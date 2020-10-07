View this post on Instagram

CUBAN NATIONAL KILLED BY POLICE WAS FRUSTRATED ... THE 53 year old Cuban nation identified as Carlos Manuel Olivere was shot dead by police According to CNC3, Police said around 10:15 am, two municipal police officers were on mobile patrol when they saw Olivere and another man fighting. They stopped to investigate and as they came out of the vehicle, the men ran off. One of the officers went in pursuit of Olivere and caught up with him by the Triangle. Olivere reportedly began struggling with the officer, striking him several times with a commercial chain on his arm and head, resulting in injury. The other officer then shot Olivere once in the chest. A close friend of the deceased told Alert T&T that Olivere came to Trinidad a few years ago to work as a licensed electrician however, due to the pandemic, Olivere became frustrated as there was no work. As a result of this, he became homeless and could not send any money back to Cuba for his family. He became very frustrated because of this. He was a father of two daughters in Cuba. The friend said that Olivere was a really good guy, who was always smiling and did not have a history of violence. We were provided with a photo of Olivere which was taken prior to the pandemic.