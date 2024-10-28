Santa Marta celebrates its 500th anniversary

In 2025, Santa Marta will celebrate its 500th anniversary , marking a milestone that highlights the significance of this city as one of the oldest destinations in the Americas.

Santa Marta, Colombia , located between the Caribbean Sea and the imposing Sierra Nevada, has evolved from a colonial enclave into a popular destination where history, nature, and gastronomy converge. According to a recent travel trend survey by Marriott International for 2025, sustainability, gastronomy, and the search for less crowded destinations are priorities for travelers next year.

Founded in 1525, Santa Marta is Colombia’s oldest city and one of the first in the Americas. Santa Marta’s historic center, with its cobblestone streets, colonial buildings, and monuments, offers a journey through time, deepened by visits to its museums.

The beaches of Santa Marta are praised for their natural beauty and clear waters, from the popular Playa Blanca to the untouched beaches of Tayrona National Natural Park, which stretches along the coast, surrounded by tropical jungle and mountains.

Playa Dormida, known for its tranquility and breathtaking views, is another hidden gem. Additionally, the Santa Marta Marriott Resort Playa Dormida is actively involved in environmental protection, organizing beach cleanups and mangrove conservation activities, and engaging visitors in sustainability efforts.

Santa Marta is also known for its vibrant culinary culture. The region is famous for the quality of its coffee, grown on the slopes of the Sierra Nevada, home to Indigenous communities, who have preserved their agricultural techniques for centuries.

Beyond coffee, Santa Marta is a paradise for lovers of coastal cuisine.

You can get to Santa Marta on connecting flights thru Panama City and Bogotá, or non-stop to Barranquilla where you can board a two-hour ground transportation.