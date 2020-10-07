Los hechos ocurrieron el viernes 2 de octubre y el fallecido ha sido identificado como Carlos Manuel Olivere, de 53 años, un ciudadano de la Isla que vivía sin techo. Imágenes del fallecido en la calle y un relato de los hechos también fueron recogidos por el programa Real Talk with Saieed Ali.
La Policía dijo que alrededor de las 10:15AM del viernes, dos oficiales municipales estaban patrullando cuando vieron a Olivere y a otro hombre peleando. Se detuvieron para investigar y, al salir del vehículo, los hombres huyeron.
Uno de los oficiales fue en persecución de Olivere y lo alcanzó. Según el relato oficial, Olivere comenzó a luchar con el agente, golpeándolo varias veces con una cadena en el brazo y la cabeza, lo que le provocó lesiones. El otro oficial le disparó a Olivere una vez en el pecho.
En un video que muestra el cuerpo del hombre en el suelo, se escucha a otro hombre expresar su desaprobación por lo sucedido, según The Guardian.
"Ese hombre no tenía pistola, nada. Dispara a un hombre a quemarropa", se quejó.
De acuerdo con el medio, los peritos tomaron posesión de una cadena de 45 centímetros de largo tras iniciar una investigación que continúa en curso.
CUBAN NATIONAL KILLED BY POLICE WAS FRUSTRATED ... THE 53 year old Cuban nation identified as Carlos Manuel Olivere was shot dead by police According to CNC3, Police said around 10:15 am, two municipal police officers were on mobile patrol when they saw Olivere and another man fighting. They stopped to investigate and as they came out of the vehicle, the men ran off.One of the officers went in pursuit of Olivere and caught up with him by the Triangle. Olivere reportedly began struggling with the officer, striking him several times with a commercial chain on his arm and head, resulting in injury. The other officer then shot Olivere once in the chest.A close friend of the deceased told Alert T&T that Olivere came to Trinidad a few years ago to work as a licensed electrician however, due to the pandemic, Olivere became frustrated as there was no work. As a result of this, he became homeless and could not send any money back to Cuba for his family. He became very frustrated because of this. He was a father of two daughters in Cuba. The friend said that Olivere was a really good guy, who was always smiling and did not have a history of violence.We were provided with a photo of Olivere which was taken prior to the pandemic.