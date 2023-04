Jimmy Butler becomes the 5th player in NBA history to record 55+ points on 65%+ shooting in a Playoff game:



Charles Barkley: 56 points, 74%

Michael Jordan: 56 points, 67%

Allen Iverson: 55 points, 66%

Damian Lillard: 55 points, 71%

Jimmy Butler: 56 points, 67.9%