Quebec City celebrates MICHELIN stars

The Quebec City culinary scene becomes even brighter with the arrival of the MICHELIN Guide: 28 restaurants were added to the prestigious guide as recommendations, including one that received two stars, four that received one star, eight that are ranked as Bib Gourmand restaurants, a further 15 that are now recommended in the guide, and one that received a Green Star for sustainability.

Two Michelin stars were awarded to Tanière3 , led by chef François-Emmanuel Nicol. This is the only restaurant in the entire province of Quebec to have been awarded two Michelin stars, a rare distinction shared with only one other restaurant in Canada.

Served in a unique, den-like space made of old stone, the restaurant celebrates Québec’s terroir and features an authentic culinary exploration.

One Michelin star was presented to ARVI, known for its creative, seasonal cuisine; Kebec Club Privé, credited for its unique dining experience; Laurie Raphaël, praised for the modern cuisine; and Légende, firmly rooted in Québec’s terroir and dedicated to local ingredients.

Additionally, the MICHELIN Guide recognized 15 other restaurants for the quality of their cuisine. While it is not an official award, a recommendation from the Guide remains a true mark of excellence.

Alentours

Ambre Buvette

Champlain

Chez Boulay – Bistro Boréal

Chez Muffy

Chez Rioux Pettigrew

Échaudé

Kundah Hôtel

La Bête

La Planque

Le Clan

Le Clocher Penché

Le Hobbit

Le Parlementaire

L’Orygine

Also, a MICHELIN Green Star was given to Alentours for its sustainable approach to fine dining.

The Bib Gourmand award has been presented to eight restaurants for serving quality food at quality prices: Battuto, Bistro B, Buvette Scott, Hon Izakaya, Lueur, Melba, Ouroboros, and Torii Izakaya.

The most charming city of the Americas is home to a fantastic food scene with unique local and international dishes.

In Old Quebec, a rare feature is noted: Groupe la Tanière, a collective composed of three restaurants including Tanière3 (2 stars), Légende (1 star), and l'Orygine (recommendation), in addition to the lounge bar, Le Vieux Carré.

Visit quebec-cite.com, available in French, English and Spanish, for information on accommodation and much more.