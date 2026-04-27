The quiet beauty of Blacksburg and Christiansburg in southwest Virginia

Tucked into the gentle folds of the Blue Ridge Mountains of the Appalachians, the graceful towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg in southwest Virginia offer a kind of quiet immersion in nature that feels both restorative and expansive. Here, in Montgomery County , forested ridgelines stretch toward the horizon, creeks trace silver lines through valleys, and every season reshapes the landscape in subtle, compelling ways.

These communities tend to be polite and approachable, with people open to conversation in everyday settings, such as cafés and local events. The social atmosphere is not particularly fast-paced or transactional; instead, interactions often unfold at a more relaxed pace, with people willing to take time to chat.

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Escapes

One of the most beloved escapes is the Huckleberry Trail, a paved pathway that gently connects the two towns.

In spring, wildflowers bloom along their edges, in autumn, the canopy bursts into shades of amber and crimson.

For those seeking a more rugged experience, the nearby Jefferson National Forest opens miles of backcountry trails. Here, hikers can follow winding routes beneath towering hardwoods, listen to the hush of wind through leaves, and catch glimpses of wildlife that call the forest home. Sections of the iconic Appalachian Trail pass within easy reach, inviting both seasoned trekkers and curious day hikers to step onto one of the country’s most storied footpaths.

Start your journey with the McDonald Hollow Trail System as we did with Dean Crane, Director at Town of Blacksburg and enthusiastic about nature.

Featuring six miles of multi-use trails, it is the first of three interconnected trail networks that make up Brush Mountain Park.

On the other hand, water adds another layer of beauty to the region. At Pandapas Pond, a tranquil lake reflects the surrounding mountains, while a network of trails circles its shoreline and climbs into the woods beyond. “It’s a place where mornings arrive quietly, often accompanied by mist rising off the water, and afternoons are punctuated by the laughter of families and the steady rhythm of hikers on the move,” George Washington & Jefferson National Forest’s ranger Beth Christensen explained.

What makes the Blacksburg–Christiansburg area especially appealing is how accessible it all feels. Within minutes, you can move from the lively college atmosphere of Virginia Tech University to the stillness of a forest trail. It’s a place where nature isn’t a distant destination, it’s woven into daily life, always just around the bend, waiting to be explored at your own pace.

Vintage Heaven

Besides nature, the area hosts dozens of antique and vintage stores you can visit and shop at. Cambria Station Antiques in Christiansburg, located across from the old train depot, offers three floors of antique and vintage treasures.

On the first floor, the store features a large used bookstore and record shop, framed by a striking archway made from 3,000 old books that spans overhead. Most of these are outdated textbooks that were no longer in demand, so they were repurposed to give the books a second life.

“The books are screwed into each other, into the base, up or down, across the archway there,” co-owner Heather Vaughn explained.

“The books archway idea was my husband, Ken Vaughn,” Mrs. Vaugh added. “He really wanted to create a feel so that you were walking into a different space. And I really did think he was out of his mind when he said he wanted to do that, but it is a beautiful piece,” she admitted.

Oh wine!

Virginia wines are elegant, balanced, and fast improving, with strong expressions of terroir and a growing reputation for quality, and Beliveau Farm Winery is proof of it.

Situated on 165 spectacular acres with on-site hiking, shaded picnic areas, and romantic lodging at the Manor House, this winery produces award winning white and red wines.

Yvan and Joyce Beliveau planted the first grapes in 2009, and they produced their first wine two years later. Today it’s the only winery in Virginia’s Montgomery County.

Mr. Beliveau, a builder, scholar, and farm boy at heart, learned how to make wine through a mix of firsthand experience, mentorship, and trial and error.

“I don't have a recipe. I just make wine that I make good. Soil variety, high lands, and climate make our wine different from other Virginia wines,” he assured.

More entertainment

As you drive by, you will find attractive buildings, like the Cassel Coliseum with interesting flying buttresses, acting as bracing to support the massive outward thrust of high vaulting and roofs.

The Cassel Coliseum is the heart of indoor sports and major events at the famous Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, and a key part of the university’s identity and community energy.

The Moss Arts Center, located between Virginia Tech and downtown Blacksburg, is a 147,000-square-foot arts hub which presents innovative exhibitions and performances, bringing diverse cultural programming to the region.

At the Hahn Horticulture Garden, you can explore six acres of beautifully designed gardens featuring water elements, shaded areas, and seasonal plant displays on the Virginia Tech campus.

Huckleberry Park is set in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, this 50-acre park offers modern amenities, athletic fields, and a dog park.

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History is a cultural hub preserving local history while displaying regional art through engaging exhibits and programs.

We also have the Christiansburg Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving African American history in Southwest Virginia, highlighting stories from Emancipation through Desegregation.

The Alexander Black House & Cultural Center is a restored Victorian home featuring rotating exhibits, a children’s area, and a genealogy library.

Then we have the Lyric Theatre, a historic 1930 cinema, beautifully restored and known as one of Virginia’s first to show sound films it hosts educational programs and community events and movies for 5 & 8 dollars.

Virginia Tech

Life in Blacksburg is intricately connected to Virginia Tech. This is the famous major public research university.

The university was founded in 1872 as a land-grant institution and has grown into one of the largest universities in the United States. Today, it is especially known for combining strong academics with a focus on applied research, innovation, and direct learning.

Eateries

From local favorites and cafés to casual dining and farm-to-table influenced restaurants, the Blacksburg–Christiansburg area offers a surprisingly diverse and growing food scene, shaped by a mix of local culture, college-town energy, and regional Appalachian influences that we will cover in another article.

In Blacksburg, you’ll find a concentration of casual, international, and locally driven eateries, while in Christiansburg the dining landscape is focused on familiar fast-casual options, American diners, and family restaurants.

Where to Stay

Accommodation in Montgomery County, centered around Blacksburg and Christiansburg, is varied, convenient, and well-suited to different travel styles, from lifestyle brands to rustic retreats.

The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center is one of the area’s most upscale and centrally located options.

It offers 147 guest rooms and suites, many with views of the golf course or surrounding mountains, along with restaurant, fitness and business facilities and modern comforts such as Wi-Fi, workspaces, and on-site parking.

How to Get There

Blacksburg and Christiansburg are accessible by car or by flying into Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport and arranging ground transportation. The drive takes about 45 minutes and offers scenic views of mountain elevations and colorful communities along the way.