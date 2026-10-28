miércoles 28  de  octubre 2026
TRAVEL

International Tourism Trade Show Opens in Miami Beach

Destinations and major international airlines showcase their attractions and services at WTE Miami, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center

Aragón, WTE Miami 2026.

Aragón, WTE Miami 2026.

TURISMO DE ARAGÓN
Feria WTE Miami.

Feria WTE Miami.

Nuria Martí Nuria Martí Alarcon & Harris PR / WTE Miami
Avión A330, larga distancia, con 42 butacas en Clase Ejecutiva y 278 en Turista.

Avión A330, larga distancia, con 42 butacas en Clase Ejecutiva y 278 en Turista.

IBERIA
Catedral Basílica El Pilar y río Ebro.

Catedral Basílica El Pilar y río Ebro.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
LOT Boeing 787-8, Miami.

LOT Boeing 787-8, Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Cracovia, Polonia.

Cracovia, Polonia.

Lodz, Polonia.

Lodz, Polonia.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
La Coralina Island House, Bocas del Toro, Panama.

La Coralina Island House, Bocas del Toro, Panama.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA

South Florida is hosting the WTE Miami international tourism trade show at the Miami Beach Convention Center on October 27 and 28, bringing together a wide range of exhibitors, including tour operators, travel agents, airlines, hotels, resorts and destination marketing organizations.

“WTE has proven the need for an event in this format, delivering a neutral platform. The objective was to increase the content and value for the industry this year, and WTE has achieved this through the number of exhibitors and conference sessions,” said Simon Press, Managing Director of WTE Miami.

Lee además
Catedral Basílica El Pilar y río Ebro.
TRAVEL

Aragon, jewel of the Spanish crown
Gdansk, Sopot, Gdynia, Polonia.
TRAVEL

The TriCity: Poland's Riviera on the Baltic Sea

With a strong Hispanic presence, the exhibition features tourism destinations in Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, Ecuador, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Peru, Chile and Guatemala, and others.

Among the Spanish exhibitors, the region of Aragon stands out with a tourism offering that “combines heritage, nature, gastronomy and spirituality.”

“We want to show that Aragon is much more than a destination waiting to be discovered. It is a region that invites visitors to enjoy authentic experiences, connect with its history, savor its culinary traditions and discover the diversity of its landscapes and people,” said José Luis Galar, managing director of Tourism of Aragon, describing the region’s promotional approach.

Indeed, cultural heritage and nature have become the main pillars of Aragon’s tourism offering.

Zaragoza, the regional capital, leads the way with iconic monuments and a cityscape complemented by an extensive culinary and cultural scene.

The region’s appeal also extends across its three provinces—Zaragoza, Huesca and Teruel—which are home to an exceptional wealth of heritage.

“Nature is another of Aragon’s major attractions. From the peaks of the Pyrenees and Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park to its canyons, forests, mountain lakes and the distinctive landscapes of Teruel, the region offers hiking, outdoor activities, adventure and wildlife observation, as well as opportunities to unwind and reconnect with the natural environment,” the managing director said.

Tourism representatives from the United States, Canada, Romania, Brazil, Egypt, South Africa, Vietnam, Poland, Iceland, Greece, Jordan, Morocco, Italy, Japan, Bhutan, Mongolia, Israel, Kenya and India are also among the exhibitors, along with other countries.

Airlines represented at the event include Iberia, LOT Polish Airlines, Delta Air Lines, LATAM Airlines, Royal Jordanian, SKY Airline and French bee.

In addition to countries and tourism destinations, airlines, hotels and other travel-related services, WTE 2026 brings together travel agents and companies providing a wide range of industry services.

The event also features a series of themed conference sessions, including Portrait of American Travelers, presented by Rose Mary Cortés of marketing company MMGY Global.

“What’s really interesting is how travelers are discovering destinations in new ways, with AI becoming part of how they find inspiration and plan their trips. At the same time, they’re looking to get more out of every vacation, whether that means exploring multiple destinations, discovering new experiences, or fitting more activities into one trip. For destinations, there’s a real opportunity to showcase the variety of experiences they offer and inspire travelers to make the most of their time away,” Cortés said.

The trade show takes place as Miami International Airport (MIA) surpasses 56 million passengers and looks to expand its route network to Japan and other countries.

MIA Director Ralph Cutié said: “WTE Miami plays a vital role in connecting the global tourism community, providing a platform to educate, inspire, network with key industry players, and promote destinations and services.”

For detailed information about schedules and tickets, visit wtemiami.com.

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