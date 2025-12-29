Here Are the Best Airlines in the World in 2025

We all know that onboard services have changed substantially in recent years. The highly respected international inflight research organization Skytrax highlights the world’s best airlines through extensive ratings that evaluate comfort, entertainment, meal service, passenger assistance, and—most importantly—safety and security.

While modern aviation benefits from advanced aircraft, only a few airlines are able to invest significant resources and carefully balance operations to provide consistently high-quality service. The top five airlines in 2025 show only slight shifts in ranking compared to last year.

Here are the five best airlines in 2025, selected from nearly 5,000 airlines operating worldwide:

ANA All Nippon Airways

Based in Tokyo, this Japanese airline serves more than 200 cities in 83 countries, including San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and Washington, DC. ANA has built a strong reputation for delivering an above-average passenger experience rooted in traditional Japanese hospitality.

The Dubai-based airline remains in the Top 5, thanks to its comfortable cabins, upscale dining, and industry-leading in-flight entertainment. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of wide-body aircraft, including the first Airbus A350-900. The airline serves over 150 destinations in 80 countries, including Miami, with service to Bogotá. Emirates has also introduced refurbished Boeing 777s on six U.S. routes, featuring its latest Business Class seats and highly popular Premium Economy cabin.

Cathay Pacific Airways

The Hong Kong–based airline remains in the Top 5 for a second consecutive year. Cathay Pacific operates passenger and cargo services to more than 200 destinations across Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, with a fleet of nearly 200 aircraft.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines’ continued success is driven by its strong focus on customer service, comfort, and dining. Passengers enjoy a state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system offering a wide selection of movies, music, and games. The airline operates 76 international destinations in 32 countries, including Newark, New York City, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Qatar Airways

Based in Doha, Qatar Airways retains the number one position for the second year in a row. Its onboard product excels in comfort, cuisine, service, and audio-visual entertainment, supported by a modern aircraft fleet. Qatar Airways serves more than 150 destinations in 90 countries, including New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth, and Washington, DC.

Other Airlines

Other notable airlines ranked within Skytrax’s Top 10 include Turkish Airlines, Korean Air, Air France, Japan Airlines, and Hainan Airlines.

Notably, nine of the world’s top ten airlines are based in Asia or the Middle East. Only one Western airline—Air France—has once again made this exclusive list.

The highest-ranked Latin American airline is LATAM, which places 43rd overall.

Best First Class

First Class offers wide seats, fully flat beds, gourmet dining, and personalized service. The top five First Class airlines in 2025 are:

Singapore Airlines

Emirates

Air France

Cathay Pacific Airways

Lufthansa

Best Business Class

Business Class provides premium seating or flat beds, high-quality meals, and dedicated service. The top five in 2025 are:

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

ANA All Nippon Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways

Air France

Best Premium Economy

Premium Economy bridges the gap between Economy and Business Class, offering extra legroom, wider seats, deeper recline, upgraded meals, amenity kits, and priority airport services. The top five airlines in 2025 are:

Virgin Atlantic

Japan Airlines

Emirates

Singapore Airlines

EVA Air

Best Economy Class

As most travelers fly Economy Class, this category is particularly important. The top five Economy Class airlines in 2025 are:

Cathay Pacific Airways

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

ANA All Nippon Airways

Japan Airlines

Notably, no Western airline appears in the Economy Class Top 5. Air France ranks 11th, Delta Air Lines 13th, Virgin Atlantic 14th, and British Airways 17th.

Low-Cost Airlines

Low-cost carriers continue to grow in popularity, and Skytrax recognizes those offering the best value and service. These airlines reduce fares by cutting operating costs, offering basic seating, and charging extra for services such as baggage, seat selection, and meals.

The ten best low-cost airlines in 2025 are:

AirAsia

Scoot

IndiGo

Eurowings

Vueling Airlines

Volotea

Transavia France

Iberia Express

Flynas

EasyJet

For more information, please visit worldairlineawards.com on-line.