Rescatan a cinco cubanos tras 17 días de supervivencia en un cayo de Bahamas

#Breaking The @USCG Cutter Robert Yered crew transferred 5 Cuban aliens to Bahamian authorities, Tuesday. A @USCGAux flight crew spotted the aliens who were stranded for 17 days on Anguilla Cay after their boat sank.#DontTakeToTheSea #NoTeArriesgues ❌@DHSgov @USEmbCuba pic.twitter.com/Crj5IRDOTa