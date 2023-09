Broward: buscan a joven de 16 años desaparecida de Lauderdale Lakes

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen 16 y/o Lehana Genius? She was last seen on 9/3 near the 4400 block of Northwest 36th Street in Lauderdale Lakes. She’s 5’3” inches tall and 100 pounds. She wore a blue t-shirt & blue jean shorts . Call 954-321-4274 with info. https://t.co/uGT0FOfaJW pic.twitter.com/1WOu9utQ7Z