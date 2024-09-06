St. Augustine, good eats and more to enjoy

MIAMI- In addition to history and a thousand places to visit for the whole family, St. Augustine , in Florida , has an attractive gastronomic offer that pleases everyone's palate.

Regardless of the restaurant you visit, ask for the signature food of St. Augustine, the Minorcan Chowder, a delicious stew of tomatoes, onions, potatoes, clams, and other spices, seasoned with the spicy datil pepper.

Minorcans are a multicultural group of people who settled in this corner of Florida in the 18th century and are mostly descended from indentured workers from the Spanish island of Minorca.

Let's take a culinary tour in this historic city, where many locals talk about history and food.

Smokin' D BBQ

Overlooking the San Sebastián River, Smokin’ D BBQ is a good place to start your culinary tour.

Daryl Perrit learned from his father the key ingredient to making good BBQ is time. The owner of the restaurant is in no rush when it comes to cooking.

“It takes 6 to 15 hours to make an authentic fresh smoked BBQ”, Perrit said.

“Here in St. Agustine everybody is a foodie, a critic, so if you want to succeed you better do it good,” he affirmed.

At this BBQ pit you can find pork, turkey, brisket, spareribs, and chicken, as well as a sweet and tangy coleslaw, beans or southern yellow rice and a tasty garlic toast.

While this restaurant specializes in takeout, people are welcome to sit at the picnic table in one of its nine tree-stump seats looking out over the river.

Salt Life

On the outskirts of St. Augustine, you find Salt Life Food Shack. This is an eclectic, seafood restaurant located in Jacksonville Beach.

The restaurant features a laidback, beachy vibe and serves a wide variety of appetizers and seafood dishes, including sushi, tacos, and hamburgers.

If you are up for lunch or dinner, you might want to try a delicious wood grilled mahi garnished with cilantro lime and red pepper aioli with lettuce and tomato.

Mill Top

Old George Street is full of restaurants, bars, and shops, but The Mill Top Tavern is a unique place.

Housed in a 140-year-old two-story structure, this former grist mill became a music venue and bar in the 1950s and since then has been a favorite hangout and venue for local musicians.

Here locals and visitors alike gather to enjoy some tasty food and beverages, as they tell stories and listen to country and folk music and dance.

Michael’s

This restaurant is one the iconic eateries in St. Augustine. Michael's offers a casually elegant dining experience with a celebrated chef, refined flavors, and world-class wines.

The menu changes seasonally, created by focusing on steaks and Spanish-inspired cuisine, with influence from pleasant local ingredients.

At Michael's you can try everything from cavatelli pasta to shrimp mofongo and a delicious chicken stew, they call chamba, made with smoked tomatoes, olives, glazed plantains, and sweet red peppers.

St. Augustine Sailing

Lunch at sea? St. Augustine Sailing is an unforgettable touring experience that caters to those looking to explore the city from an impressive distinct perspective.

Enjoy mimosa or sparkling wine, tasty sandwiches, lunch, or dinner while you appreciate the beauty of the centuries-old Castillo de San Marcos from serene day sails to fabulous sunsets.

Raintree Restaurant

The MacDonald family left England in their 45-foot yacht bound for the U.S.A. in 1980, just as their countrymen did in the 17th. century, and for about the same reason, and landed in St. Augustine after the long journey.

Behind the story of this family, the Raintree Restaurant is recognized as one of St. Augustine´s top destination restaurants.

An international menu blends Mediterranean, American, and Asian cuisine: from starters, soups and salads to pastas, seafood, and steaks & chops.

St. Augustine Distillery

This place is more than just tasting artisanal spirits. Located within a beautifully restored ice plant from 1907, visitors learn how locals handcraft award-winning rum, bourbon whiskey, gin, and vodka made from regional agricultural products.

They offer free tours and tastings seven days a week.

The Floridian

Located in the Spanish quarter, The Floridian has a diverse menu, serving dishes using local, seasonal, and sustainable ingredients.

As a result, their menu includes fresh, and healthy food that changes with the seasons, from salad bowls to sandwiches and a variety of dinner entrees.

Do you like fried green tomatoes? Like those in the movie Fried Green Tomatoes, here they will surprise you.

If you are into semi sweet and tangy spices, ask for the local datil pepper sauce. Many myths attempt to explain the origin of the Datil Pepper: some suggest the peppers were brought to St. Augustine by the indentured workers from Menorca, others assure that they were brought from Cuba around 1880 by a jelly maker named S. B. Valls.

Chez L ’Amour

Nestled in an 1890´s-built house, Chez L ‘Amour offers a cozy setting with a touch of French chic.

The captivating atmosphere brings a wide variety of small dishes and international wines, as well as live soft music. Here you can raise a glass while listening to Alberto´s guitar or good piano any given evening.

How to get there

The best way to arrive at St. Augustine is by road or through Jacksonville International Airport.

If you choose to travel by plane, there is transportation service to St. Augustine at the Jacksonville Air Terminal, as well as buses that you can board in Downtown Jacksonville.

Where to stay

St. Augustine has a wide range of hotels for all budgets, from five-star hotels to hostels and Airbnb apartments that you can rent.

Visit Viajestaugustine.com for more information.