A Travel Guide to Visiting Morocco

Morocco boasts a long and captivating history, shaped by imperial dynasties, rich gastronomy, and vibrant artistic traditions. From the golden light of Tangier to the vast silence of the Sahara Desert, the country invites travelers to step back in time at the crossroads of Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

Consulting the official tourism website, visitmorocco.com , we find the many wonders of this unique destination. A good starting point is Morocco’s Imperial Cities, home to the nation’s most significant heritage sites and living testaments to its past.

Rabat

Morocco’s capital is a cultural city deeply rooted in history. Highlights include the Kasbah des Oudayas, a UNESCO World Heritage Site overlooking the Atlantic, and the Chellah, a Marinid-era necropolis where ancient ruins coexist with gardens and nesting storks. Visitors should also explore the Mausoleum of Mohammed V, the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, and the Exotic Gardens of Bouknadel.

Fez

Often called the imperial pearl, Fez is a 13th-century urban center with a rich multicultural legacy. Its UNESCO-listed medina, Fez el-Bali, is a maze of narrow streets filled with markets, workshops, and local eateries. The former Royal Palace of Fez, built in 1276, remains the king’s official residence in the city. Though closed to the public, its imposing gates and ornate craftsmanship are a striking symbol of Moroccan royal heritage.

Meknes

The medina of Meknes and the remains of its royal palace complex have earned UNESCO World Heritage status. Bab Mansour, a masterpiece of Hispano-Moorish architecture, dominates El Hedime Square and serves as the gateway to the old city. Nearby are the impressive royal stables and granaries of Sultan Moulay Ismail.

Just north of Meknes lies Volubilis, Morocco’s largest Roman archaeological site, where triumphal arches and mosaic-floored villas testify to the city’s former splendor. Meknes is also known for its thermal springs and skilled artisans.

Marrakech

Morocco’s most visited city, Marrakech captivates travelers with its vibrant energy, historic medina, and bustling souks. Nearly a thousand years old, the city seems suspended in time. Jemaa El Fna Square is the cultural heart of Marrakech, where locals and visitors gather to enjoy street food and live performances by storytellers, musicians, and fortune tellers. Wandering through the souks (markets) reveals colorful stalls, aromatic spices, and the lively rhythm of daily life.

Gastronomy

Moroccan cuisine is a feast of flavors, rich in spices such as saffron, cumin, and ginger. Iconic dishes include tagine and couscous, along with pastilla, harira soup, zaalouk, msemen pancakes, and sweet chebakia, traditionally enjoyed with mint tea.

The tagine, Morocco’s most emblematic dish, is a slow-cooked stew prepared in a conical clay pot, combining meat or chicken with spices, vegetables, and sweet-savory accents like preserved lemons or dried fruits. Dining options range from elegant restaurants to traditional riads converted into intimate guesthouses and eateries.

Best Time to Visit

Spring (March–May) and autumn (September–November) offer pleasant weather, ideal for city exploration, hiking, and desert excursions. Winter (December–February) is the low season, with cooler temperatures and lower prices, particularly suitable for visiting cities and southern regions.

Language

Arabic is Morocco’s official language, but English, French, and Spanish are spoken in major cities and tourist areas.

Where to Stay

Morocco offers accommodation for every budget, from luxury five-star hotels to boutique riads, hostels, and Airbnb apartments. Many tour packages include transportation, lodging, and meals.

How to Get There

Several airlines offer direct flights from major U.S. cities to Casablanca and Marrakech, including Royal Air Maroc from New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, and Miami.

U.S. passport holders do not need a visa for stays of up to 90 days but must have a passport valid for at least six months beyond the date of departure from Morocco and at least one blank page. Travelers with other passports should consult the nearest Moroccan consulate.

Find more details at visitmorocco.com available online in different languages.