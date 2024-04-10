Places to travel to, here we let you know

sábado 13  de  abril 2024
Rapid City.

Visit Rapid City
Iceland.

Courtesy of Naya Traveler / UNSPLASH
Dublin.

UNSPLASH
Cairo.

AFP/KHALED DESOUKI
La Paz, Bolivia.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Rapid City, South Dakota

Besides Mount Rushmore National Memorial, you'll find experiences in Rapid City everywhere you look.

Home to a vibrant Main Street experience met with the stories of farmers, cowboys, and soldiers, surrounded by joyous splashes of color, and stirred by the beat of live music, you´ll find things to do for the whole family with Bear Country USA and Dinosaur Park.

There´s no other city you can interact with temporarily placed statues of former Presidents, as Art Alley feature unique works of art, personal and political expressions about community and global issues.

Main Street Square is busy year-round with live concerts, family-friendly festivals, and more!

https://www.visitrapidcity.com/

Iceland, women adventure

Embark on a transformative Women-only Icelandic Adventure with Naya Traveler, where curated experiences promise to immerse participants in the untamed beauty of the land of fire and ice.

From savoring culinary delights in Reykjavik to rejuvenating at the Sky Lagoon, travelers delve into steaming hot springs and ancient glaciers, culminating in a journey of a lifetime.

Guided explorations of Thingvellir National Park, black lava beaches, and private ice climbs reveal the mysteries of Iceland's landscapes, while retreats at Umi Hotel offer spa experiences amidst breathtaking vistas. From steaming hot springs to ancient glaciers, this exclusive women-only adventure promises an immersive experience in the enchanting landscapes of Iceland.

www.nayatraveler.com

Dublin, Ireland

Capital city Dublin is easy to explore on foot, with Trinity College, home of the Book of Kells, not far from the EPIC Irish emigration museum beside the River Liffey. Laid-back Galway has a thriving arts and music scene plus ferries to the Aran Islands.

Cork and Limerick are market destinations, with the historic English Market and the Milk Market. Known for its shipping history, and mid-20th-century troubles, Belfast is gaining recognition for its food scene. Don´t miss it.

https://www.tourismireland.com/

Cairo, Egypt

You can choose or do both: Old Cairo is home to the magnificent Egyptian Museum and the millenary pyramids complex, and New Cairo is where a new government center is under construction in the desert east of the main city.

Cairo is called “the city of a thousand minarets,” for its predominance of Islamic architecture. Most people who live in Cairo are Muslim, however, about 10% of the population are Christians who belong to the Coptic Orthodox Church.

New Cairo will eventually become the modern new Egyptian capital and the country’s seat of power with presidential palace, parliament, and ministries as well as foreign embassies. It is also expected to become home to 7 million people by 2050.

http://www.egypt.travel

Bolivia

Bolivia is often described as an Andean country, and many of its top attractions, including Lake Titicaca and the Salar de Uyuni, are packed into its mountainous west, an area known as the altiplano (highlands).

But the country is remarkably diverse, and you’ll have a much more rewarding experience if you combine Andean adventures with trips to explore the capital city of La Paz.

Surrounded by high mountains, La Paz lies in the middle of a large hole about 3,600 meters high in the Andes Mountain range. The highest city in the world, where people's lives are tied to their traditions.

https://www.boliviaturismo.com.bo/

