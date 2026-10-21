miércoles 21  de  octubre 2026
TRAVEL

Fredericksburg, an appealing destination for a weekend getaway

This Texan town brings together German Heritage, local cuisine and wine, wide-open living, and starry skies

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Becker Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Becker Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Meierstone Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Meierstone Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

In the heart of Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg combines German Texan heritage, a growing culinary scene, wineries, and outdoor experiences that make the town an appealing destination for a weekend getaway.

Founded by German immigrants in 1846, Fredericksburg has preserved elements of its European roots in its architecture, local traditions, and food culture. Today, its historic downtown brings together restaurants, tasting rooms, boutiques, and cultural attractions, while the surrounding countryside offers vineyards, rolling hills and opportunities to explore the region’s natural landscape.

Lee además
Van Ardi, Armenia.
TRAVEL

Armenian wine: An ancient tradition experiencing a modern renaissance
Shipshewana, Indiana.
TRAVEL

A Window into Another Way of Life: Traveling Through Indiana's Amish Country

The destination also draws visitors interested in residential design and architecture. The 2026 Southern Living Idea House, open for tours through Dec. 20, offers a look at contemporary farmhouse design inspired by the relaxed character of Texas Hill Country.

The property is located about three miles from downtown Fredericksburg, within Frieden, a Southern Living Inspired Community. Its interiors feature the work of Texas-based designers Jean Liu, Marcus Mohon and Paloma Contreras, complemented by architectural details, landscaping and selected products that reflect contemporary approaches to country living.

The house provides an additional reason to visit the area during the fall and early winter, extending the destination’s appeal beyond the spring and summer months, when festivals, outdoor activities and culinary events often attract visitors.

A destination for stargazing

Fredericksburg’s attractions extend beyond its historic streets and wine country. The town also offers access to some of the region’s notable dark-sky viewing areas, making it a destination for astronomy enthusiasts and travelers interested in nighttime outdoor experiences.

Recognized as an International Dark Sky Community in 2020, Fredericksburg has worked to protect the night sky through responsible outdoor-lighting regulations, public education, and cooperation with local and state organizations.

Nearby natural areas offer opportunities to observe the stars away from the glare of major urban centers. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, known for its massive pink granite dome and hiking trails, provides a dramatic setting for experiencing the Texas landscape after sunset. Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park also offers opportunities to appreciate the region’s rural environment and its night skies.

The dark-sky designation reflects a broader effort to reduce light pollution and preserve nighttime conditions for residents, wildlife, and visitors. Travelers planning an evening of stargazing should check park access, current regulations, and observing conditions in advance.

With its combination of German heritage, Texas cuisine, wine tasting, architecture and outdoor recreation, Fredericksburg offers several ways to experience the character of Hill Country. Its appeal lies in the contrast between a town shaped by 19th-century European settlement and a surrounding landscape that continues to attract travelers in search of food, culture, and open skies.

How to get there

Fredericksburg is easily accessible by car. Travelers can also fly into San Antonio or Austin and rent a car for a scenic drive into the Hill Country.

Accommodation

Fredericksburg offers a range of hotels, locally owned motels, small inns, short term rentals, guesthouses and traditional bed and breakfasts.

We stayed at the Hoffman Haus with the award-winning public relations firm Geiger & Associates, one block off Main Street where most of the action is, yet private and peaceful.

The Hoffman Haus blends traditional Texan and contemporary architecture where rustic wood is the main component to create an inviting stay.

Breakfast is delivered to your door each morning and presented in a picnic basket.

Visit Fredericksburg Convention & Visitor Bureau for more information.

Temas
Te puede interesar

Fredericksburg, atractivo destino para una buena escapada

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

El presidente Donald J. Trump bromea con el vicepresidente JD Vance en la Oficina Oval.
ELECCIONES

Trump pone más de $400 millones sobre la mesa para impulsar a los republicanos en las elecciones

Delcy Rodríguez en conferencia de prensa el 2 de julio de 2026.
CORRUPCIÓN

Jorge Giménez, protegido de Delcy Rodríguez, protagoniza millonario entramado con PDVSA

El presidente de Argentina, Javier Milei.
POLÍTICA

Milei desafía a Lula a días del balotaje que podría llevar a Bolsonaro al poder

El brasileño Marquinhos, del PSG, celebra junto a sus compañeros tras conseguir una victoria en la Champions League, el 28 de abril de 2026.
FÚTBOL

PSG le baja los pies a la tierra al Barcelona en la Champions

Daniella Levine-Cava, alcaldesa de Miami-Dade. 
DEMOLERÁN LA PLANTA

Incinerador en Doral: Miami-Dade mantiene su veto y abre otro capítulo en la polémica

Te puede interesar

María Corina Machado intervino en el CERAWeek, influente foro de energía, el 24 de marzo de 2026
GALARDÓN

Miami se prepara para entregar a María Corina Machado el Premio Sebastián Piñera a la Libertad del grupo IDEA

Por REYES UREÑA
Una composición muestra el anuncio demócrata sobre Hope Florida, junto a un mazo y expedientes judiciales, en alusión a la demanda republicana que busca frenar su difusión.
ELECCIONES 2026

El polémico anuncio que enfrenta a republicanos y demócratas en Florida: ¿qué dice?

Imagen referencial.
REVÉS JUDICIAL

Tribunales frenan polémica medida sobre vacunas escolares en Florida: qué pasará ahora

El secretario de Economía de México, Marcelo Ebrard, interviene durante la conferencia de prensa diaria de la presidenta de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, en el Palacio Nacional, en la Ciudad de México, el 24 de septiembre de 2026
RELACIÓN BILATERAL

México marca una línea roja en la negociación comercial con EEUU: el narcotráfico queda fuera

El presidente Donald J. Trump bromea con el vicepresidente JD Vance en la Oficina Oval.
ELECCIONES

Trump pone más de $400 millones sobre la mesa para impulsar a los republicanos en las elecciones