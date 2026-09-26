The Crisis of Reading Is a Crisis of Logos

Whenever a new international assessment confronts us with poor results in reading comprehension, a familiar ritual begins. We are alarmed, look for those responsible, compare school systems, debate methods, and propose new educational strategies. After a while, the concern fades, until another assessment reminds us that young people read little and, more importantly, struggle to understand what they read. The PISA results give us ample reason for concern. The problem is real and serious. Yet after several decades of trying to solve it, perhaps the time has come to ask whether we have been asking the wrong question.

For half a century we have changed curricula, methodologies, assessment systems, pedagogical terminology, and educational technologies. We have moved from one learning technique to another, from memorization to competencies, from books to audiovisual materials, from paper to screens, and now we are beginning to wonder what artificial intelligence will do to all of this. Amid this formidable accumulation of innovations, however, we have paid far less attention to a more elementary question. Before asking how we should teach children to read, perhaps we should ask again what reading actually is.

Reading is not simply recognising and decoding graphic signs, pronouncing words correctly, or extracting information from a text. Nor is it an isolated ability that can be detached from the rest of human life and perfected through some neutral technique. Reading is an act of the whole person. It means encountering a word that another person has spoken and left in writing, receiving it, dwelling upon it, understanding and judging it, and allowing it to disclose something about a reality we may not have known before. Hence the enduring power of the old image intus legere: to read inwardly, to penetrate the meaning of what is before us and, through words, to reach the reality those words signify.

But no one begins by reading. Long before learning to read, a child learns to listen. He hears his mother's voice, recognizes its tones, distinguishes sounds, discovers that words name things and that through them he can ask, thank, question, and recount. Before knowing what a letter is, he has already entered the universe of language. He listens to stories, and things that are not before his eyes begin to live within him. Later he will speak, ask questions, invent, and tell stories himself. Only then does the written word arrive. Listening, speaking, imagining, reading, and writing are not separate compartments of learning. They are expressions of the same specifically human capacity to receive the world, understand it, and communicate it through words.

Cicero understood this when he considered the formation of the man capable of addressing others. Eloquence could not be reduced to rhetorical devices, because speaking well presupposed having something to say and having first educated one's intelligence, memory, and judgement. The word had to proceed from a cultivated human being, intellectually and morally. We have fragmented what classical education sought to keep together: one does not truly learn to speak without listening, to write without reading, to read without thinking, or to think without the words by which we name things.

Plato perceived another aspect of the problem. In the Phaedrus, Socrates famously expresses his reservations about writing: the written word, when questioned, remains silent and always needs someone capable of understanding it. Plato was hardly condemning books—an odd conclusion about the author of some of the foundational texts of Western civilisation. He was warning us about their limits. Letters can preserve words, but they cannot perform the act of understanding for us. No external procedure can replace that interior movement by which marks upon a page cease to be signs and become meaningful to someone.

Daniel Pennac approached the same problem from a more familiar setting. The Rights of the Reader arose from the experience of a teacher confronted with adolescents for whom books had ceased to be a promise and had become an unbearable burden. Hence his famous rights of the reader: to skip pages, reread, abandon a book, even not to read. Beneath the apparent irreverence lies a serious pedagogical truth. Reading can die when what was once discovery becomes merely obligation. A child listening to a bedtime story does not ask what competency he is acquiring or how many pages remain. He asks for another story. He wants to know what happened next. Perhaps the education of a reader begins there, long before any reading-comprehension exercise, when someone discovers that words can open a world and desires to enter it.

Entering that world requires imagination. A child listening to a story is not given ready-made images; he must form them inwardly. The forest, the house, the journey, the danger, and the characters come alive through words he has heard. That faculty will later become indispensable to reading, for anyone without an inner world will struggle to enter worlds other than his own. Perhaps we should therefore ask what happens when we provide images ever earlier and words ever later. A screen displays immediately what a story requires us to imagine. One need not declare war on screens to recognize that something profoundly human may be impoverished when we leave no room for a word slowly to awaken an image within us.

Reading also demands something increasingly scarce: attention. A text has its own time. One sentence leads to another; an argument requires time to unfold; a novel asks us to remember what happened a hundred pages earlier; an unfamiliar word makes us stop. Reading educates precisely because it teaches us to remain. In a culture increasingly governed by speed, simultaneity, and distraction, perhaps one of the quietest forms of resistance is simply the ability to remain patiently before something difficult.

Yet something comes before the book. In a sense, the first text man is called to read is not written on paper. It is reality itself. Before encountering letters, we encounter things; before deciphering sentences, we discover faces, sounds, forms, movements, differences, harmonies, and relationships. A child looks long before he can read and, if given time, begins to discover that the world is not a chaotic accumulation of objects. Day follows night, seasons return, seeds germinate, living things are born and grow, and things possess limits, relations, and forms. Reality has, we might say, a grammar we did not invent.

Isidore of Seville wrote his Etymologies from a confidence in the relationship between words and the world that our age finds strange. His etymological method does not, of course, meet the standards of modern linguistics, but behind that vast collection of names, arts, animals, plants, peoples, trades, institutions, and natural phenomena stood a formidable conviction: naming things was a path towards knowing them. Words were not a prison but a passage towards reality.

For the tradition that, despite important differences, runs through Greek and Christian thought, reality can be known because it possesses an order our intelligence does not manufacture. Creation bears within itself a rationality, a grammar, a meaning that man encounters and to which his intelligence can open itself. Hence the richness of logos, a word in which meanings later separated still resonate together: word, reason, discourse, proportion, meaning. Knowledge is not simply the projection of ourselves upon mute matter. It is also reception, because before we think about the world, the world is already there, offering itself to our intelligence.

Here contemplation becomes decisive. Josef Pieper understood with particular depth that contemplation begins when we cease relating to everything solely in terms of utility, production, or mastery and recover the capacity to receive. Contemplation is not passivity but an especially intense form of attention. To contemplate means allowing something the time to disclose itself as it is, without rushing to transform, consume, or subordinate it to our purposes. It contains an elementary humility before reality: things exist before we decide what to do with them.

A child watching an ant carry its burden, contemplating the movement of the sea, asking why the moon changes, or marveling that a tiny seed can become a tree is already exercising intelligence. He is learning something prior to the accumulation of information: that the world deserves to be looked at. The wonder that the ancients placed at the beginning of philosophy also lies at the distant origin of reading.

For reading requires the same disposition. A good reader does not rush upon a text merely to extract useful information. He pauses, goes back, connects, questions, wonders, and sometimes remains silent before a sentence. A word may force him to reconsider what he thought; a character may reveal an experience he did not know; a story may make visible something that had always been before him but which he had never truly seen. Reading is also allowing oneself to be taught.

This is why the crisis of reading is not merely a crisis of schooling. It is a crisis of logos. It also has a political dimension, because a free society needs citizens capable of reading something longer than a headline, following an argument, distinguishing description from judgement, recognising contradiction, and understanding what another person has actually said before answering him. When these capacities weaken, public conversation deteriorates: slogans replace arguments, instant reaction replaces judgement, fragments displace context, and the emotion produced by an image overwhelms the patience required for understanding.

Yet it would be unjust to blame the young. They were born into the world adults made for them. We filled their rooms with screens, accelerated the rhythms of family life, shortened conversations around the table, and began treating silence as an emptiness to be filled. Then we are surprised that they struggle to remain before a text. We demand concentration after organising much of their lives around distraction.

Recovering reading therefore requires something deeper than another technique of reading comprehension. It requires rebuilding a human ecology of the word: speaking with children, telling them stories, reading aloud, allowing them to imagine, teaching them new words, conversing over meals, permitting silence, and placing good books in their hands. It requires parents who read, teachers who read, and adults whom a child might occasionally discover absorbed in a book.

Here, perhaps, lies the limit of our assessments. PISA can measure certain reading skills, compare results, and alert us to a decline we would be foolish to ignore. But it cannot measure what makes the human act of reading possible at its roots: a child's wonder before the world, his capacity for silence, the imagination awakened by a bedtime story, the pleasure of discovering an unfamiliar word, or that moment when someone suddenly understands something he has seen many times without ever truly seeing it.

These things cannot be measured because they do not belong to the order of the measurable. We can evaluate skills, count books, record hours of reading, and compare performance. All of that may be useful. But no statistic can tell us whether someone has learned to look.

Before learning to read books, man must learn to read reality. And to read reality, he must first learn to contemplate it. Before it is a school technique, reading is one of the great human forms of encounter with reality.

The crisis of reading comprehension is therefore more than bad educational news. It is one symptom of a crisis of logos. A civilization begins to recover reading when it teaches its children once again to listen, speak, imagine, remain silent, look, and contemplate. Only then, when they open a book, will words cease to be signs merely to be decoded and become again what they have always been: paths by which man goes beyond himself to encounter others, enter more deeply into reality, and, on returning from it, understand a little better who he is.