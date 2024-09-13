viernes 13  de  septiembre 2024
Nominados en las principales categorías de los Premios Emmy

El drama épico japonés Shogun, de FX, encabeza la lista de nominados con 25, seguido de dos comedias: The Bear, con 23; y Only Murders in the Building, con 21

Una estatua del Emmy antes de la 74ª edición de los Premios Emmy en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, el 12 de septiembre de 2022.

Una estatua del Emmy antes de la 74ª edición de los Premios Emmy en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles, California, el 12 de septiembre de 2022.

AFP/Robyn Beck

LOS ÁNGELES.- Esta es la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías de la 76ª edición de los Premios Emmy a lo mejor de la televisión, que se entregarán este domingo en Los Ángeles.

El drama épico japonés Shogun, de FX, encabeza la lista con 25 nominaciones, seguido de dos comedias: The Bear (FX), con 23; y Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), con 21.

True Detective: Night Country lideró las nominaciones en las categorías de miniserie o película para televisión con 19.

Mejor serie dramática

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"La edad dorada"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr & Mrs Smith"

"Shogun"

"Slow Horses"

"El problema de los tres cuerpos"

Mejor comedia

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Mejor miniserie

"Bebé reno"

"Fargo"

"Lecciones de química"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

Mejor actor dramático

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr & Mrs Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Mejor actriz dramática

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "La era dorada"

Maya Erskine, "Mr & Mrs Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Mejor actor de comedia

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Mejor actriz de comedia

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Bebé reno"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lecciones de química"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Mejor actor de reparto de serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Shogun"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie dramática

Christine Baranski, "La era dorada"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Mejor actor de reparto de comedia

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr., "El simpatizante"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Bebé reno"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

Lewis Pullman, "Lecciones de química"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o película para televisión

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Babé reno"

Aja Naomi King, "Lecciones de química"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Nava Mau, "Bebé reno"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Programas con más nominaciones:

"Shogun" - 25

"The Bear" - 23

"Only Murders in the Building" - 21

"True Detective: Night Country" - 19

"The Crown" - 18

"Saturday Night Live" - 17

FUENTE: AFP

