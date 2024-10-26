domingo 27  de  octubre 2024
TRAVEL

Door County in Wisconsin, the Beauty of Nature in Autumn

This wonderful scene only lasts a few weeks, but you can make plans for next time around

Peninsula State Park, Door County, Wisconsin.

Peninsula State Park, Door County, Wisconsin.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Door County, Wisconsin.

Door County, Wisconsin.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Sister Bay, Door County, Wisconsin.

Sister Bay, Door County, Wisconsin.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Fish boil, Door County, Wisconsin.

Fish boil, Door County, Wisconsin.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Sister Bay, Door County, Wisconsin.

Sister Bay, Door County, Wisconsin.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Lighthouse, Cana Island.

Lighthouse, Cana Island.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Cana Island, Door County, Wisconsin.

Cana Island, Door County, Wisconsin.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

SISTER BAY.- The fall season brings beautiful foliage colors to Door County in Wisconsin. The sight of the leaves changing color makes excellent photos and we want to share some of them with you.

Experience cooler temperatures and fantastic fall color views against the blues of Green Bay and Lake Michigan along the Wisconsin peninsula.

Lee además
Lambeau Field, Green Bay Wisconsin.
TRAVEL

Green Bay, a four-season city for the whole family
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
TRAVEL

Lake Geneva, year-round visitor's heaven

Fall is a particularly fabulous time to drive along the colorful orchards, forests and shorelines that make the area famous in the country.

This wonderful scene only lasts a few weeks, but you can make plans for next time around. Mid-October is the best time to enjoy the natural beauty of the Fall season in Door County.

Stop at Sturgeon Bay and visit the Door County Maritime Museum and learn about its rich maritime roots.

Limestone outcroppings of the Niagara Escarpment are visible on both shores of the peninsula but are larger and more prominent on the Green Bay side as seen at the Bayshore Blufflands.

Drive up north and stop at the Peninsula State Park. Experience the sights and colors of fall in one of Wisconsin's most beautiful parks.

Sister Bay is one of the most charming towns in Door County. Here you will find Sister Bay Beach & Waterfront with scenic views, as well as plenty of restaurants and bars.

Traditional fish boils are an integral part of Door County culture. Early Scandinavian settlers brought the tradition from their homeland, and residents still carry on this custom today. This simple and satisfying meal is enhanced by each restaurant's own recipes, but most meals include fresh-caught Lake Michigan whitefish with tablespoons of melted butter, potatoes, and a slice of cherry pie for dessert.

Tour the east side of the peninsula. Ride a wagon or walk over the natural causeway to visit the Cana Island, and visit Door County’s most iconic lighthouse, built in 1869.

If you've ever wondered why, exactly, the leaves go from green to orange (or yellow, or red), here it´s why:

Chlorophyll is what gives leaves their signature green color. During spring and summer, the ample daylight gives plants plenty of time in the sun, and they produce chlorophyll regularly.

Once fall hits, daylight hours become shorter, and plants get less sun as a result. Chlorophyll production slows down, which decreases the green pigment in the leaves. Other compounds present in the leaves, known as carotenoids and anthocyanins, are responsible for the changing colors that occur.

Visit Destination Door County website for more information on places to visit and well-stocked hotels where you can spend the night.

Temas
Te puede interesar

Elkhart Lake, where beauty and relaxation meet

Door County en Wisconsin, la belleza de la naturaleza en otoño

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

El lanzador de los Yanquis de Nueva York, Néstor Cortés, lanza contra los Dodgers de Los Ángeles durante la décima entrada en el Juego 1 de la Serie Mundial, el viernes 25 de octubre de 2024, en Los Ángeles.
Béisbol

Lanzador cubano lamenta "decepcionar a mi equipo" en la Serie Mundial

El expresidente y candidato presidencial republicano Donald Trump en un evento en Chicago.
ELECCIONES 2024

Muchos caminos conducen a Trump

Tarek William Saab, fiscal del régimen de Nicolás Maduro, en rueda de prensa ofrecida en febrero de 2024
CONFLICTO

Fiscal chavista: "Lula fingió accidente para evitar veto en los BRICS"

Max Verstappen, piloto de Red Bull, asiste a un evento promocional antes del Gran Premio de México, el miércoles 23 de octubre del 2024.
Automovilismo

Verstappen busca repetir el éxito en el Gran Premio de México

James Reyes es el candidato demócrata al puesto de sheriff de Miami-Dade.
ELECCIONES 2024

Candidato demócrata a sheriff de Miami-Dade afirma ser el único idóneo para el cargo

Te puede interesar

Momento en que el régimen de Nicolás Maduro traslada a más de 700 presos políticos a los centros penitenciarios de Tocuyito y Tocorón, el 31 de agosto de 2024.
VENEZUELA

A presos políticos en cárcel de Tocorón les piden $500 para no ser "torturados", según denuncia

Por REDACCIÓN/Diario Las Américas
James Reyes es el candidato demócrata al puesto de sheriff de Miami-Dade.
ELECCIONES 2024

Candidato demócrata a sheriff de Miami-Dade afirma ser el único idóneo para el cargo

El expresidente y candidato presidencial republicano Donald Trump en un evento en Chicago.
ELECCIONES 2024

Muchos caminos conducen a Trump

Halloween, una fiesta popular en Estados Unidos.
FESTIVIDAD

Halloween: ¿Cómo celebrar en EEUU la fiesta de tradición mundial?

Max Verstappen, piloto de Red Bull, asiste a un evento promocional antes del Gran Premio de México, el miércoles 23 de octubre del 2024.
Automovilismo

Verstappen busca repetir el éxito en el Gran Premio de México