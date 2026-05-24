From Universal Studios to International Drive: A Journey Through the Heart of Orlando

MIAMI.- With more than 75 million visitors a year, Orlando’s theme parks have established themselves as Florida’s premier tourist destinations, where many people come in search of entertainment.

Among the more than 10 major attraction parks—from Walt Disney World and EPCOT Center to Universal Studios—the offering is not only impressive but also challenging when it comes to choosing.

In fact, Universal Orlando Resort is adding a fourth park to its portfolio with Universal Epic Universe, which features five immersive attractions.

Beyond theme parks, Orlando is preparing to be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations with a friendly match between England and Costa Rica on June 10 at Inter&Co Stadium. There will be seven days of festivities at Pointe Orlando, with live broadcasts of all 104 matches of the major international tournament, including large outdoor screenings for marquee games, live music, international food, and a pop-up shop with commemorative merchandise.

Universal Studios

We chose Universal Studios, a place both children and adults can enjoy—especially if you are fan of Hollywood films.

The first thing you notice is not the grand entrance arch or the music filling the air, but the sense that everything here unfolds on a massive scale.

By mid-morning, the park is already packed. You hear the roar of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit before you see it: its vertical ascent launches riders skyward, only to plunge them toward the ground moments later.

Nearby, the metallic voice of Optimus Prime echoes from Transformers, as you walk toward the Minions of Despicable Me, Revenge of the Mummy, or a thrilling ride through the heights of New York.

But the best adventure begins when you pass through the hidden brick wall between London-style façades and enter the world of Harry Potter.

Some gather and whisper. Others cautiously touch the bricks or point their wands at shop windows. The more confident move forward and cross into Diagon Alley: not just a set of old, dusty buildings, but a place that seems to follow its own rules, with shops and restaurants.

The crooked buildings lean inward as if sharing secrets. A dragon atop Gringotts Bank breathes fire, and you can feel the heat ripple across your face.

Inside the bank is the attraction many come for: Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts.

The queue winds through halls guarded by stern-looking goblins whose eyes seem to follow you. Once you board the ride, you’re no longer just a visitor, you’re part of the story.

The journey starts like a roller coaster but quickly becomes something more: a mix of drops, screens, and immersive scenes. One moment you descend into the vaults; the next, you’re face-to-face with Lord Voldemort, whose presence chills the air. Chaos follows—flashing spells, twisting tracks, and the unmistakable feeling that escape will not be easy.

A large façade announces London’s famous King’s Cross Station, where you experience the thrill of passing through Platform 9¾. You board the train to Hogsmeade and relive part of Harry Potter’s journey.

If Diagon Alley is impressive, the replica of Hogsmeade, with its snow-covered rooftops and mysterious castle, is astonishing.

Now you’re in Universal Islands of Adventure. Hogwarts Castle rises dramatically, as if it were real: stone towers, turrets, and spires cutting into the Florida sky. It is designed to feel ancient, as though it had existed for centuries, even though it was built only a few years ago.

Up close, the castle is full of details: gargoyles, stone carvings, and winding paths. The atmosphere changes with the time of day—bright and majestic under the sun, almost cinematic at dusk when lighting makes it more mysterious.

Inside, the experience becomes fully immersive. You walk through corridors, staircases, and classrooms before boarding a ride that makes you feel as if you’re flying over Quidditch fields, castle grounds, and magical creatures.

Even if you skip the ride, you can still enjoy the castle’s charm. Caution is advised for those with high blood pressure or sensitivity to motion.

Enjoy the video recap we have put together for you.

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Beer Spa

Yes, you read that right: Beer Spa offers a quite unique experience from a traditional spa, combining relaxation with the world of craft beer.

The concept is simple: you enter a private spa suite rather than a shared space. Inside, there’s a large whirlpool tub, an infrared sauna, a relaxation area (sometimes with a hay bed), and a private bathroom.

The most distinctive feature is the beer bath—non-alcoholic—made with warm water and ingredients like hops, malt, and yeast, which are said to relax muscles and soften the skin.

While you relax, you can enjoy local craft beer, wine, or sangria served directly in the room, giving the experience a more social and fun atmosphere.

Blue Man Group

One of Orlando’s newest attractions is the return of the Blue Man Group show, now presented in a newly built theater at ICON Park on International Drive.

The performance maintains its signature style while adapting to the new venue: three blue-painted performers combine mime, live percussion, comedy, visual effects, and audience interaction.

Overall, the production preserves the essence that made Blue Man Group famous—music, humor, surprise, and visual storytelling—while incorporating new instruments, modern visuals, and a more immersive staging.

Downtown Orlando

Best known for its world-famous theme parks, Orlando’s downtown area can also be vibrant.

A walk along Church Street and Orange Avenue reveals its potential: attractive buildings, bars, restaurants, and shops.

However, calm often takes over the area. A sign announces future revitalization, especially along Church Street, where the Old Orlando Railroad Depot still stands—abandoned after 135 years.

Today, with more than 50 venues (many currently closed), downtown Orlando has the potential to become a lively hub. It may simply need easier access for a portion of the theme park visitors.

Gastronomy

The theme park area in Orlando offers a vibrant restaurant scene for all tastes, with international cuisines and venues that turn dining into entertainment.

On the famous International Drive, Tu Tu Tango offers an immersive dining experience with international recipes and the chance to paint small artworks.

Try the serrano ham croquettes with goat cheese, black bean hummus, and tzatziki served with freshly made pita. Also recommended is the Cuban Wrap, a version of the Cuban sandwich without the traditional bread.

Among the main dishes, the small Cajun pizza stands out, featuring a thin, crispy crust with chicken, melted cheeses, and ingredients inspired by Southern Cajun cuisine, giving it a smoky, spiced flavor.

At Mia’s Italian Kitchen, you’ll find a warm, family-style atmosphere centered on traditional Southern Italian recipes. The space is lively, with a bar area and tables, and an elegant-casual design featuring Renaissance-inspired murals on the ceilings.

Be sure to try the famous Pane al Formaggio: rustic baked bread served warm, filled with melted mozzarella, roasted garlic butter, Italian herbs, and olive oil.

The menu also highlights pasta, salads, and dishes like chicken parmesan and lasagna, as well as Sicilian-style pizza with a crispy exterior and soft interior.

Next to ICON Park is Ole Red, a bar-restaurant with a large bar area where country music plays and American artists perform live.

Getting There

Many airlines offer flights to Orlando from Miami, other major U.S. airports, and even Europe. You can also drive or take a train from Miami and other cities.

Brightline trains provide a comfortable journey from downtown Miami to Orlando several times a day.

Once in Orlando, you can rent a car, take a taxi, or use Uber or Lyft.

Where to Stay

Orlando offers a wide range of accommodations, including hotels, guesthouses, and rental apartments for all budgets.

We stayed at the Castle Hotel Autograph Collection, located near International Drive, within walking distance of ICON Park and the restaurants mentioned.

The exterior resembles a castle with turrets, while the interior blends eclectic décor with ornate details—bold lighting, purple tones, golden textures, and a touch of European fantasy style.

Amenities include a gym, restaurant, and spa. Rooms are comfortable and designed for relaxation, featuring large beds, Wi-Fi, coffee makers, and marble bathrooms.

For more information on accommodation and travel planning, visit VisitOrlando.org online.