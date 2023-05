Nikola Jokic is the 5th player in NBA history to record 20+ PTS, 15+ REB, and 5+ AST in three consecutive Playoff games.



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (3x, high of 3 games)

Wilt Chamberlain (2x, high of 4 games)

Bill Russell (3 Games, 1962)

Tim Duncan (5 Games, 2003)

Nikola Jokic (3… pic.twitter.com/inUgefUeKs