viernes 10  de  noviembre 2023
Lista de nominados a los premios Grammy 2024

La Academia de la Grabación dio a conocer hoy la lista de nominados a los premios Grammy 2024. La cantante SZA se ubica como la principal contendiente

Premios Grammy en la Experiencia del Museo del Grammy en el Prudential Center en Newark, Nueva Jersey, el 10, de octubre de 2017.

AP/Julio Cortez, archivo
Por REDACCIÓN/Diario Las Américas

MIAMI.- La Academia de la Grabación dio a conocer hoy, 10 de noviembre, la lista de nominados a los premios Grammy 2024. La cantante estadounidense SZA se ubica como la principal contendiente para la 66ª edición, con nueve nominaciones anunciadas el viernes.

Grammy revela fecha de su premiación en 2024
Canción generada por IA podría ser nominada a los Grammy

Boygenius - “The Record”

Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”

SZA - “SOS”

Taylor Swift - “Midnights”

Grabación del año

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste - “Worship”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

La canción del año

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Mejor artista nuevo

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Mejor actuación pop solista

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop

Labrinth con Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

SZA con Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift con Ice Spice - “Karma”

Productor del año - no clásico

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Mejor álbum de rap

Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”

Killer Mike - “Michael”

Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”

Nas - “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott - “Utopia”

Mejor actuación de rap

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought - “Love Letter”

Coi Leray - “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”

Mejor álbum country

Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”

Mejor actuación country solista

Brandy Clark - “Buried”

Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”

Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs - “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

Mejor álbum de rock

Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”

Metallica - “72 Seasons”

Paramore - “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”

Mejor actuación de rock

Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

Mejor álbum de R&B

Babyface - “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King - “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”

Mejor actuación de R&B

Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones - “ICU”

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”

Boygenius - “The Record”

Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

