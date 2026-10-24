LOT Polish Airlines: A European gateway with a distinctive Polish touch

Warsaw Chopin Airport (WAW) serves as the main hub of LOT Polish Airlines and a convenient gateway for travelers visiting Poland and connecting to destinations across Europe, Asia, and North America. Its location also makes it a practical alternative to some of the larger connecting hubs in Western Europe.

LOT serves destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America, including several major U.S. cities, such as Miami, New York, Newark, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Its network provides travelers with connections to Poland and other parts of Central and Eastern Europe.

The airline received several distinctions in the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards, including recognition as Best Airline in Central Europe for the second consecutive year. It also advanced to No. 44 in the World's Top 100 Airlines ranking, up from No. 53 the previous year. In addition, LOT maintains a four-star rating from Skytrax, which evaluates airlines based on their onboard products and service standards.

Service onboard

Having flown with LOT Polish Airlines on several occasions, we have found its onboard service generally solid and pleasant. The experience, however, varies according to cabin class, aircraft configuration, and the age of the interior.

The airline combines the efficiency expected of a modern international carrier with elements of traditional European hospitality. Food and beverage service, in particular, contributes to its distinctive onboard identity, with Polish specialties playing a prominent role in the premium cabins.

Business Class

LOT's Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliners offer Business Class designed primarily around comfort, dining, and rest on long-haul journeys. The seats convert into fully flat beds, providing passengers with a suitable space to sleep during overnight flights.

The current configuration uses a 2-2-2 layout. Although the seats offer a spacious sleeping surface, passengers occupying window seats must step past their seatmates to reach the aisle. This is a notable disadvantage compared with newer Business Class products that provide direct aisle access for every passenger. Planned cabin improvements will address some of these limitations.

Dining is one of the highlights of the premium experience. Meals feature a combination of international dishes and Polish specialties, including pierogi and other traditional preparations.

Service begins with an amenity kit and a choice of welcome beverages, which may include champagne, juice, or water. A small appetizer follows after takeoff, setting the stage for the main meal.

Food is presented on porcelain tableware, with dishes served individually rather than on standard trays. Depending on the menu, passengers can expect a selection of refined international cuisine alongside regional favorites.

After dinner, a dessert and beverage service may include cheeses, seasonal fruit, pastries, and port. Polish wines also feature among the onboard selections, offering travelers an opportunity to discover the country's wine culture alongside international labels and spirits.

Together, the dining service and the cabin's lie-flat seating make Business Class a compelling option for travelers seeking greater comfort on long-haul flights.

Premium Economy

LOT's Premium Economy cabin offers a middle ground between the space and amenities of Business Class and the more basic provisions of Economy. Available on Boeing 787-8 and 787-9, the product is broadly consistent across the two Dreamliner variants, although seating capacity and cabin layouts differ.

The experience begins with a welcome drink and, on applicable flights, a hot towel. Meals are served on porcelain tableware with metal cutlery, and passengers generally have a choice of hot entrées featuring Polish or international flavors.

The beverage selection is more extensive than in Economy and can include wine, beer, and spirits. Polish wines are among the options on selected menus.

Seating is another important distinction. Premium Economy offers a more generous recline than standard Economy, along with additional leg support, including footrests or leg rests depending on the seat configuration. Passengers also receive a larger pillow and a thicker blanket, making the cabin better suited to longer journeys.

An amenity kit is provided, while personal entertainment screens and charging facilities help make the flight more convenient. Screen placement and the availability of specific power connections can vary with the aircraft and seat configuration.

For travelers who want additional space, upgraded dining, and more comfort without paying Business Class fares, Premium Economy represents a useful compromise.

Economy Class

Economy Class on LOT's Boeing 787 Dreamliners uses a 3-3-3 seating configuration. Seats offer approximately 31 inches of pitch and 17.5 inches of width, dimensions broadly in line with many long-haul economy cabins.

Nevertheless, the relatively narrow seating and limited personal space can become noticeable during flights lasting eight to 10 hours, particularly for taller passengers. Pillows and blankets are provided with long-haul services to make the journey more comfortable.

Meal service is another part of the experience. Long-distance passengers receive hot meals, generally accompanied by additional courses or refreshments depending on the route and service schedule. On shorter flights, like Yerevan-Warsaw, complimentary refreshments include a hot drink and a sweet or savory snack.

Although Economy does not offer the space or personalized dining of the premium cabins, the combination of meal service and basic comfort amenities provides a familiar full-service airline experience.

Cabin crew and service culture

The cabin crew contributes significantly to LOT's overall passenger experience. During our flights, service has generally been professional and courteous, helping create an orderly cabin environment.

As with any airline, individual experiences can vary by flight and crew. Nevertheless, the emphasis on attentive service and a welcoming approach complements the carrier's Polish identity and traditional European style of hospitality.

In-flight entertainment and connectivity

LOT's onboard technology varies according to aircraft and route. Its long-haul Dreamliners feature personal entertainment screens with a selection of movies, television programs, music, and other content.

Power outlets and USB charging ports are available on many long-haul aircraft, although the precise facilities depend on the cabin and seat configuration.

Wi-Fi availability is more limited. The airline has been introducing onboard connectivity on selected Boeing 787-9 aircraft, but passengers should check whether internet service is available on their particular flight rather than assume it will be offered throughout the fleet.

As cabin modernization progresses, updated entertainment systems and improved connectivity are expected to become increasingly important elements of the long-haul product.

Airport lounges

LOT's premium airport experience extends beyond the aircraft. Its lounge network celebrated by passengers includes the LOT Business Lounge Polonez and LOT Business Lounge Mazurek at Warsaw Chopin Airport, as well as the LOT Business Lounge at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

These facilities provide eligible passengers with a place to relax, work, or enjoy refreshments before departure. Polish identity is reflected in elements of the lounges' design and food and beverage offerings, while views of airport operations add interest for aviation enthusiasts.

Skytrax has also recognized LOT's lounges through its independent airport-lounge rating program. Travelers should check the current lounge access rules associated with their ticket, frequent-flyer status, or other qualifying benefits.

Fleet and modernization

LOT Polish Airlines operates a mixed fleet of Boeing aircraft and Embraer regional jets, allowing it to serve both long-haul international markets and shorter European routes.

For long-distance services to North America and Asia, the airline relies on Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliners. These wide-body aircraft offer three cabin classes: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy.

The Dreamliner fleet is central to LOT's transatlantic network, providing the range required for intercontinental operations. Cabin upgrades, including improvements to seating, entertainment systems, and connectivity, are part of the broader effort to keep the long-haul product competitive.

On European routes, Boeing 737 aircraft serve short- and medium-haul markets. The fleet includes 737 MAX 8 aircraft and older 737-800 models, with the newer aircraft offering improvements in fuel efficiency.

Embraer aircraft play an important role in LOT's regional network. The airline has a long association with the Brazilian manufacturer and was the launch operator of the Embraer 170 in commercial service in 2004. Its regional operations have included the E170, E175, E190, and E195 families.

These smaller aircraft allow LOT to connect Warsaw with regional destinations and operate routes where the capacity of a larger jet may not be necessary.

Looking ahead: Airbus A220

LOT's future fleet plans include the introduction of Airbus A220 aircraft, a significant addition to an operation historically associated with Boeing and Embraer. The A220 family is designed for short- and medium-haul routes and offers modern cabin features and improved fuel efficiency.

The planned arrival of the A220-100 and A220-300 would provide another option for regional and European services and could gradually reshape parts of LOT's narrow-body fleet. The timing of deliveries and the aircraft's eventual role in replacing older regional jets will depend on the airline's finalized fleet and deployment plans.

The verdict

LOT Polish Airlines offers a practical gateway to Poland, Central Europe and beyond, supported by a network that connects Warsaw with destinations across several continents. Its long-haul cabins provide a range of choices, from the additional space of Premium Economy to the lie-flat seats and more elaborate dining of Business Class.

The experience is not without limitations. The 2-2-2 Business Class layout lacks direct aisle access at every seat, Economy can feel restrictive on long flights, and onboard Wi-Fi is not yet universal. The details of the experience also depend on the aircraft assigned to a particular route.

Nevertheless, the airline's combination of international connectivity, Polish culinary traditions, and generally professional cabin service gives it a distinct identity. For travelers heading to Poland or connecting through Warsaw, LOT is an option worth considering, particularly when schedules, fares, and cabin configurations align with their needs.