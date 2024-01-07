"Oppenheimer" y "Succession" triunfan en los Globos de Oro: Lista de ganadores

Barbenheimer lideraba la lista de nominaciones en cine, siendo el filme de Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, el gran ganador de la noche; mientras que Barbie, de Greta Gerwing, se alzó como la cinta más taquillera del último año, recibiendo el reconocimiento Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.
Por su parte, Succession se alzó como mejor serie de drama y The Bear como mejor serie de comedia.
A continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS te presenta la lista de ganadores de la noche:
Categorías de Televisión
Mejor serie de drama
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO) - GANADORA
Mejor actor- Serie de drama
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin — Succession - GANADOR
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown
Mejor actriz- Serie de drama
Helen Mirren — 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook — Succession - GANADORA
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse
Mejor actor de reparto- Serie
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - GANADOR
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Billy Cruddup, The Morning Show
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Mejor actriz de reparto- Serie de TV
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - GANADORA
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Abby Elliott, The Bear
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Mejor serie musical o de comedia
The Bear (FX) - GANADORA
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)
Mejor actriz –De Serie de comedia o musical
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - GANADORA
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning, The Great
Mejor actor –De Serie de comedia o musical
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - GANADOR
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor serie de edición limitada
Beef - GANADORA
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Mejor actriz- Serie de edición limitada
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Ali Wong, Beef - GANADORA
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Mejor actor- Serie de edición limitada
Steven Yeun, Beef - GANADOR
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
Categorías de Cine
Mejor película- Drama
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) - GANADORA
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Mejor película- Comedia o musical
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) - GANADORA
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor director
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
Mejor actor- Película drama
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Mejor actriz- Película drama
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon - GANADORA
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Mejor actor de reparto- Película drama
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto- Película drama
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers - GANADORA
Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical
Emma Stone, Poor Things - GANADORA
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers - GANADOR
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Mejor banda sonora de película
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - GANADORA
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
Mejor película de lengua extranjera
Anatomy of a Fall (Francia) - GANADORA
The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido)
Society of the Snow (España)
Fallen Leaves (Finlandia)
Past Lives (Estados Unidos)
Io capitano (Italia)
Mejor canción original de película
What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from Barbie) - GANADORA
Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from Barbie)
Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from She Came to Me)
Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (from Rustin)
Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
I’m Just Ken by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from Barbie)
Mejor película- Animación
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron - GANADORA
Elemental
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Suzume
Mejor guion
Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall - GANADORA