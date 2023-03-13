Ganadores de los Premios de la Academia 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORA
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Dirección
Todd Field, Tár
Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORES
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale — GANADOR
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actriz
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORA
Actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once— GANADOR
Actriz de reparto
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORA
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Largometraje animado
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — GANADOR
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Cortometraje animado
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse— GANADOR
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Cinematografía
All Quiet on the Western Front — GANADOR
Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Música original
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann — GANADOR
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Canción original
Applause de Tell It like a Woman; música y letra de Diane Warren
Hold My Hand de Top Gun: Maverick; música y letra de Lady Gaga y BloodPop
Lift Me Up de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson; letra de Tems y Ryan Coogler
Naatu Naatu de RRR; música de M.M. Keeravaani; letra de Chandrabose — GANADORA
This Is A Life de Everything Everywhere All at Once; música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski; letra de Ryan Lott y David Byrne
Diseño de vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — GANADOR
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Largometraje documental
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny — GANADOR
Cortometraje documental
The Elephant Whisperers— GANADOR
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Edición
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADOR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Largometraje internacional
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania) — GANADOR
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
EO (Polonia)
The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Cortometraje
An Irish Goodbye — GANADOR
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Maquillaje y peinado
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale — GANADOR
Diseño de producción
All Quiet on the Western Front — GANADOR
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Sonido
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick— GANADOR
Guion adaptado
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking — GANADOR
Guion original
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADOR
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Efectos visuales
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water — GANADOR
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
FUENTE: REDACCIÓN