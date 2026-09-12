sábado 12  de  septiembre 2026
RESTAURANTS

Komodo Miami: Asian flavors in a glamorous Brickell setting

The three-story venue features a sophisticated design that combines Southeast Asian-inspired dishes and innovative cocktails, served in a lively, multilevel setting

Pato pekinés, Komodo Miami

Pato pekinés, Komodo Miami

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Bar, Komodo Miami.

Bar, Komodo Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Komodo Miami.

Komodo Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Camarones tailandeses a la parrilla, Komodo Miami.

Camarones tailandeses a la parrilla, Komodo Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Brancino, Komodo Miami.

Brancino, Komodo Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Komodo Miami.

Komodo Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Dumplings de carne Wagyu, Komodo Miami.

Dumplings de carne Wagyu, Komodo Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Ensalada, Komodo Miami.

Ensalada, Komodo Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
New York strip al estilo Szechuan, Komodo Miami.

New York strip al estilo Szechuan, Komodo Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Merengue crujiente tropical, Komodo Miami.

Merengue crujiente tropical, Komodo Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Dumplings de chocolate, Komodo Miami.

Dumplings de chocolate, Komodo Miami.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Pan-Asian cuisine continues to expand its presence in Greater Miami’s culinary scene, and Komodo Miami stands out as a high-end restaurant and lounge in the heart of Brickell.

The three-story venue features a sophisticated indoor-outdoor design that combines a Southeast Asian treehouse aesthetic with the energy of Miami nightlife. Designed by New York-based firm ICRAVE, the restaurant is conceived as an upscale urban jungle, creating the feeling of a floating tropical oasis amid Brickell’s urban landscape.

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The bar area on the main floor features a sleek, upscale cocktail bar setting with a dramatic red-ceiling structure, extensive back-lit liquor displays, and a lively social scene.

Owned by entrepreneur David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality, Komodo Miami serves Southeast Asian-inspired cuisine and inventive cocktails in a lively, multilevel setting.

Executive Chef Alexander Chi leads the kitchen, where traditional Southeast Asian flavors and techniques are presented with a contemporary approach.

Menu includes small plates, dumplings, dim sum, maki, duck, lamb and seafood, but, for our visit, we experienced the Miami Spice Restaurant Months three-course dinner menu, priced at $65 and available every night through September. This includes several selections from the restaurant’s regular offerings.

Service is attentive and meticulous without becoming intrusive. The staff is approachable and knowledgeable, making it easy to ask questions and learn more about the dishes.

Starters

The Miami Spice menu offers several starters, including Hamachi jalapeño with citrus vinaigrette and garlic chip; the popular Komodo chicken salad with napa cabbage, sesame, and crispy wonton; Chinese pork ribs; and Thai grilled shrimp with herb salsa and crispy jicama.

We chose the two-piece Thai grilled shrimp. The plump jumbo shrimps arrive from the grill with a savory, lightly smoky character. The herb salsa, infused with Southeast Asian herbs, adds a fragrant, zesty, and slightly tangy note that brightens the richness of the shrimp.

Crispy jicama provides a cool, refreshing crunch, creating a pleasing contrast with the warm, tender shrimp while cutting through the savory flavors.

For those seeking a more substantial starter, Wagyu beef dumplings are available for a $9 supplement. The premium beef has a rich, intensely savory flavor and a tender texture, complemented by subtle garlic and ginger notes. The bright chili ponzu sauce adds acidity and heat, providing a welcome counterpoint to the richness of the beef.

Enjoy this video recap of Komodo Miami.

Main courses

The Miami Spice dinner menu also offers a choice of spicy bluefin tuna maki, wasabi lemon pepper fried chicken, half branzino, and Szechuan NY strip, the latter available for a $12 supplement.

The half branzino was light, flaky and moist, with a clean, naturally delicate seafood flavor. Another element that makes the dish particularly interesting is the sauce, which combines the richness of classic French beurre blanc with the savory depth of Japanese shoyu. The result is a creamy, flavorful pairing that complements the fish without overwhelming it.

Additional supplements include half Peking duck for $65, Wagyu fried rice for $10, and Brussels sprouts with red pepper chili glaze and crispy shallots for $10.

Desserts

For dessert, diners can choose between chocolate dumplings and tropical crispy meringue.

The chocolate dumplings offer a rich chocolate finish balanced with tart fruit and a touch of salt. The tropical crispy meringue takes a lighter approach, combining refreshing tropical fruit with a sweet, airy crunch and creamy richness.

Komodo Miami’s regular menu reflects its upscale positioning, but the Miami Spice offer makes the restaurant more accessible while still highlighting many of its signature flavors.

The restaurant and lounge bring together a glamorous setting, attentive professional service and a menu inspired by the diverse flavors of Southeast Asia. In the midst of Brickell’s fast-paced urban environment, its lush, multilevel design adds a distinctive sense of place, while the cuisine delivers a flavorful and indulgent dining experience.

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