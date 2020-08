Vicepresidente de Brasil desafía a DiCaprio a travesía en la selva

El viernes, Leonardo DiCaprio compartió en su Instagram una noticia sobre el avance de los incendios en la Amazonia brasileña.

From The @Guardian: The number of fires burning in Brazil's Amazon in July was up 28% on the same month last year, according to data from Brazil's space research agency INPE. Early numbers for August also show a 7% increase.Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, is under pressure internationally to curb the fires, but he has publicly doubted the severity of them in the past claiming opponents and indigenous communities were responsible.Last year's Amazon wildfires were devastating enough, but with the weather being drier this year so far, as well as the Coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 99,000 Brazilians, there is growing concern that the ongoing deforestation isn't getting enough attention.......#Brazil #Amazon #Rainforest #Wildfires #Deforestation