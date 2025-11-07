Kendrick Lamar lidera las nominaciones al Grammy 2026

El astro puertorriqueño Bad Bunny también se posicionó con seis nominaciones, incluyendo álbum del año por DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.
La ceremonia será transmitida en vivo por CBS y Paramount+ Premium a las 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Nominados
A continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presenta la lista de nominados de los Grammy 2026.
Grabación del Año
DtMF, Bad Bunny
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety, Doechii
WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish
Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
Luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA
The Subway, Chappell Roan
APT., ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Álbum del año
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny
SWAG, Justin Bieber
Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM, Lady Gaga
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
MUTT, Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
Canción del Año
Abracadabra, Henry Walter, Lady Gaga & Andrew Watt, compositores (Lady Gaga)
Anxiety, Jaylah Hickmon, compositora (Doechii)
APT., Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Henry Walter, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park & Theron Thomas, compositores (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
DtMF, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Marco Daniel Borrero, Hugo René Sención Sanabria & Tyler Thomas Spry, compositores (Bad Bunny)
Golden [de KPop Demon Hunters], EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, compositores (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
luther, Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Ink, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Kendrick Lamar, Mark Anthony Spears, Solána Rowe & Kamasi Washington, compositores (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
Manchild, Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, compositores (Sabrina Carpenter)
WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marías
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Productor del Año, No Clásico
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Compositor del Año, No Clásico
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Mejor interpretación pop solista
DAISIES, Justin Bieber
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Disease, Lady Gaga
The Subway, Chappell Roan
Messy, Lola Young
Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo pop
Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"], HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
Gabriela, KATSEYE
APT., ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
30 For 30, SZA With Kendrick Lamar
Mejor álbum vocal pop
SWAG, Justin Bieber
Man's Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus
MAYHEM, Lady Gaga
I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims
Mejor grabación de música dance/electrónica
No Cap, Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
Victory Lap, Fred again.., Skepta, & Plaque Boy Max
SPACE INVADER, KAYTRANADA
VOLTAGE, Skrillex
End Of Summer, Tame Impala
Mejor grabación de dance pop
Bluest Flame, Selena Gómez & Benny Blanco
Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
Midnight Sun, Zara Larsson
Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie), Tate McRae
Illegal, PinkPantheress
Mejor álbum de música dance/electrónica
EUSEXUA, FKA twigs
Ten Days, Fred again..
Fancy That, Pink Pantheress
Inhale / Exhale, RÜFÜS DU SOL
F*** U SKRILLEX YOU THINK UR ANDY WARHOL BUT UR NOT!! <3, Skrillex
Mejor grabación remezclada
Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix), Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga, Gesaffelstein)
Don't Forget About Us, KAYTRANADA, remixer (Mariah Carey & KAYTRANADA)
A Dreams A Dream - Ron Trent Remix, Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
Galvanize, Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers & Chris Lake)
Golden - David Guetta REM/X, David Guetta, remixer (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
Mejor interpretación de rock
U Should Not Be Doing That, Amyl and The Sniffers
The Emptiness Machine, Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH, Turnstile
Mirtazapine, Hayley Williams
Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning, YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Mejor interpretación de metales
Night Terror, Dream Theater
Lachryma, Ghost
Emergence, Sleep Token
Soft Spine, Spiritbox
BIRDS, Turnstile
Mejor canción de rock
As Alive As You Need Me To Be, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, compositora (Nine Inch Nails)
Caramel, Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
Glum, Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
NEVER ENOUGH, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
Zombie, Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)
Mejor álbum de rock
private music, Deftones
I quit, HAIM
From Zero, Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH, Turnstile
Idols, YUNGBLUD
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
Everything Is Peaceful Love, Bon Iver
Alone, The Cure
SEEIN' STARS, Turnstile
Mangetout, Wet Leg
Parachute, Hayley Williams
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
SABLE, fABLE, Bon Iver
Songs Of A Lost World, The Cure
DON'T TAP THE GLASS, Tyler, The Creator
Moisturizer, Wet Leg
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams
Mejor actuación de R&B
YUKON, Justin Bieber
It Depends, Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Folded, Kehlani
MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk), Leon Thomas
Heart Of A Woman, Summer Walker
Mejor actuación de R&B tradicional
Here We Are, Durand Bernarr
UPTOWN, Lalah Hathaway
LOVE YOU TOO, Ledisi
Crybaby, SZA
VIBES DON'T LIE, Leon Thomas
La mejor canción de R&B
Folded, Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
Heart Of A Woman, David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
It Depends, Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)
Overqualified, James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
YES IT IS, Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Mejor álbum de R&B progresivo
BLOOM, Durand Bernarr
Adjust Brightness, Bilal
LOVE ON DIGITAL, Destin Conrad
Access All Areas, FLO
Come As You Are, Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
Mejor álbum de R&B
BELOVED, GIVON
Why Not More?, Coco Jones
The Crown, Ledisi
Escape Room, Teyana Taylor
MUTT, Leon Thomas
Mejor interpretación de rap
Outside, Cardi B
Chains & Whips, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
Anxiety, Doechii
tv off, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I, Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Mejor interpretación de rap melódico
Proud Of Me, Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
Wholeheartedly, JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
Luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA
WeMaj, Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
SOMEBODY LOVES ME, PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
Mejor canción de rap
Anxiety, Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
The Birds Don't Sing, Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams & Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)
Sticky, Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter, Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma & Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
TGIF, Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims & Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (GloRilla)
tv off, Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)
Mejor álbum de rap
Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS, GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly, JID
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional
Wintersongs, Laila Biali
The Gift Of Love, Jennifer Hudson
Who Believes In Angels?, Elton John & Brandi Carlile
Harlequin, Lady Gaga
A Matter Of Time, Laufey
The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2, Barbra Streisand
Mejor Álbum de Teatro Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending
Mejor interpretación country en solitario
Nose On The Grindstone, Tyler Childers
Good News, Shaboozey
Bad As I Used To Be [From "F1® The Movie"], Chris Stapleton
I Never Lie, Zach Top
Somewhere Over Laredo, Lainey Wilson
Mejor interpretación de dúo/grupo country
A Song To Sing, Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
Trailblazer, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
Love Me Like You Used To Do, Margo Price & Tyler Childers
Amen, Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame, George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Mejor canción country
Bitin’ List, Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)
Good News, Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman & Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
I Never Lie, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols & Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
Somewhere Over Laredo, Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
A Song To Sing, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)
Mejor Álbum Country Tradicional
Dollar A Day, Charley Crockett
American Romance, Lukas Nelson
Oh What A Beautiful World, Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price
Ain't In It For My Health, Zach Top
Mejor álbum country contemporáneo
Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers
Evangeline Vs. The Machine, Eric Church
Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert
Mejor interpretación de raíces americanas
LONELY AVENUE, Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman
Ancient Light, I'm With Her
Crimson And Clay, Jason Isbell
Richmond On The James, Alison Krauss & Union Station
Beautiful Strangers, Mavis Staples
Mejor interpretación americana
Boom, Sierra Hull
Poison In My Well, Maggie Rose & Grace Potter
Godspeed, Mavis Staples
That's Gonna Leave A Mark, Molly Tuttle
Horses, Jesse Welles
La mejor canción de raíces estadounidenses
Ancient Light, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)
BIG MONEY, Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Foxes In The Snow, Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)
Middle, Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)
Spitfire, Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)
Mejor álbum americano
BIG MONEY, Jon Batiste
Bloom, Larkin Poe
Last Leaf On The Tree, Willie Nelson
So Long Little Miss Sunshine, Molly Tuttle
Middle, Jesse Welles
Mejor álbum de bluegrass
Carter & Cleveland, Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter
A Tip Toe High Wire, Sierra Hull
Arcadia, Alison Krauss & Union Station
Outrun, The Steeldrivers
Highway Prayers, Billy Strings
Mejor álbum de blues tradicional
Ain’t Done With The Blues, Buddy Guy
Room On The Porch, Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo'
One Hour Mama: The Blues Of Victoria Spivey, Maria Muldaur
Look Out Highway, Charlie Musselwhite
Young Fashioned Ways, Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Bobby Rush
Mejor álbum de blues contemporáneo
Breakthrough, Joe Bonamassa
Paper Doll, Samantha Fish
A Tribute To LJK, Eric Gales
Preacher Kids, Robert Randolph
Family, Southern Avenue
Mejor álbum folklórico
What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow, Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson
Crown Of Roses, Patty Griffin
Wild And Clear And Blue, I'm With Her
Foxes In The Snow, Jason Isbell
Under The Powerlines (April 24 – September 24), Jesse Welles
Mejor álbum de gospel
Sunny Days, Yolanda Adams
Tasha, Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Live Breathe Fight, Tamela Mann
Only On The Road (Live), Tye Tribbett
Heart Of Mine, Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Mejor álbum de música cristiana contemporánea
CHILD OF GOD II, Forrest Frank
Coritos Vol. 1, Israel & New Breed
King Of Hearts, Brandon Lake
Reconstruction, Lecrae
Let The Church Sing, Tauren Wells
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
Cosa Nuestra, Rauw Alejandro
BOGOTÁ (DELUXE), Andrés Cepeda
Tropicoqueta, KAROL G
Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade
¿Y ahora qué?, Alejandro Sanz
Mejor álbum de música urbana
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny
Mixteip, J Balvin
FERXXO VOL X: Sagrado, Feid
NAIKI, Nicki Nicole
EUB DELUXE, Trueno
SINFÓNICO (En Vivo), Yandel
Mejor álbum de rock latino o alternativo
Genes Rebeldes, Aterciopelados
ASTROPICAL, Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana, ASTROPICAL
PAPOTA, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
ALGORHYTHM, Los Wizzards
Novela, Fito Paez
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana (incluido Tejano)
MALA MÍA, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
Y Lo Que Viene, Grupo Frontera
Sin Rodeos, Paola Jara
Palabra De To's (Seca), Carín León
Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo), Bobby Pulido
Mejor Álbum Latino Tropical
Fotografías, Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Raíces, Gloria Estefan
Clásicos 1.0, Grupo Niche
Bingo, Alain Pérez
Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2, Gilberto Santa Rosa
Mejor interpretación musical mundial
EoO, Bad Bunny
Cantando en el Camino, Ciro Hurtado
JERUSALEMA, Angélique Kidjo
Inmigrante Y Que?, Yeisy Rojas
Shrini's Dream (Live), Shakti
Daybreak, Korwar
Mejor interpretación de música africana
Love, Burna Boy
With You, Davido Ft Omah Lay
Hope & Love, Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin
Gimme Dat, Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
PUSH 2 START, Tyla
Mejor álbum de música global
Sounds Of Kumbha, Siddhant Bhatia
No Sign of Weakness, Burna Boy
Eclairer le monde - Light the World, Youssou N'Dour
Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live), Shakti
Chapter III: We Return To Light, Anoushka Shankar Ft. Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar
Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo, Caetano Veloso y Maria Bethânia
Mejor álbum de reggae
Treasure Self Love, Lila Iké
Heart & Soul, Vybz Kartel
BLXXD & FYAH, Keznamdi
From Within, Mortimer
No Place Like Home, Jesse Royal
Mejor canción escrita para medios visuales
As Alive As You Need Me To Be [From "TRON: Ares"], Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
Golden [From "KPop Demon Hunters"], EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
I Lied to You [From "Sinners"], Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)
Never Too Late [From "Elton John: Never Too Late"], Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
Pale, Pale Moon [From "Sinners"], Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
Sinners [From "Sinners"], Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Mejor Álbum de Música para Niños
Ageless: 100 Years Young, Joanie Leeds & Joya
Buddy’s Magic Tree House, Mega Ran
Harmony, FYÜTCH & Aura V
Herstory, Flor Bromley
The Music of Tori and the Muses, Tori Amos
Mejor Álbum de Comedia
Drop Dead Years, Bill Burr
PostMortem, Sarah Silverman
Single Lady, Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze
Mejor Grabación de Audiolibro, Narración y Narración de Cuentos
Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story, Kathy Garver
Into the Uncut Grass, Trevor Noah
Lovely One: A Memoir, Ketanji Brown Jackson
Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Dalai Lama
You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli, Fab Morvan
Mejor Banda Sonora Compilatoria para Medios Audiovisuales
A Complete Unknown, Timothée Chalamet
F1® The Album, Various Artists
KPop Demon Hunters, Various Artists
Sinners, Various Artists
Wicked, Various Artists
Mejor Banda Sonora Para Medios Visuales (Incluye Cine y Televisión)
How To Train Your Dragon, John Powell, composer
Severance: Season 2, Theodore Shapiro, composer
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson, composer
Wicked, John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers
The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers, composer
Mejor Banda Sonora para Videojuegos y Otros Medios Interactivos
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Secrets of the Spires, Pinar Toprak, composer
Helldivers 2, Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Gordy Haab, composer
Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & A Pirate’s Fortune, Cody Matthew Johnson & Wilbert Roget, II, composers
Sword of the Sea, Austin Wintory, composer
Mejor Canción Escrita para Medios Visuales
As Alive As You Need Me To Be [From TRON: Ares], Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters], EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
I Lied to You [From Sinners], Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)
Never Too Late [From Elton John: Never Too Late], Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
Pale, Pale Moon [From Sinners], Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
Sinners [From Sinners], Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Mejor Video Musical
Young Lion, Sade -- Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter -- Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers
So Be It, Clipse -- Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer
Anxiety, Doechii -- James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers
Love, OK Go -- Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer
Mejor Película Musical
Devo, Devo -- Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes & Chris Smith, video producers
Live at the Royal Albert Hall, RAYE -- Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou & Amy James, video producers
Relentless, Diane Warren -- Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola & Kat Nguyen, video producers
Music by John Williams, John Williams -- Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg & Justin Wilkes, video producers
Piece by Piece, Pharrell Williams -- Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes & Pharrell Williams, video producers