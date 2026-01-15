Orlando announces more experiences

Home to major theme park attractions, Orlando draws millions of tourists each year for family entertainment and is set to welcome even more experiences in 2026.

“Orlando's continuous growth is what sets us apart year after year, with new and diverse experiences across theme parks, dining, entertainment and shopping that cater to every kind of traveler,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando.

“With the recent opening of the first entirely new theme park in 25 years, and a stellar lineup of openings for 2026, the destination has entered a new era of innovation, setting the stage for exciting experiences for years to come,” she emphasized.

For the latest updates on Orlando's new attractions visit VisitOrlando.com, the destination’s official information source. Visitors can also sign up for a free, personalized Vacation Planning Service, where Visit Orlando’s destination experts will help travelers build the perfect Orlando itinerary.

What’s new?

Walt Disney World Resort

At EPCOT, Frozen Ever After will welcome newly updated audio-animatronics figures of Anna, Elsa and Kristoff in February. This summer, guests can take flight on a new immersive journey with Soarin’ Across America, a refreshed experience featured in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

In summer, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will unveil two new experiences in the reimagined Walt Disney Studios area, including “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!”, a high-energy show with tunes and dancing, and “The Magic of Disney Animation”, inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios and the Emmy-winning short film, “Once Upon a Studio.” On May 22, a new mission will touch down in the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers RunatStar Wars: Galaxy’s Edgewith anall-new adventure centered around “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” Later in the summer, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets will take guests inside a recording studio where the Electric Mayhem is laying down new tracks. The reimagined courtyard will feature psychedelic design elements, including a refreshed, giant guitar marquee with nods to the band’s iconic frontman.

The arrival of Bluey and Bingo at Conservation Station at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park this summer marks a significant addition to the park’s offerings, inviting guests of all ages to play, dance and enjoy meet-and-greets and favorite games from the hit animated series with an animal-themed twist.

At Magic Kingdom Park, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin will reopen in spring following enhancements. The galactic space battle attraction will feature redesigned ride vehicles with Star Command-inspired styling, onboard video monitors for real-time scoring, new handheld blasters and interactive targets, while Big Thunder Mountain will reopen with new magic for fans to discover.

Level 99 will debut at Disney Springs, replacing the former NBA Experience, transforming the two-story space venue into an interactive adult obstacle course featuring more than 50 physical and mental challenges, plus a bar and restaurant featuring Detroit-style pizza and beer.

Universal Orlando Resort will mark the 25th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film with special limited-time offerings throughout the year in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Highlights include Butterbeer Season, running March 1 through May 31, featuring limited-edition treats, new themed merchandise and other magical surprises celebrating the iconic wizarding beverage.

Visitors can continue to enjoy Universal Epic Universe, Orlando’s newest theme park, featuring over 50 attractions across five immersive worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, a first-of-its-kind suspended family dark ride, will debut at SeaWorld Orlando. Guests can embark on a dark submersible adventure through different underwater ecosystems to experience the inspiring stories of the sea.

Galacticoaster will blast off at LEGOLAND Florida on Feb. 27 at the park’s newest space-themed land. The indoor coaster invites families to embark on a LEGO galaxy adventure with a customizable spacecraft and immersive cosmic scenes unlike anything the resort has offered before.

Beyond the parks

Sloth World, the world’s first and only Slotharium, will open in February on International Drive, offering guided, small-group experiences inside a rainforest-style habitat where sloths roam freely among lush trees, vines and natural climbing structures.

Society Park, a 2.4-acre sports and entertainment complex, opens on International Drive in April. Dubbed a “Gen Z country club,” it will feature nine padel courts, an exhibition court, two children’s courts, three pickleball courts, a pro shop, a spa and two restaurants.

Build-A-Bear Workshop will debut a multi-level flagship store — the largest in the world— at ICON Park, offering classic "make-your-own" experiences along interactive and personalized elements for all ages.

Museum of Ice Cream Orlando, known for its colorful exhibitions, unique sweet treats and world-famous sprinkle pool, will make its debut at International Drive’s Pointe Orlando this year.

Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure, an original live show starring the beloved, Emmy Award-winning Fraggles characters and NASA’s real-life space explorers, is now open at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The Mall at Millenia is welcoming a wave of updates, including an expanded Christian Louboutin space, a new Versace store, a refreshed Gucci gallery and openings from Lids, PacSun, Suitsupply and Vuori, plus an upgraded Tommy Bahama location, alongside food court changes welcoming DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go and recent additions like Rosetta Bakery. Events and entertainment

The United Football League introduced Orlando Storm, the city’s newest professional sports team. The new UFL franchise will play its inaugural season at Inter&Co Stadium, home to the destinations two professional men and women’s soccer teams.

Blue Man Group returns to Orlando on May 1 with a new custom-built home at ICON Park, featuring the show’s signature mix of art, live music, comedy, non-verbal storytelling and audience participation.

Capone’s Dinner & Show opened a new location at Dezerland Park Orlando, featuring a larger stage, expanded restaurant and updated storyline.

Orlando Ballet will present new performances at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts’ Steinmetz Hall, including Carmen, an interpretation of the hyper-dramatic production by the same creator of Casanova, Feb. 12-15; Balanchine, Godden, Gill, featuring a special pre-performance “Meet the Artist” event before select performances, March 26-29; and The Great Gatsby, an interpretation of the great American novel, telling F. Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved tragic love story that takes place in the glamorous, roaring 1920s, April 30 – May 3.

New and reimagined places to stay

EVEN Hotel by IHG, a dual-branded EVEN Hotels and Staybridge Suites, is scheduled to open this year near Epic Universe and the Orange County Convention Center. The property will feature 288 guest rooms, 4,000 square feet of meeting space and amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness studio and healthy dining options.

New dining and nightlife experiences

The Reverie, an American brasserie by James Beard-recognized Chef Brandon McGlamery, will open in Winter Park’s Hannibal Square later this year. The restaurant will offers refined yet approachable cuisine alongside a curated beverage program featuring classic cocktails with seasonal twists and a thoughtfully selected New and Old World wine list, all set within a vibrant dining room and bar.

CityArts Café opened inside the historic Rogers Kiene Building, home to CityArts Orlando in downtown. The café is part of the Downtown Arts District’s mission to cultivate the arts in Orlando by creating a new space to highlight local artistry and will feature a menu inspired by the building’s European heritage, such as Lavazza espresso-roast coffee.

Cowboy Curry, the Japanese beef curry house by Sorekara (Orlando’s only two-star Michelin restaurant) chef William Shen, is now open at Mills Market, along MICHELIN Guide-recognized booths Bánh Mì Boy, Kai Kai BBQ & Dumplings and UniGirl.

Harlow Grove Restaurant & Bar, a two-story restaurant lounge with a dynamic first-floor lounge and upstairs dining room with a veranda terrace, is opening in Winter Garden later this year.

Kappo Tsan, specializing in kappo-style dining offering sushi and cooked dishes in both multicourse and à la carte formats, is now open in O-Town West.

Mamazzita Gastrobar, a Peruvian/Latin restaurant that transforms into a nightclub, is now open near the Florida Mall.

Osteria Ester, an Italian American concept from Good Salt Restaurant Group founders Jason and Sue Chin, is now open in Thornton Park. It is a true neighborhood gathering place taking on a casual and communal feel.

Pomelo, a cocktail-focused concept by Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh, is set to open in the Mills 50 District this spring. The restaurant will feature Southeast Asian flavors and a vibrant indoor-outdoor bar experience.