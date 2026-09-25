Jordan: Where Ancient History, Desert Landscapes and Living Traditions Meet

There are destinations where history, culture and natural beauty come together in ways that can appeal to both travelers and those fascinated by the civilizations that shaped our world. Jordan is one of them.

While planning a trip to Jordan, we discover a country where ancient cities, biblical sites, desert landscapes and living cultural traditions form a remarkably diverse travel experience.

TRAVEL Berlin: Layers of History and the Rhythm of Everyday Life

Located at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has long served as a meeting point between peoples, cultures and trade routes. Its history can be found in archaeological sites, religious landmarks, ancient mosaics and cities where traditions remain part of everyday life.

Often associated with biblical history and the three Abrahamic faiths, Jordan offers visitors an opportunity to explore places connected to important religious traditions, while also discovering the legacy of Nabataean, Roman, Byzantine and Islamic civilizations.

Among the country's highlights are Petra, Jerash, Amman, Madaba, Mount Nebo, Bethany Beyond the Jordan, Umm Qais, Umm ar-Rasas and As-Salt.

Jordan currently has eight sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, including six cultural sites, the mixed natural and cultural site of Wadi Rum, and, most recently, the Aqaba Marine Reserve, inscribed in 2026.

Petra and the Nabataeans

For many travelers, Jordan's most recognizable attraction is Petra, the ancient Nabataean city carved into sandstone cliffs and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985, Petra became a major caravan center during the Hellenistic and Roman periods. Its location helped the Nabataeans control important commercial routes connecting Arabia with Egypt and the Mediterranean world.

Entering Petra through its narrow Siq, visitors eventually encounter the Treasury, one of the archaeological site's most recognizable monuments. Beyond it lies a much larger ancient city, with tombs, temples, streets and structures carved into or built among the surrounding mountains.

The Nabataeans also developed sophisticated water-management systems that allowed a substantial settlement to flourish in an otherwise arid environment.

Petra, however, represents only one chapter of Jordan's long history.

Jerash and the Roman legacy

North of Amman, the archaeological city of Jerash offers another perspective on Jordan's past.

The ancient city is regarded as one of the best preserved Roman provincial cities in the world. Its remains include colonnaded streets, temples, theaters, public squares, baths and monumental gateways.

The imposing Arch of Hadrian, built to commemorate the emperor's visit in the second century, is among the site's most recognizable monuments.

Jerash also illustrates how cultures met and interacted in this part of the world. Beneath its Greco-Roman architectural character are layers reflecting the region's longer history and the interaction between Mediterranean and Arab traditions.

Amman

Jordan's history is not confined to archaeological ruins.

In Amman, the Citadel rises above the modern capital, offering views across the city while preserving monuments from different periods, including the Temple of Hercules and the Umayyad Palace.

Southwest of Amman, Madaba is known as the "City of Mosaics." Its most famous work is the sixth-century Madaba Mosaic Map, located in the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George. Created from millions of pieces of colored stone, the map depicts Jerusalem and the Holy Land and provides an extraordinary glimpse into the geography and religious world of the Byzantine period.

Nearby Mount Nebo is traditionally associated with Moses, who, according to biblical tradition, viewed the Promised Land from the mountain. The site also preserves early Christian mosaics.

Another important historic destination is As-Salt, a city built across several hills northwest of Amman. UNESCO inscribed As-Salt as "The Place of Tolerance and Urban Hospitality" in 2021, recognizing its history of coexistence and its distinctive urban heritage.

From valleys to the desert

Jordan's appeal extends beyond its archaeological and religious heritage.

The country's geography ranges from fertile valleys and mountainous areas to the stark desert landscapes of the south.

Wadi Rum, known as the Valley of the Moon, is among the country's most distinctive natural environments. Its vast desert landscape is marked by sandstone mountains, narrow canyons, rock formations and natural arches.

The landscape has attracted filmmakers as well, appearing in productions including The Martian and Dune.

Wadi Rum forms part of Jordan's UNESCO World Heritage heritage, recognized for both its natural and cultural significance.

For travelers interested in exploring the desert on foot, the Jordan Trail connects some of the country's most important landscapes. One section links Petra and Wadi Rum through more than 125 kilometers of wilderness, while another continues from Wadi Rum toward Aqaba and the Red Sea.

The Dead Sea and Wadi Mujib

At the opposite end of the landscape spectrum is the Dead Sea, situated at the lowest point on Earth's land surface.

Its exceptionally salty water makes floating an experience unlike swimming in a conventional sea, while the mineral-rich mud has long been associated with wellness and spa treatments.

Nearby Wadi Mujib offers a very different experience. The deep canyon is part of the Mujib Nature Reserve and is known for hiking and water-based canyoning experiences, particularly during the warmer months.

Together, the Dead Sea and Wadi Mujib demonstrate the geographic diversity that can be found within a relatively compact country.

Hospitality and Jordanian cuisine

Jordan's cultural identity is also expressed through food and hospitality.

Bedouin traditions have played an important role in shaping Jordanian culture, and hospitality remains central to social life. Guests may be welcomed with Arabic coffee or tea, often flavored with cardamom.

Among the country's best-known dishes is mansaf, traditionally prepared with lamb, rice and jameed, a fermented and dried yogurt product. The dish is closely associated with Jordanian identity and is commonly served on important occasions.

Other familiar foods include hummus, falafel and a variety of mezze. For those with a sweet tooth, kunafa — a pastry made with cheese and shredded dough and soaked in sweet syrup — is a popular choice.

In Amman and other Jordanian cities, traditional dishes exist alongside contemporary restaurants and cafes, providing another way to explore the country's evolving culture.

A destination shaped by history

From Petra's Nabataean monuments and Jerash's Roman streets to the mosaics of Madaba, the religious heritage of Mount Nebo and Al-Maghtas, and the historic neighborhoods of As-Salt, Jordan offers a remarkable concentration of history.

At the same time, its deserts, mountains, canyons, the Dead Sea and the Red Sea provide a very different dimension to the country.

For travelers interested in destinations where ancient civilizations remain visible while contemporary life continues around them, Jordan presents an opportunity to explore a country shaped by thousands of years of human movement, cultural exchange and enduring traditions.

Visit AdoreJordan for more information.

Language

Arabic is the official language, but English is widely spoken and understood, especially in business, government, and major tourist destinations like Amman, Petra, and the Dead Sea.

Where to Stay

Jordan offers a broad range of accommodations, from standard western hotel chains to unique cultural stays. Depending on where you travel in the country, you can match your lodging to the specific environment.

Jordan is highly affordable compared to Western Europe or the US. You can find very budget-friendly options for food, accommodation, transportation, and activities.

Currency

The currency in Jordan is the Jordanian Dinar, which is abbreviated as JOD.

A key detail for travelers to keep in mind is that the Jordanian Dinar is a very strong currency. It is pegged directly to the US Dollar at a fixed rate, meaning the exchange value does not fluctuate: $1.00 USD is worth exactly 0.71 JOD.

Using ATMs and credit cards is generally more convenient, although travelers should check their bank's foreign-transaction and currency-conversion fees.