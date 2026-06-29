lunes 29  de  junio 2026
Nepal

Nepal, a journey through the Gateway to the Himalayas

Nestled in the heart of the Himalayas, Nepal is a country that captivates visitors with its stunning landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality

Nepal.

Nepal.

Tobias-Federle- Unsplash
Bardiya Village, Nepal.

Bardiya Village, Nepal.

Community Home Stay / Casey Mead
Bhada Cultural, Nepal.

Bhada Cultural, Nepal.

Community Home Stay / Casey Mead
Nepal.

Nepal.

Titas-Gurung- Unsplash
Nepal.

Nepal.

Takashi-Yamada- Unsplash
Nepal.

Nepal.

Sebastian-Pena-Lambarri- Unsplash
Nepal.

Nepal.

Raimond-Klavins- Unsplash
Nepal.

Nepal.

Raimond-Klavins- Unsplash
Nepal.

Nepal.

Martijn-Vonk- Unsplash
Nepal.

Nepal.

Denise-Elbs- Unsplash
Nepal.

Nepal.

Aaditya-Shah / Unsplash
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

With the United States lowering its travel advisory to Level 2 for Nepal and the Nepali government unveiling its Tourism Strategy 2028, this South Asian nation is once again rising to the top of travelers' list.

Travel experts, including Community Home Stay, provide insights that highlight the country’s unique appeal.

Lee además
Armenia.
TRAVEL

A journey through Armenia's sacred landscapes and living heritage
Fráncfort, Alemania.
WORLD

Frankfurt, World Design Capital 2026 for vision of democracy through design

Nestled in the heart of the Himalayas, Nepal is a country that captivates visitors with its stunning landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality. Every corner of the nation offers a unique experience, making it a dream destination for travelers from around the world.

The journey often begins in Kathmandu, the vibrant capital city, where ancient temples, bustling markets, and historic monuments showcase Nepal's remarkable heritage. The city's colorful streets and centuries-old architecture reflect the traditions and beliefs that have shaped the nation for generations.

A visit to Pokhara reveals a different side of Nepal's beauty. Surrounded by majestic mountains and peaceful lakes, the city provides breathtaking views of the Annapurna range. At sunrise, the snow-capped peaks glow with golden light, creating an unforgettable spectacle. Boating on the calm waters of Phewa Lake offers a peaceful escape while reflecting the beauty of the surrounding hills.

Nature enthusiasts are drawn to Chitwan National Park, where lush forests and grasslands are home to diverse wildlife. Guided safaris provide opportunities to spot one-horned rhinoceroses, deer, elephants, crocodiles, and numerous species of birds in their natural habitats. The park highlights Nepal's commitment to preserving its rich biodiversity.

No journey through Nepal is complete without experiencing its traditional cuisine. Popular dishes such as momos and dal bhat delight visitors with their authentic flavors and showcase the country's culinary heritage. Equally memorable is the genuine kindness and hospitality of the Nepali people, whose welcoming nature leaves a lasting impression.

From towering mountains and tranquil lakes to ancient temples and thriving wildlife, Nepal offers an extraordinary blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. Every destination tells a unique story, inviting travelers to discover the country's timeless charm. A visit to Nepal promises unforgettable memories and inspires a deeper appreciation for one of the world's most remarkable travel destinations.

Please, visit website Community Home Stay to learn about immersive, multi-day itineraries.

Beginning September 06, the eight-day Hidden Gems of the Kathmandu Valley: Culture, Crafts, and Nature will be the first fixed trip, with more than 100 multi-day departures available to book for travel up to December 2027 across eight itineraries.

Temas
Te puede interesar

Nepal, un viaje por la puerta de entrada la puerta de entrada a los Himalayas

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

Se observa un edificio dañado a través de la ventana de un autobús que transporta a miembros del Regimiento de Instrucción e Intervención de la Seguridad Civil francesa (UIISC 7) en Caraballeda, estado de La Guaira, Venezuela, el 27 de junio de 2026, mientras se despliegan para colaborar en las operaciones de rescate tras los terremotos.
TRAGEDIA EN VENEZUELA

Edificios sociales de misión de Chávez se desmoronan como castillos de arena por los sismos, según reportes

El defensor Alistair Johnston (izq) y el centrocampista Stephen Eustaquio, ambos de Canadá, celebran luego de la victoria de su selección ante Sudáfrica en el Mundial, el 28 de junio de 2026. 
FÚTBOL

Canadá se convierte en el primer equipo en clasificar a octavos de final en el Mundial 2026

El dictador cubano, Miguel Dïaz-Canel.
DICTADURA

Díaz-Canel descarta cambios políticos y reafirma que Cuba seguirá bajo el modelo "socialista"

Influencers argentinos arrestados en el partido Colombia-Portugal en Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE

Dieciséis arrestos y 17 expulsiones tras partido Colombia-Portugal en el Hard Rock Stadium

Se observa una bandera venezolana pintada en un muro dañado entre los escombros de un edificio derrumbado tras los terremotos en Caraballeda, estado de La Guaira, Venezuela
Tragedia

Temblor de 4.6 estremece el centro de Venezuela, tras doble terremoto del miércoles

Te puede interesar

Una empleada del correo cuenta boletas electorales.
EEUU

Corte Suprema impone límite de tiempo para el conteo de votos por correo

Por REDACCIÓN/Diario Las Américas
Se observa una bandera venezolana pintada en un muro dañado entre los escombros de un edificio derrumbado tras los terremotos en Caraballeda, estado de La Guaira, Venezuela
Tragedia

Temblor de 4.6 estremece el centro de Venezuela, tras doble terremoto del miércoles

Ilustración placas tectonicas del mundo.
MUNDO

Conozca los 10 terremotos más fuertes registrados y sus consecuencias

Influencers argentinos arrestados en el partido Colombia-Portugal en Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE

Dieciséis arrestos y 17 expulsiones tras partido Colombia-Portugal en el Hard Rock Stadium

Los altos impuestos a la vivienda golpean la economía de miles de familias.
SONDEO

64% de votantes en Florida respalda enmienda que recortaría impuesto a la propiedad, según encuesta