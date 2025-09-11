The beauty of Fall in Washington DC

Fall is right around the corner and Washington DC is a great destination to enjoy the beauty of colors. The Nation´s capital is full of urban parks that turn into a vibrant display of yellows, oranges, and deep reds, with the peak foliage typically occurring around late October.

Between the colorful canvas of leaves and the cool and pleasant weather, fall in DC is the ideal season for that perfect picture shot you want next to some of the great landmarks of the city: The White House, The Congress, churches, and monuments.

However, besides the beauty of a colorful palette, the city offers a wide variety of activities during the season.

Let’s see what Kyle Deckelbaum,

Senior Manager, Domestic Media Relations from Destination DC, says.

Highlights this fall include Theatre Week, which celebrates the country’s second-largest theater community with highly-anticipated productions at venues all over DC and discounted pricing; the Because They're Funny Comedy Festival, showcasing BIPOC comedians at The Wharf; and Snallygaster, the biggest beer festival on the east coast.

The Phillips Collection will have a neat exhibit called Out of Many: Reframing an American Art Collection (Nov. 8-Feb. 15, 2026). It builds a story about how, from the early 20th century to the present, various artists have imagined and depicted the people, cultures, landscapes, and histories of the United States – examining the complexity of this nation’s history with a diverse constellation of stories.

The Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill debuts extensive renovations this fall; ROOST White House opens in September and the boutique SIXTY DC opened in June.

Here is a comprehensive guide to fall in DC online washington.org/fall

We also have many major openings on the horizon, including a big hook in the National Archives renovated museum opening this fall – perfect to include as DC will be center stage for America’s 250th anniversary:

New $40 million National Archives Museum (October 2025)

The only place to see the Declaration of Independence – and therefore central to the nation’s celebration of its 250th anniversary – is undergoing a $40 million renovation – its first in 20 years – and will feature original artifacts, documents and films, including George Washington’s original copy of the Constitution, annotated in his own handwriting, which has never been publicly displayed at the National Archives.

For 2026, Washington DC announces:

Historic carousel on the National Mall will reopen to the public (March 2026)

The artifact hails from a Baltimore community, where a young African American child became the face of desegregation when she took her ride in 1963. It has been undergoing restoration since 2023.

Improved Tidal Basin (Spring 2026)

More resilient infrastructure, wider walkways and 250 freshly planted trees for cherry blossom season.

New exhibits at the Jefferson Memorial (2026)

New space with new state-of-the-art exhibits, providing more perspectives of Thomas Jefferson’s multi-faceted story and the construction of the Jefferson Memorial.

National Geographic Museum of Exploration (Summer 2026)

The groundbreaking attraction invites visitors to embark on thrilling expeditions, letting guests in on the excitement of exploration and discovery. Cutting-edge tech and interactive elements will reveal the wildlife, landscapes, communities, and cultures that make up our incredible planet.

National Air and Space Museum expansion (July 2026)

Following an extensive renovation that began in 2018, the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum anticipate most of its galleries and public spaces will be open in time for the museum’s 50th anniversary.

Innovative museum under the Lincoln Memorial (July 2026)

Beneath one of the iconic locations in the nation, 15,000 square feet of new exhibit space will tell a more complete story of the Lincoln Memorial and provide an in-depth look at the structure's foundations in a cavernous area known as the undercroft. New exhibits and multimedia presentations will showcase the construction history of the memorial and how the site has become the nation's foremost backdrop for civil rights demonstrations.

Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden revitalization (Fall 2026)

The Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden will reopen with fanfare in the fall of 2026 after a three-year revitalization. The $68 million project is expected to increase visitation to the national museum of modern and contemporary art threefold. The 1.4-acre art park will reopen as the easiest-to-access American space for the presentation of outdoor sculpture, time-based artwork and performances, large-scale commissions, public education, dining, and reflection.

Dulles International Airport Expansion (Fall 2026)

Following record-setting passenger growth, a modern new 14-gate Concourse E will add capacity to DC’s international gateway.