Lista de nominados a los premios Grammy 2024

View the full 66th GRAMMY Awards nominees list! Stay tuned for more details on Music’s Biggest Night, happening live on @CBS from @cryptocomarena on Feb. 4, 2024: https://t.co/6QbNuXFCb8 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/W7hT9c5xML

Boygenius - “The Record”

Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”

SZA - “SOS”

Taylor Swift - “Midnights”

Grabación del año

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste - “Worship”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

La canción del año

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Mejor artista nuevo

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Mejor actuación pop solista

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Mejor actuación de dúo/grupo pop

Labrinth con Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

SZA con Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift con Ice Spice - “Karma”

Productor del año - no clásico

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Mejor álbum de rap

Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”

Killer Mike - “Michael”

Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”

Nas - “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott - “Utopia”

Mejor actuación de rap

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought - “Love Letter”

Coi Leray - “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”

Mejor álbum country

Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country”

Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”

Mejor actuación country solista

Brandy Clark - “Buried”

Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”

Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs - “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

Mejor álbum de rock

Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”

Metallica - “72 Seasons”

Paramore - “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”

Mejor actuación de rock

Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

Mejor álbum de R&B

Babyface - “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King - “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”

Mejor actuación de R&B

Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones - “ICU”

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”

Mejor álbum de música alternativa

Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”

Boygenius - “The Record”

Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”