"Oppenheimer" y "Succession" triunfan en los Globos de Oro: Lista de ganadores

La 81ª edición de los Globos de Oro regresó para marcar el inicio de la temporada de premios del año. DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS te presenta la lista de ganadores

En esta imagen proporcionada por CBS, Christopher Nolan recibe el premio a mejor director por en la 81a edición de los Globos de Oro el domingo 7 de enero de 2024, en el Hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California.

En esta imagen proporcionada por CBS, Christopher Nolan recibe el premio a mejor director por en la 81a edición de los Globos de Oro el domingo 7 de enero de 2024, en el Hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California.

AP/Sonja Flemming/Vía CBS
Por REDACCIÓN/Diario Las Américas

MIAMI.- La gala de los Globos de Oro estuvo marcada por el reencuentro de grandes celebridades en la cita, luego de que el galardón se viera empañado por escándalos que lo llevaron a suspenderse en 2021 y a no contar con la asistencia de importantes figuras de Hollywood en 2023.

Sin embargo, este 2024 bajo una nueva gerencia y desde una nueva televisora, la 81ª edición de los Globos de Oro regresó para marcar el inicio de la temporada de premios del año.

Barbenheimer lideraba la lista de nominaciones en cine, siendo el filme de Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, el gran ganador de la noche; mientras que Barbie, de Greta Gerwing, se alzó como la cinta más taquillera del último año, recibiendo el reconocimiento Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Por su parte, Succession se alzó como mejor serie de drama y The Bear como mejor serie de comedia.

A continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS te presenta la lista de ganadores de la noche:

Categorías de Televisión

Mejor serie de drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO) - GANADORA

Mejor actor- Serie de drama

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin — Succession - GANADOR

Jeremy Strong — Succession

Brian Cox — Succession

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Dominic West — The Crown

Mejor actriz- Serie de drama

Helen Mirren — 1923

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Sarah Snook — Succession - GANADORA

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Emma Stone — The Curse

Mejor actor de reparto- Serie

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - GANADOR

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Billy Cruddup, The Morning Show

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Mejor actriz de reparto- Serie de TV

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - GANADORA

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Abby Elliott, The Bear

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

The Bear (FX) - GANADORA

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Mejor actriz –De Serie de comedia o musical

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - GANADORA

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning, The Great

Mejor actor –De Serie de comedia o musical

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - GANADOR

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor serie de edición limitada

Beef - GANADORA

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Mejor actriz- Serie de edición limitada

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Ali Wong, Beef - GANADORA

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Mejor actor- Serie de edición limitada

Steven Yeun, Beef - GANADOR

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Categorías de Cine

Mejor película- Drama

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) - GANADORA

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Mejor película- Comedia o musical

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) - GANADORA

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song — Past Lives

Mejor actor- Película drama

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan — Saltburn

Mejor actriz- Película drama

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon - GANADORA

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening — Nyad

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Mejor actor de reparto- Película drama

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto- Película drama

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Rosamund Pike — Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers - GANADORA

Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical

Emma Stone, Poor Things - GANADORA

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Natalie Portman, May December

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical

Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet — Wonka

Matt Damon — Air

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers - GANADOR

Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Mejor banda sonora de película

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Mejor película de lengua extranjera

Anatomy of a Fall (Francia) - GANADORA

The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)

Society of the Snow (España)

Fallen Leaves (Finlandia)

Past Lives (Estados Unidos)

Io capitano (Italia)

Mejor canción original de película

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from Barbie) - GANADORA

Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from Barbie)

Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from She Came to Me)

Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (from Rustin)

Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

I’m Just Ken by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from Barbie)

Mejor película- Animación

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron - GANADORA

Elemental

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Suzume

Mejor guion

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Celine Song, Past Lives

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall - GANADORA

