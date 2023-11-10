Lista de nominados a los premios Grammy 2024

Boygenius - “The Record”
Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”
SZA - “SOS”
Taylor Swift - “Midnights”
Grabación del año
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste - “Worship”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
La canción del año
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Mejor artista nuevo
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Mejor actuación pop solista
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop
Labrinth con Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”
SZA con Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”
Taylor Swift con Ice Spice - “Karma”
Productor del año - no clásico
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Mejor álbum de rap
Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”
Killer Mike - “Michael”
Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”
Nas - “King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott - “Utopia”
Mejor actuación de rap
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought - “Love Letter”
Coi Leray - “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”
Mejor álbum country
Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”
Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”
Mejor actuación country solista
Brandy Clark - “Buried”
Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”
Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs - “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
Mejor álbum de rock
Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”
Metallica - “72 Seasons”
Paramore - “This Is Why”
Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”
Mejor actuación de rock
Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
Mejor álbum de R&B
Babyface - “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King - “Special Occasion”
Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”
Mejor actuación de R&B
Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones - “ICU”
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”
Mejor álbum de música alternativa
Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”
Boygenius - “The Record”
Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”
Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”