jueves 5  de  noviembre 2026
TRAVEL

Qatar Airways launches new flights linking Doha with Bogotá and Caracas

The twice-weekly service makes the airline the first Gulf carrier to serve Venezuela and establishes nonstop connections between the Middle East and two South American capitals

Qatar Airways, Boeing 777-200LR.

Qatar Airways, Boeing 777-200LR.

Qatar Airways / Access Brand Communications / Omnicom
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Qatar Airways has launched a new air service connecting Doha with Bogotá, Colombia, and Caracas, Venezuela, expanding its presence in South America and creating another link between the Middle East and the region.

The twice-weekly route, operated with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, makes Qatar Airways the first airline from the Gulf region to serve Venezuela. It also establishes the first nonstop air connection between the Middle East and both Bogotá and Caracas.

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Flights operate on Wednesdays and Sundays, departing from Doha and arriving in Bogotá before continuing to Caracas. The return service departs from the Venezuelan capital and flies back to Doha.

The schedule is designed to facilitate connections through Hamad International Airport in Doha, giving passengers access to destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East, including China, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates.

Bogotá and Caracas become the airline's 16th and 17th destinations in the Americas. Qatar Airways began its South American operations in 2010 with service to São Paulo, Brazil.

The expansion also coincides with a broader partnership with LATAM Airlines, which now includes LATAM Airlines Colombia. Under the agreement, Qatar Airways will place its flight code on selected LATAM-operated domestic routes from Bogotá, connecting passengers with destinations such as Cartagena, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla, Santa Marta, San Andrés Island and Pereira, among others.

The agreement is expected to expand travel options for passengers arriving in Colombia from international markets and facilitate connections to other parts of the country.

Qatar Airways, based in Doha, operates an international network spanning more than 170 destinations, with services across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific. The airline was recently ranked second worldwide in the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

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