Unique dishes and restaurants in Quebec City

Visiting the most charming downtown area of the Americas is like stepping into an enchanting city. Cobblestone streets and lantern-shaped streetlights on old stone houses built in the 17th century, as a gorgeous chateau dominates the skyline. And Quebec is home to a fantastic food scene with some unique local and international dishes.

There are well-served and well-stocked restaurants all over Vieux-Québec (Old Quebec ). Fine cuisine Québécoise such as La Buche’s, where you can try a wide range of local dishes.

Also on Rue Saint-Louis is the highly revered Italian restaurant Bello, where pasta is made to perfection.

Other places to consider are the Hotel Maurice restaurant, Don Vegan, La Buchette and the very exquisite Le Clan.

La Buche

49 Rue Saint-Louis

Phone 418-694-7272

To start the day there is nothing better than the typical Quebec breakfast: fried eggs, Canadian bacon, sausage, cheese, pork pâté cretons and a warm crepe lashed in mahogany maple syrup.

Known for its unique culinary experience that celebrates local cuisine and culture, La Buche is a must-visit destination.

The minute you step into La Buche, you arrive in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere that conveys the feelings of the rustic charm of Quebecois culture.

A friendly and knowledgeable staff enhances the dining experience, providing attentive service that makes you feel right at home.

The menu at La Buche shows the rich culinary heritage of Quebec, from classic Quebecois comfort food like tourtière and poutine, to unique creations like caribou tartare and duck confit.

The restaurant also boasts an impressive selection of locally produced spirits, including cider, craft beers, and specialty cocktails.

Beyond the culinary experience, La Buche also offers cultural performances: Live music, traditional Quebecois folk songs, and even occasional storytelling performances in the rich cultural heritage of Quebec.

Bello

73 Rue Saint-Louis

Phone 418-694-0030

This is another charming eatery nestled in the heart of Québec, with a pleasant atmosphere where art works are present, offering a diverse menu of traditional Italian and some international dishes.

Zuppa di cipolle, or French onion soup au gratin, is a good example of the international taste, made of caramelized onions, topped with Spanish Manchego cheese, and smoked bacon.

Bello specializes in homemade pasta, risottos, seafood, and local grilled meats, as well as pizzas baked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.

Tagliatelle nero ai frutti di mare, or Cuttlefish ink tagliatelle with seafood was an excellent choice: pasta al dente, scallops, olive oil sauce, clams, shrimps, tomatoes, and Pastis.

When it comes to risottos you have a selection of seven dishes. If you are into butter, white wine, and garlic, the Risotto al gamberetti is the ideal pick, served with Tiger shrimp in a deep plate.

And yes, they have Tiramisu for desserts, and Panna Cotta, Lemon sorbet, Lemon and Wildberries pies, as well as the Il Bello Cake made of chocolate and Nutella or Apples & Calvados pizzas.

Maurice Restaurant

575 Grande Allée E.

Phone 418-628-7423

Located in the chic boutique Maurice Hotel on the famous Grande Allée, you feel like you are stepping into a 1940 movie set, with a full bar and a jazz band playing on the site.

Maurice Restaurant is inspired by French and Italian cuisine, and here you find from cold dishes, like raw oysters, caviar, salmon tartare and beetroot salad, to hot meals, like mussels (in a creamy bacon and white beer sauce, orange, and parsley) and 24-hour marinated prime rib (Served sliced, cooking juices, mustard, honey, and horseradish).

Are you a chocolate fan? The chocolate cake, made of chocolate, chocolate, and chocolate, will exceed your expectations.

Don Vegan

97, rue du Sault-au-Matelot

Phone 418 694-9994

If you skip meat, dairy, eggs, and honey from your eatery habits, this vegan restaurant is for you.

The kitchen here focuses on plant-based ingredients like fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes, and the flavor is delicious.

Don Vegan offers known international dishes that will make you forget traditional ingredients: carbonara pasta, burgers, dumplings, miso ramen, beet tartare, and almond ricotta ravioli.

Desserts are also in place, and there is cashew raspberry and beet cheesecake, chocolate cake, banana split with peanut butter and ice cream.

La Buchette

24 Rue Sainte-Anne

Phone 418 694-3887

This is a cozy pub and bar located on Rue Sainte-Anne, a few steps from the magnificent Le Château Frontenac.

La Buchette’s casual and friendly atmosphere is known for serving a wide array of food options alongside a splendid selection of cocktails.

If you happen to stop by for breakfast, the menu includes a wide variety of crêpes, toast, fruits and a casserole with bacon, sausage, potatoes, cheese, and eggs that will blow your mind.

Lunch goes from starters and platters to oysters, burgers, meats, fish, and poutines, which is the typical Québécois dish of French fries, cheese curds, and gravy that originated in Quebec in the 1950s.

Le Clan

44 Rue des Jardins

Phone 418 692 0333

Gourmet food is characterized by its exceptional quality, and prepared with expert care, emphasizing the appreciation of food as an art form and impeccable service.

The first thing you see when walking through the door at Le Clan is the open kitchen with shiny stainless-steel surfaces. On the right, you will find the revealing stairs to the dining room on the second level.

The tables are covered with crisp white tablecloths, as black leather chairs make you feel comfortable. However, your eyes will be drawn to the large piece of art mural at the end of the room, where Chef Stéphane Modat seats at the center of the table, as Jesus Christ at The Last Supper, but surrounded by Quebecois personalities and popular cartoon characters.

You may order à la carte or follow the Chef’s suggestions with the tasting menu and a unique invitation: “Allow me the pleasure of taking you on a gourmet Quebec journey.”

These are distinctive gourmet dishes made of different local ingredients, as some of the recipes include local indigenous cooking methods and techniques: leeks, artichokes, wild cranberries, cauliflower, chicken cream, blackened Pear, mushrooms, beetroot, molasses, sour cream, chicory, pecans and of course duck.

Each dish comes with a detailed explanation of the ingredients, source and Chef’s techniques given by an excellent server. And we shouldn’t be surprised if Le Clan is awarded Michelin stars anytime soon.