Quebec City, the French heritage festival

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France features a wide-ranging program of activities with outdoor concerts, food fairs, exhibitions, and fireworks from August 7 to 10

Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Soon it will be summertime, and Quebec City will enjoy it to the fullest. The most charming city in the Americas, with stone facades, a centuries-old wall, cobblestone streets, and a beautiful château dominating the skyline, celebrates its French heritage, Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, with a wide-ranging program of activities with outdoor concerts, food fairs, exhibitions, and fireworks from August 7 to 10.

The festival program is extensive and diverse and takes place in the city's Old Town.

"Many of us live in the new Quebec, outside the walls," commented François, a waiter at the exquisite restaurant Le Clan, which has just been recommended by the MICHELIN Guide. "But here (in Old Quebec) is where our true essence lies," he added.

In addition to dressing in traditional costumes and feeling like a royal knight or lady, costumes that you can rent at affordable prices, you can wander through pop-up tents that take you back in time.

Taste the dishes of yesteryear. Simple recipes, yet surprisingly exquisite, such as freshly baked bread filled with an egg mixture that only Quebecers know how to make.

The grand public festival also features a parallel program of themed lectures, which help you learn about the history of this city, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO more than 30 years ago.

There are art exhibitions, regional and popular music concerts, a costume contest, and a masterful doll parade that not only attracts the attention of the little ones but also piques the curiosity of adults.

This charming French-influenced city, a cultural heritage of the Viceroyalty of New France and bastion of Québécois since 1608, has French as its official language, but English is also spoken, especially in places frequented by tourists.

Visit NouvelleFrance.qc.ca, as well as quebec-cite.com, for more information about the festival and available offers.

How to Get There

Several airlines fly into Quebec from Miami, with a change of planes in New York, Montreal, or Toronto. However, the Canadian airline Air Transat offers three direct flights per week from Fort Lauderdale.

If you hold a U.S. passport, you do not need a visa, but if you are traveling with a passport from another country, please contact the Canadian consular office for information.

Where to Stay

Quebec City offers a wide range of hotels, guesthouses, and apartment rentals for all budgets.

Charming boutique hotels abound in the historic center of Vieux-Québec, such as the Manoir D'Auteuil, just steps from the historic Rue Saint-Louis, which is lined with restaurants and bars and leads to the imposing Château Frontenac.

With friendly and helpful staff, the Manoir D'Auteuil captures the essence of a grand three-story house built in the late 18th century and today offers five types of rooms with varied spaces, and a bar and breakfast service on the lower floor.

Visit the website québec-cite.com, available in French, English, and Spanish, for information on accommodations and more.

Save Money

The US dollar is strong. However, follow these tips to save money. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY before traveling or at your destination. Most tourists tend to exchange dollars, ignoring the often-excessive fees they are charged.

It's better to deposit money in your bank account and use your ATM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. You'll save the exchange fee and get the best international rate available that day.

Consult your banking institution about a possible international service charge.

You can also use credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.

