Three places to visit in Spain: Plasencia, Cáceres, and Trujillo

Spain boasts countless towns and cities to explore, and Plasencia, Cáceres, and Trujillo stand out for their rich history, cultural and natural heritage, and a gastronomy that wins over the palate with traditional and contrasting cuisine.

These three middle size cities, which form an important urban–rural triangle in the northeast of the region of Extremadura , are easily accessible by road—whether by car or bus—and even by train to Plasencia and Cáceres from Madrid.

Indeed, the name of this Spanish region comes from the Latin Extrema Dorii, meaning “on the other side of the River Duero.” Its vast plains intertwine with rivers and mountain ranges, creating landscapes of great beauty. Among its crops and protected natural areas live lynxes, wildcats, and a wide variety of birds, creating a setting where nature and tradition coexist in harmony.

“Extremadura is an authentic place,” commented María Jesús, an official tourism guide, “with natural beauty and tradition that are often underestimated or little known outside Spain, and travelers are surprised when they visit us.”

Visit the portal TurismoExtremadura.com for more information about this land of contrasts.

Plasencia

The gateway to northern Extremadura, Plasencia invites visitors to travel back in time from the very first step. Founded as an Iberian city by King Alfonso VIII in the mid-12th century, and with still-visible Roman and Arab traces, its strategic location on the historic Silver Route (Ruta de la Plata) made it a key enclave from its origins.

Strolling through Plasencia is a journey through centuries of history among walls, churches, and convents. Its undisputed jewel is the Cathedral of Santa María, a unique fusion of styles divided into the “Old Cathedral” and the “New Cathedral”: the former, Romanesque and austere (13th–14th centuries), and the latter, an elegant blend of Gothic, Renaissance, and Baroque styles dates from the 16th century. Completing the monumental landscape are palaces such as Carvajal-Girón and Mirabel, witnesses to the city’s medieval splendor.

Life in Plasencia beats in the Plaza Mayor, the city’s main meeting point. Here, between the Town Hall and lively terraces, travelers can pause to savor local products as emblematic as Iberian pork or regional cheeses.

Cáceres

Cáceres amazes as a true open-air museum. Inhabited since prehistoric times and later by Romans and Arabs, the city was the scene of disputes until it became part of the Crown of Castile and León in 1230. Its impressive historic center has been recognized as a Monumental City and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Behind its walls unfolds an extraordinarily well-preserved ensemble of palaces, churches, defensive towers, and medieval gates that transport visitors to another era. Several scenes from the seventh season of Game of Thrones were filmed here.

The surname Carvajal appears repeatedly along the route, linked to important buildings and to a family that played a key role in the city’s political and religious history. Every road lead to the monumental Plaza Mayor, covering more than 7,000 square meters, enlivened by shops and restaurants that serve as the gateway to the old town.

As a perfect contrast to the past, Cáceres also offers a look at the present with the Helga de Alvear Museum of Contemporary Art, which houses one of the most important private collections in Europe.

Trujillo

Trujillo captivates with its intact medieval essence and serene atmosphere. With just over 8,600 inhabitants, this historic town brings together pre-Roman, Roman, Arab, and Visigoth remains, but it is its medieval image that makes it unforgettable. Its narrow streets lead to the Plaza Mayor, presided over by the equestrian statue of Francisco Pizarro, conqueror of Peru.

Opposite the Church of Santa María la Mayor, a late Romanesque building with a spectacular altarpiece from 1490, stands the bust of Francisco de Orellana, the first European to navigate the Amazon River. Inside the church rest the remains of Diego García de Paredes, known as El Sansón de Extremadura, a figure mentioned in Don Quixote.

The Plaza Mayor is also home to the imposing Palace of the Conquest, commissioned by Hernando Pizarro, brother of the famous conqueror, as a symbol of the power and fortune achieved in the New World.

Atop the hill, the old Arab citadel watches over the city and becomes the venue each late August for the Festival of Music, Dance, and Theater. And for lovers of good food, there is an unmissable date: the first week of May, when Trujillo hosts the National Cheese Fair, turning the Plaza Mayor into a gastronomic paradise where cheese takes center stage.

Please, watch the video recap we have included here.

Embed

Gastronomy

Extremadura is also a destination to be enjoyed through its cuisine. The region is known for its top-quality meat products, especially the famous Iberian pork, its artisanal sausages, and cold cuts that are a true delight for any meat lover.

Local cheeses are another treasure not to be missed. The star is Torta del Casar, a soft, spreadable cheese, creamy and intense in flavor. It is ideal for spreading crusty bread, pairing with fruit, or enjoying with wines from the region.

Speaking of wine, Extremadura offers several with a personality of their own. Fresh whites, delicate rosés, and robust reds are produced in the region, and one of the most recommendable is Pago Los Balanciles, whose surprising flavors leave an unforgettable mark on the palate.

For the full experience, plan a gastronomic route: visit local markets, sample tapas in village squares, explore artisanal cheese dairies, and end the day with a glass of wine facing a rural landscape that looks straight out of a postcard.

How to Get There

Several airlines offer service from Miami and major U.S. cities to Spain—typically via Madrid—where you can take a train to Plasencia or Cáceres and a bus to Trujillo.

If you hold a U.S. passport, you do not need a visa, but if you travel with a passport from another country, contact the Spanish consular office for the appropriate information.

Where to Stay

In Plasencia, we stayed at Hotel Carvajal Girón, located in the historic center and very close to the cathedral.

In Cáceres, the NH Collection Palacio de Oquendo, just steps from the Plaza Mayor and the old town.

If you spend the night in Trujillo, choose the Parador, located in the former 16th-century Franciscan convent of Santa Clara.

Visit TurismoExtremadura.com for more information.

Saving Money

Follow these tips to be kind to your wallet. Do not exchange money, either before traveling or at your destination. Most travelers tend to exchange dollars and overlook the fact that exchange commissions are often excessive.

Instead, keep your money in your bank account and use an ATM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. Your issuing bank will charge three or four dollars, but you will avoid exchange commissions and obtain the best international rate available that day.

You can also use credit cards in shops, restaurants, and hotels.