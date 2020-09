Florida: Encuentran a niña de 11 años que había desaparecido

Please share! FL AMBER Alert for Mackenzie Vega, 11, last seen in Apopka, possibly with Keith Edward Green Jr, black male, 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra, TX tag number MVD3055. If you have any information pls contact Orange County Sheriff's Office: 1-866-858-2233 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/C7k4cbMFSO