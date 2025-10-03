viernes 3  de  octubre 2025
Icelandair starts new route to Miami

Icelandair airline begins service to and from Reykjavík with connections to other European cities

Icelandair, Airbus A321LR.

Icelandair / Miami International Airport
PIXABAY
PIXABAY
PIXABAY
Courtesy of Naya Traveler / UNSPLASH
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Miami International Airport (MIA) adds another international airline with service by Icelandair to and from Reykjavík and other European cities.

The Icelandic airline begins operations between Reykjavik and Miami airports on October 26, with three weekly flights operated with modern Airbus A321LR and capacity for 187 passengers, including 22 in Saga class (Business) and 165 in economy cabin.

The new route, just over seven hours without a stopover, will connect the great glaciers of Iceland and the sunny beaches of Miami.

Miami International Airport now provides a service to 21 airports in Europe.

Tickets are on sale now at icelandair.com with an introductory fare of $549 from October 26 to March 29, 2026.

In addition, Icelandair offers connections to more than 30 destinations in Europe, including Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, London and Paris, as well as Oslo, Stockholm and Helsinki.

“I applaud Icelandair for deciding to expand into South Florida with nonstop Reykjavik service at MIA, which will soon give our residents direct access to the majestic natural beauty of Iceland. We look forward to giving Icelandair and their passengers from across Europe a warm welcome to Miami-Dade County”, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stated.

In addition, the airline offers a stop-over program, which allows you to make a stopover of one or several days in Iceland, without additional charge as was the case before, and then continue the trip to the final destination.

“It is a magnificent opportunity to see Iceland's northern lights, glaciers, even travel by boat and watch whales before continuing to continental Europe,” said Jorge Pérez, travel agent for Europe Tours.

“We are thrilled to be opening a new gateway from Europe to sunny Florida via Iceland and from Miami to Iceland and beyond”, Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO, said.

Miami International Airport, the busiest airport for international cargo and the second busiest for international passengers in the United States, is set to announce a record of more than 55 million passengers in 2024.

Currently, Miami International Airport is receiving an unprecedented investment of 9 billion dollars to improve and expand its facilities.

According to official data, MIA is the leading economic engine of Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of 118 billion dollars and approximately 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida annually.

