El filme "Emilia Pérez" lidera las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2025

DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presenta la lista completa de nominados a la 82ª edición de los premios Globos de Oro

Vista general del escenario durante el anuncio de las nominaciones a la 82.ª edición de los Globos de Oro, el 9 de diciembre de 2024, en el Beverly Hilton Hotel de Beverly Hills, California.&nbsp;

AFP/Robyn Beck
Por Alexandra Sucre

MIAMI.- Los fanáticos del cine y la televisión se preparan para la temporada de premios, la cual inicia con la revelación de la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro, galardón en la que el filme del director francés Jacques Audiard, domina con 10 menciones.

Se trata de un narco-thriller musical que narra la historia de un narcotraficante mexicano, a quien da vida la actriz transexual Karla Sofía Gascón, que se transforma en mujer. La película ha sido aplaudida por la crítica, ganando el Premio del Jurado en el Festival de Cannes y seleccionada para representar a Francia en la carrera por el Óscar.

Selena Gómez, Zoe Saldaña, el director Jacques Audiard y Karla Sofia Gascón posan en una sesión de la película Emilia Pérez en la 77a edición del Festival de Cine de Cannes, en Francia el domingo 19 de mayo de 2024. 
Selena Gómez, una de las protagonistas de la cinta, también fue nominada por su serie de Hulu Only Murders in the Building.

Wicked, el famoso musical de Broadway adaptado a la pantalla grande y protagonizado por Ariana Grande y Cynthia Erivo, una de las favoritas de la temporada, también recibió una nominación.

Los Globos de Oro de 2025 se llevarán a cabo el 5 de enero y se transmitirán por CBS y en streaming por Paramount+.

Lista de nominados

A continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presenta la lista completa de nominados a la 82ª edición de los Globos de Oro.

Televisión

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión – Musical o Comedia

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión – Musical o Comedia

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shgun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shgun”

Mejor actuación de un actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shgun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Mejor serie de televisión – Musical o comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel de reparto - Televisión

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel de reparto - Televisión

Tadanobu Asano, “Shgun“

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Mejor actuación en una comedia stand-up de televisión

Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Love You”

Ali Wong, “Single Lady”

Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

Cine

Mejor película - musical o comedia

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Mejor película - drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Mejor guión

“Emilia Pérez”

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Conclave”

Mejor canción original

“Beautiful That Way” de “The Last Showgirl”, por Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li y Andrew Wyatt

“Compress/Repress” de “Challengers”

“El Mal” de “Emilia Pérez” por Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard

“Better Man” de “Forbidden Road” por Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler y Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” de “The Wild Robot”

“Mi Camino” de “Emilia Pérez” por Clément Ducol y Camille

Mejor actriz de reparto

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Mejor actor de reparto

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Mejor actor de película - musical o comedia

Jesse Eisenberg - “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant - “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle - “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons - “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell - “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan - “A Different Man”

Mejor actriz de película - musical o comedia

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Mejor actor de película - drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Mejor actriz de película - drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Mejor director

Jacques Audiard - “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker - “Anora”

Edward Berger - “Conclave”

Brady Corbet - “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat - “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia - “All We Imagine as Light”

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator 2”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor película animada

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Mejor banda sonora original

“Conclave”

“The Brutalist”

“The Wild Robot”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Challengers”

“Dune: Part Two”

