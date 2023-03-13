lunes 13  de  marzo 2023
SÉPTIMO ARTE

Ganadores de los Premios de la Academia 2023

DIARIOS LAS AMÉRICAS presenta la lista de ganadores de los Óscar 2023, cita en la que "Everything Everywhere All at Once" arrasó con siete estatuillas

El elenco y el equipo de Everything Everywhere All at Once Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis , James Hong, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang posan con sus trofeos Oscar, son parte de los ganadores de la 95.a entrega anual de los Premios de la Academia en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, California, el 12 de marzo de 2023.

AFP/Frédéric J. Brown

AFP/Frédéric J. Brown

MIAMI.- La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas premió este domingo a lo mejor del cine. En el encuentro, la favorita Everything Everywhere All at Once obtuvo siete estatuilla de sus once nominaciones; mientras que la alemana Sin novedad en el frente sumó cuatro. A continuación, la lista de ganadores de los Premios Óscar:

Mejor película

All Quiet on the Western Front

La actriz estadounidense Jamie Lee Curtis acepta el Oscar a la Mejor Actriz en un Papel Secundario por la película Everything Everywhere All at Once en el escenario durante la 95.a Entrega Anual de los Premios de la Academia en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, California, el 12 de marzo de 2023.
Los nominados al mejor largometraje de animación por Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar y Alex Bulkley posan con el Oscar a la mejor película de animación en la sala de prensa durante la 95ª Entrega Anual de los Premios de la Academia en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood. California el 12 de marzo de 2023.
Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORA

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Dirección

Todd Field, Tár

Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORES

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale — GANADOR

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actriz

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORA

Actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once— GANADOR

Actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADORA

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Largometraje animado

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio — GANADOR

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Cortometraje animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse— GANADOR

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Cinematografía

All Quiet on the Western Front — GANADOR

Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Música original

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann — GANADOR

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Canción original

Applause de Tell It like a Woman; música y letra de Diane Warren

Hold My Hand de Top Gun: Maverick; música y letra de Lady Gaga y BloodPop

Lift Me Up de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; música de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Goransson; letra de Tems y Ryan Coogler

Naatu Naatu de RRR; música de M.M. Keeravaani; letra de Chandrabose — GANADORA

This Is A Life de Everything Everywhere All at Once; música de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski; letra de Ryan Lott y David Byrne

Diseño de vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — GANADOR

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Largometraje documental

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny — GANADOR

Cortometraje documental

The Elephant Whisperers GANADOR

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Edición

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once GANADOR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Largometraje internacional

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania) — GANADOR

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polonia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Cortometraje

An Irish Goodbye — GANADOR

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Maquillaje y peinado

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale — GANADOR

Diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front — GANADOR

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick GANADOR

Guion adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking — GANADOR

Guion original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once — GANADOR

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Efectos visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water GANADOR

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

