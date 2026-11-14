Bocas del Toro, Panama: Nature and Wellness in a One-of-a-Kind Setting

Isla Colón opens to nature and wellness in Panama ’s Bocas del Toro archipelago, where well-being is a vital component of the experience.

Here we find how La Coralina Island House combines Balinese-inspired architecture with a healthy living concept influenced by Asian and Latin American traditions.

Nestled within the lush gardens and forest, the wellness sanctuary features private treatment cottages, tranquil pavilions, and Asian-inspired baths. The grounds also offer a restorative sauna, warm and cold pools, and dedicated studios designed for yoga, meditation, and relaxation.

The treatment program draws on Asian and Latin American practices and extends beyond conventional spa services to incorporate rituals intended to encourage relaxation, reflection, and physical well-being.

Among its offerings is the temazcal ceremony, a traditional practice associated with Indigenous cultures of Mesoamerica, including the Maya, Mexica, and Zapotec peoples. Conducted inside an enclosed structure, the guided ritual carries cultural and spiritual significance, often emphasizing reflection and purification.

Other treatments include osteopathy. Juan Martín, a kinesiologist and osteopath, is one of the health professionals specializing in the musculoskeletal system.

“We have just completed an osteopathic treatment aimed at improving the functioning of the body's various systems,” he explained.

Osteopathy begins with gathering information through a patient interview. The goal is to identify not only the symptoms but also their possible origins or underlying causes, which may include postural issues, blows, injuries, various illnesses, or the person's overall medical history.

“Through manual therapy, we work to release muscle tension, restore joint mobility, and address the autonomic nervous system, which regulates the body's functions, including the digestive, hormonal, metabolic and urinary systems. The overall objective and benefits of the treatment are to bring the body's various components into better functional balance,” he added.

How does this benefit the mind? “The parasympathetic nervous system plays a significant role in cellular repair and allows us, so to speak, to rest. The body obtains energy from nutrients, but it restores its energy when we rest.”

Indeed, when we rest, we close our eyes and keep our bodies still. However, that does not necessarily mean our minds stop working. Thoughts, worries, dreams and even nightmares may continue.

“By working with the parasympathetic nervous system, we aim to stimulate this part of the nervous system, helping quiet the mind, reduce thoughts and worries, and promote a calmer, more relaxed state. This can help people rest better and recover their energy more effectively.”

On the other hand, Nahuel is a sound therapist and practitioner of Eastern healing techniques. Trained in Thailand, Japan and Argentina, he applies his methods in one of the treatment cottages.

“Here we have a tatami mat (a traditional Japanese floor covering) that allows the therapist to use his own body weight to connect with what the body needs. The pressure and energy directed downward onto a limb are much more powerful and effective than simply pressing with my hands or arms,” he explained.

He also practices shiatsu, a Japanese manual and holistic therapy that seeks to restore the body's balance through pressure applied to specific points.

Depending on the individual's needs, he may also use acupuncture, a traditional Chinese practice, as well as Thai massage, hot stone massage and cupping, an ancient technique that uses suction cups to promote muscle relaxation.

Another technique in his practice is bio decoding, also known as biological decoding. This alternative therapeutic approach proposes that certain physical conditions or symptoms may be linked to emotional conflicts or psychological trauma.

“It is a technique that allows us to explore events that have occurred in a person's psyche and may have left behind a dysfunction that eventually led to a physical condition,” he explained.

Gustavo Villamor, Holistic Center Director, detailed: "We are undergoing a profound transformation, moving beyond the traditional concept of a spa to fully embrace our identity as a holistic center—what we call our Holistic House,”

He emphasized, “our philosophy is rooted in understanding the human being through four fundamental dimensions: physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. Rather than viewing therapies as isolated experiences, we see them as part of an interconnected journey of self-discovery.

Yoga, bodywork therapies, ancestral practices, conscious breathing, and experiences involving the natural elements seem to offer different pathways toward the same purpose: guiding everyone toward a deeper connection with themselves.

“Our intention is not simply to offer relaxation. We seek to create meaningful experiences that allow individuals to recognize, understand, and explore whatever they may be navigating in their lives,” he added.

Regarding benefits, the team understand that every person arrives with a unique story, individual needs, and a different stage of life, and, for this reason, “we do not follow rigid protocols or approach our therapies as standardized services.”

While visiting the location we experience that every experience begins with listening, observation, and the thoughtful guidance of therapists.

“Bodywork therapies can promote relaxation and help release physical tension. Heat and cold therapies create different physiological responses, while yoga and conscious breathing practices can encourage greater body awareness and a deeper understanding of emotional states,” Villamor stated.

However, the purpose of this practice extends beyond the immediate benefits.

“We want everyone to become more aware of what they are experiencing, understand their relationship with their own body, and create space for genuine self-discovery,” he clarified.

Actually, a therapist's role is not to impose a particular path or provide answers to someone else's life. “Their purpose is to accompany each individual with professionalism, respect, presence, and a deeply human approach,” Villamor remarked.

How does the natural environment of Bocas del Toro influence La Coralina’s holistic philosophy, and what makes this experience different from other luxury hotels is a question which answer deserves attention: “Here nature is not merely a beautiful backdrop. It is an essential part of our therapeutic philosophy. The Caribbean Sea, tropical rainforest, lush vegetation, surrounding sounds, and natural rhythms of Bocas del Toro all play an active role in the experience.”

They don’t confine therapies to enclosed treatment rooms. “We have created open-air treatment decks immersed in the rainforest, where the surrounding natural environment becomes an integral part of each therapeutic encounter.”

They strongly believe that “reconnecting with nature allows us to rediscover a sensitivity that is often lost in contemporary life: the ability to listen, contemplate, feel, and truly inhabit the present moment.”

And Villamor ended his remarks “we believe that true contemporary luxury is not merely about discovering extraordinary places but about having the opportunity to discover ourselves."

Planning a visit

Copa Airlines operates nonstop flights from several U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and Miami, to Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

Travelers can continue to Isla Colón on domestic flights departing from Marcos A. Gelabert International Airport in Albrook, near downtown Panama City. Flight schedules, connections, and baggage conditions should be checked before planning.

When flying Copa Airlines, travelers can stopover and explore the capital city of Panama at no additional charge and fly to Isla Colón from near downtown Panama City Gelabert Airport.

Copa Airlines offers a traditional full-service onboard experience from the US to Panama City, setting it apart from many domestic US carriers that have cut amenities on similar routes. As a member of the Star Alliance, the airline connects over 17 US cities directly to its Hub of the Americas at Tocumen International Airport (PTY) using an all-Boeing 737 fleet.

U.S. passport holders do not need a visa for tourist stays of up to 90 days, subject to current entry conditions. Travelers using other passports should verify requirements with Panamanian consular authorities.

Language

Spanish is Panama’s official language. English is also spoken at many hotels, restaurants and businesses serving international visitors, particularly in tourism areas.

Currency

Panama uses U.S. dollar bills for everyday cash transactions and does not issue its own paper currency for general circulation. ATMs and credit cards are available in many tourism areas, although travelers should check with their banks for possible international transaction fees.