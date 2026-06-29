Nepal, a journey through the Gateway to the Himalayas

With the United States lowering its travel advisory to Level 2 for Nepal and the Nepali government unveiling its Tourism Strategy 2028, this South Asian nation is once again rising to the top of travelers' list.

Nestled in the heart of the Himalayas, Nepal is a country that captivates visitors with its stunning landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality. Every corner of the nation offers a unique experience, making it a dream destination for travelers from around the world.

The journey often begins in Kathmandu, the vibrant capital city, where ancient temples, bustling markets, and historic monuments showcase Nepal's remarkable heritage. The city's colorful streets and centuries-old architecture reflect the traditions and beliefs that have shaped the nation for generations.

A visit to Pokhara reveals a different side of Nepal's beauty. Surrounded by majestic mountains and peaceful lakes, the city provides breathtaking views of the Annapurna range. At sunrise, the snow-capped peaks glow with golden light, creating an unforgettable spectacle. Boating on the calm waters of Phewa Lake offers a peaceful escape while reflecting the beauty of the surrounding hills.

Nature enthusiasts are drawn to Chitwan National Park, where lush forests and grasslands are home to diverse wildlife. Guided safaris provide opportunities to spot one-horned rhinoceroses, deer, elephants, crocodiles, and numerous species of birds in their natural habitats. The park highlights Nepal's commitment to preserving its rich biodiversity.

No journey through Nepal is complete without experiencing its traditional cuisine. Popular dishes such as momos and dal bhat delight visitors with their authentic flavors and showcase the country's culinary heritage. Equally memorable is the genuine kindness and hospitality of the Nepali people, whose welcoming nature leaves a lasting impression.

From towering mountains and tranquil lakes to ancient temples and thriving wildlife, Nepal offers an extraordinary blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. Every destination tells a unique story, inviting travelers to discover the country's timeless charm. A visit to Nepal promises unforgettable memories and inspires a deeper appreciation for one of the world's most remarkable travel destinations.

Please, visit website Community Home Stay to learn about immersive, multi-day itineraries.

Beginning September 06, the eight-day Hidden Gems of the Kathmandu Valley: Culture, Crafts, and Nature will be the first fixed trip, with more than 100 multi-day departures available to book for travel up to December 2027 across eight itineraries.