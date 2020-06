Hamilton califica de espectáculo "asqueroso" las corridas de toros

View this post on Instagram

Cheering and watching an animal be viciously stabbed and killed is not tradition, it’s CRUELTY. Most people don’t realize bullfights are rigged in the most horrible ways before bulls even enter the ring — leaving them impaired and vulnerable. @officialpetalatino is working hard to make this murderous event a thing of the PAST. You can help them! Tap the link in our profile to tell Spain to close its bullfighting schools, where children as young as 14 are taught how to torture and kill bulls: http://peta.vg/2u23