From Ancient Greece: Mycenae, Following in the Footsteps of Agamemnon

From the prosperity of ancient Helladic times to our days, Mycenae has been a key point to understand old Greece , and a good part of Homer's epic poems The Iliad and The Odissey. Here king Agamemnon, the commander-in-chief of the Greek forces during the Trojan War, ruled as the most powerful and wealthiest stronghold in Bronze Age Greece.

Historians agree that Agamemnon inherited the throne of Mycenae after a bloody family feud involving his father, Atreus, and his uncle, Thyestes. Once in power, he built Mycenae into a dominant military and economic force, and, according to The Iliad, allowing him to command all the other local Greek kings when his brother Menelaus needed help reclaiming Helen from Troy.

Ephesus, the magnificence of Greek and Roman times and how to visit the site today

Today

Here we are to walk through the ruins and admire the remains of the ancient city and surrounding landscape.

The archaeological remains of Mycenae consist of a dramatic hilltop citadel and monumental royal tombs built from massive, unmortared limestone blocks. Visitors today can walk through the ruins of Greece's powerful Bronze Age capital.

As we walk along the Cyclopean Walls, we notice massive defensive stone walls surround the high acropolis, built with boulders so heavy that later Greeks believed giants placed them.

The Lion Gate, the iconic entrance, features two headless stone lionesses carved in relief above the doorway as royal guardians. Built around 1250 BCE, “it stands as a legendary triumph of engineering and holds the title of the only surviving monumental piece of sculpture from Bronze Age Greece”, the tour guide Marianna explained.

Located just inside the main gate, the Grave Circle shows an enclosed royal cemetery, where archaeologists uncovered incredible gold artifacts and death masks, we can admire today at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens.

Then we have The Palace and Megaron. The summit of the hill holds the stone foundations of the royal living quarters and the great throne room (megaron) with its central hearth.

A steep, rock-cut subterranean staircase leads down into a deep tunnel system designed to secure a safe water supply during a siege.

The Treasury of Atreus is the second most known construction, also known as the Tomb of Agamemnon, built around 1250 BCE.

The interior chamber is shaped like a giant stone igloo, soaring more than 13 meters (43 feet) high. For over a thousand years, it held the record for the largest unsupported dome in the world.

Visitors approach the tomb through a long, straight, open-air passage cut straight into the hillside, lined with precisely cut, mortarless stone blocks.

The structure was dubbed the Tomb of Agamemnon by early travelers and archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann who, according to some critics, wanted to tie every glorious ruin at Mycenae back to Homer's Iliad.

The travel guide emphasized: “Despite its famous mythological nickname, modern archaeologists agree it has no actual connection to the legendary king and predates the Trojan War era.”

Another well-preserved circular stone tomb is the Tomb of Clytemnestra. It was built into the hillside near the lower approach to the ruins.

Landscape

It is easy to understand why the ancient Greeks chose this dramatic mix of rugged limestone mountains and fertile agricultural plain to build a city. Perched high on a rocky plateau, the ancient citadel was designed to blend into and dominate its stark, imposing natural environment.

Beyond the immediate fortress walls and hills, Mycenaean farmers transformed the landscape to produce goods and engineers to connect the capital to neighboring centers and ports.

Because the landscape directly surrounding the citadel is so steep and rocky, Mycenaean farmers had to be incredibly innovative, adapting to the terrain through advanced engineering and precise seasonal routines.

Yet, according to archeological findings, farmers were able to produce grains, olive plantations, and vineyards. Other crops included legumes, like lentils, chickpeas, and bitter vetch to restore nitrogen to the soil; figs, almonds, and flax, which was used to spin textiles.

On the slopes of rugged hill slopes where crops couldn't grow, farmers managed large herds of livestock, like sheep and goats, highly prized for their milk, cheese, meat, and especially wool.

Engineers were able to work around valleys and lowlands outside Mycenae to build stone-paved roads to communicate and accommodate wheeled carts and war chariots.

For example, the Arkadiko Bridge, located southeast of Mycenae, a 3,300-year-old cyclopean structure, is one of the oldest crossable arch bridges still in existence in Europe, built entirely from massive limestone boulders without any mortar.

They even managed how to collect water by constructing hidden underground cisterns, gravity-fed terracotta aqueducts, and massive flood-control dykes.

The wind, the mountains

Because the ancient city is nestled high between rugged mountain peaks, it functions as a natural funnel for the strong regional winds.

When the winds sweep down through the deep mountain passes and rush over the hollow, cavernous ruins—like the massive entryways of the tholos tombs and the steep ravines—they create distinct acoustic effects. Visitors and local guides often report a haunting whistling, moaning, or whispering sound echoing through the stones.

For example, The Whispers of the Phantoms is one of them. Because Mycenae was the site of so many legendary, bloody family betrayals, local stories often claim that the howling wind is the restless spirits or ghosts of the House of Atreus crying out through the stones. The whistling through the narrow gaps in the Cyclopean walls is sometimes called the "whispers of the dead".

While looking across the valley toward the ridge of the mountains, the silhouette of the mountain range perfectly mimics the profile of a giant reclining man sleeping on his back. Local guides refer to this geological feature as The Sleeping Agamemnon.

This visual phenomenon is a classic example of pareidolia, the psychological tendency for the human brain to perceive a familiar face or shape where none exists.

The legend of the sleeping Agamemnon passed down through the centuries after the legendary king was tragically murdered in his palace bath. “He is said to be resting eternally, keeping a silent, stony watch over the ruins of his fallen kingdom,” the tour guide resumed.

Practical Visitor Guide

Getting There: Mycenae is located about 75 miles (120 km) southwest of Athens. The drive by rental car or organized tour takes 1.5 hours.

Mycenae is located about 75 miles (120 km) southwest of Athens. The drive by rental car or organized tour takes 1.5 hours. Best Time to Visit: Spring (April–May) and autumn (September–October) offer ideal temperatures and vibrant mountain wildflowers.