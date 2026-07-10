viernes 10  de  julio 2026
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Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody Introduce Resolution Supporting the Cuban People on the Fifth Anniversary of the July 11 Uprising

Florida's Republican lawmakers recognize the courage of the people while also condemning the human rights violations and the illegitimacy of the regime

El senador republicano Rick Scott.

El senador republicano Rick Scott.

AFP
La senadora Ashley Moody.

La senadora Ashley Moody.

CAPTURA VIDEO OFICINA FISCAL ESTATAL FLORIDA
Por REDACCIÓN/Diario Las Américas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody have introduced a resolution honoring the courage of the Cuban people in their fight for freedom while condemning Cuba’s illegitimate communist regime. The measure marks the fifth anniversary of the historic July 11, 2021, nationwide protests, when thousands of Cubans took to the streets to denounce the Castro/Díaz-Canel regime’s human rights abuses—including political imprisonment and violent repression—and demand a democratic future.

"Now more than ever, there is a renewed spirit of hope for a free Cuba," Senator Rick Scott said. "President Trump and Secretary Rubio have put Raúl Castro on notice by holding him accountable for his crimes and exposing to the world the true nature of the regime’s atrocities. This is what the brave Cubans who took to the streets five years ago were hoping for, and we will never forget the courage and sacrifice of those freedom fighters. I will never stop fighting for a free and democratic Cuba, nor will I stop demanding accountability from this criminal regime. That is why I am proud to once again introduce this resolution alongside Senator Moody and stand with the Cuban people as they continue their fight for 'Patria y Vida.'"

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El senador republicano Rick Scott.
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Senator Ashley Moody also praised the courage of the Cuban people.

"Five years ago, the Cuban people rose up in a wave of protests against the tyrannical communist regime that has ruled the island for more than half a century," Moody said. "The brave men and women who stood up to the regime endured beatings and torture, yet remained steadfast in demanding the fundamental rights that socialism has stripped away. The courage of the Cuban people reminds me of the resolve of our Founding Fathers, who fought for liberty 250 years ago. We are introducing this resolution not only to remind the world of the abuses committed by Cuba’s oppressive regime, but also to highlight the extraordinary power of individuals who courageously stand up to communism. I continue to commend those who fight for freedom, defend their rights, and strive for a free and democratic Cuba."

To read the full resolution, click HERE.

Senator Scott has long been one of the Senate’s leading advocates for a free Cuba and for the Cuban people, spearheading efforts to hold the island’s communist regime accountable while supporting those who continue to risk their lives in the pursuit of freedom. Since the historic July 11 protests, Scott has repeatedly called on the United States to intensify pressure on the Cuban dictatorship, defend the Cuban people’s fundamental rights, and support the cause of a free, democratic, and prosperous Cuba.

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Senadores Rick Scott y Ashley Moody lideran resolución de respaldo a los cubanos en el V aniversario del levantamiento popular