jueves 11  de  septiembre 2025
TRAVEL

The beauty of Fall in Washington DC

Between the colorful canvas of leaves and the cool and pleasant weather, fall in DC is the ideal season for that perfect picture shot you want next to some of the great landmarks of the city

Washington DC.

Washington DC.

Courtesy of Washington org
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Fall is right around the corner and Washington DC is a great destination to enjoy the beauty of colors. The Nation´s capital is full of urban parks that turn into a vibrant display of yellows, oranges, and deep reds, with the peak foliage typically occurring around late October.

Between the colorful canvas of leaves and the cool and pleasant weather, fall in DC is the ideal season for that perfect picture shot you want next to some of the great landmarks of the city: The White House, The Congress, churches, and monuments.

Lee además
El jefe del Pentágono, Pete Hegseth. 
SEGURIDAD

EEUU a Maduro: Estamos preparados para destruir a los narcoterroristas; la pelota está en su cancha
Oficiales de la DEA llegan al tribunal de distrito de EEUU, distrito este de la ciudad de Nueva York, el 28 de febrero de 2025.  
NARCOTRÁFICO

EEUU captura a más de 600 personas vinculadas al Cártel de Sinaloa

However, besides the beauty of a colorful palette, the city offers a wide variety of activities during the season.

Let’s see what Kyle Deckelbaum,

Senior Manager, Domestic Media Relations from Destination DC, says.

Highlights this fall include Theatre Week, which celebrates the country’s second-largest theater community with highly-anticipated productions at venues all over DC and discounted pricing; the Because They're Funny Comedy Festival, showcasing BIPOC comedians at The Wharf; and Snallygaster, the biggest beer festival on the east coast.

The Phillips Collection will have a neat exhibit called Out of Many: Reframing an American Art Collection (Nov. 8-Feb. 15, 2026). It builds a story about how, from the early 20th century to the present, various artists have imagined and depicted the people, cultures, landscapes, and histories of the United States – examining the complexity of this nation’s history with a diverse constellation of stories.

The Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill debuts extensive renovations this fall; ROOST White House opens in September and the boutique SIXTY DC opened in June.

Here is a comprehensive guide to fall in DC online washington.org/fall

We also have many major openings on the horizon, including a big hook in the National Archives renovated museum opening this fall – perfect to include as DC will be center stage for America’s 250th anniversary:

New $40 million National Archives Museum (October 2025)

The only place to see the Declaration of Independence – and therefore central to the nation’s celebration of its 250th anniversary – is undergoing a $40 million renovation – its first in 20 years – and will feature original artifacts, documents and films, including George Washington’s original copy of the Constitution, annotated in his own handwriting, which has never been publicly displayed at the National Archives.

More

For 2026, Washington DC announces:

Historic carousel on the National Mall will reopen to the public (March 2026)

The artifact hails from a Baltimore community, where a young African American child became the face of desegregation when she took her ride in 1963. It has been undergoing restoration since 2023.

Improved Tidal Basin (Spring 2026)

More resilient infrastructure, wider walkways and 250 freshly planted trees for cherry blossom season.

New exhibits at the Jefferson Memorial (2026)

New space with new state-of-the-art exhibits, providing more perspectives of Thomas Jefferson’s multi-faceted story and the construction of the Jefferson Memorial.

National Geographic Museum of Exploration (Summer 2026)

The groundbreaking attraction invites visitors to embark on thrilling expeditions, letting guests in on the excitement of exploration and discovery. Cutting-edge tech and interactive elements will reveal the wildlife, landscapes, communities, and cultures that make up our incredible planet.

National Air and Space Museum expansion (July 2026)

Following an extensive renovation that began in 2018, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum anticipate most of its galleries and public spaces will be open in time for the museum’s 50th anniversary.

Innovative museum under the Lincoln Memorial (July 2026)

Beneath one of the iconic locations in the nation, 15,000 square feet of new exhibit space will tell a more complete story of the Lincoln Memorial and provide an in-depth look at the structure's foundations in a cavernous area known as the undercroft. New exhibits and multimedia presentations will showcase the construction history of the memorial and how the site has become the nation's foremost backdrop for civil rights demonstrations.

Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden revitalization (Fall 2026)

The Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden will reopen with fanfare in the fall of 2026 after a three-year revitalization. The $68 million project is expected to increase visitation to the national museum of modern and contemporary art threefold. The 1.4-acre art park will reopen as the easiest-to-access American space for the presentation of outdoor sculpture, time-based artwork and performances, large-scale commissions, public education, dining, and reflection.

Dulles International Airport Expansion (Fall 2026)

Following record-setting passenger growth, a modern new 14-gate Concourse E will add capacity to DC’s international gateway.

Temas
Te puede interesar

Canciller surcoreano viaja a EEUU tras arrestos durante redada migratoria

El "démarche" de EEUU a México provoca las primeras detenciones y sanciones de alto nivel

Trump ordena crear "lista negra" de países que practiquen "detenciones injustas" de estadounidenses

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

Esta captura de pantalla de un video de Jeremy King muestra a personal de seguridad transportando al activista juvenil conservador e influencer Charlie Kirk después de sufrir un atentado durante un evento público en la Universidad del Valle de Utah en Orem, Utah, el 10 de septiembre de 2025.
EEUU

Gobernador de Utah afirma que el asesinato de Charlie Kirk es "político"; FBI libera a detenido

Jugadores del Barcelona celebran luego de un gol en un partido amistoso en Seúl, el 31 de julio de 2025.
FÚTBOL

Barcelona se estrena como local en un estadio de solo 6.000 localidades

El presidente Donald Trump estrecha la mano del activista conservador Charlie Kirk en un foro en la Casa Blanca el 22 de marzo de 2018 en Washington, DC. El activista e influencer juvenil de la derecha estadounidense fue un importante aliado del presidente Trump; fue asesinado el 10 de septiembre de 2025.
ATAQUE

Activista conservador Charlie Kirk muere tras atentado en un evento en la universidad de Utah

 Vista general de una corona de flores depositada por los dolientes frente a la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Pretoria el 11 de septiembre de 2025 tras el asesinato a tiros del joven activista e influencer estadounidense Charlie Kirk mientras hablaba en un evento en la Universidad del Valle de Utah en Orem, Utah, Estados Unidos.   *
UTAH

Trump concede a Kirk la más alta distinción civil de EEUU de manera póstuma

Karol G actúa en el medio tiempo de la NFL en Sao Paulo.
MÚSICA

Karol G hace historia con "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Te puede interesar

Los miembros del Parlamento Europeo participan en una sesión de votación durante una sesión plenaria en el Parlamento Europeo en Estrasburgo, este de Francia, el 12 de marzo de 2025. video
IDEOLOGÍA

Polémica en el Parlamento Europeo: la izquierda rechaza el minuto de silencio por Charlie Kirk

Por REDACCIÓN/Diario Las Américas
Jacqueline García Roves, alcaldesa de Hialeah. 
HOMENAJE

Hialeah honra a víctimas del 11 de septiembre en el 24.º aniversario de los atentados

 Vista general de una corona de flores depositada por los dolientes frente a la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Pretoria el 11 de septiembre de 2025 tras el asesinato a tiros del joven activista e influencer estadounidense Charlie Kirk mientras hablaba en un evento en la Universidad del Valle de Utah en Orem, Utah, Estados Unidos.   *
UTAH

Trump concede a Kirk la más alta distinción civil de EEUU de manera póstuma

El FBI publicó un par de fotografías del posible autor material del disparo que hirió mortalmente a harlie Kirk en la Universidad del Valle de Utah. 
INVESTIGACIÓN

El FBI publica nuevas fotos de una persona de interés en el asesinato de Charlie Kirk

Aumenta expedición de tarjetas de residencia permanente 
INMIGRACIÓN

USCIS: Los requisitos obligatorios para renovar la green card si caduca