Critics Choice Awards 2024: Lista de ganadores

A continuación la lista de ganadores:

Televisión

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO Max) - GANADORA

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en serie de drama

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) - GANADOR

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO Max) - GANADORA

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - GANADOR

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) - GANADORA

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO Max)

The Bear (FX) - GANADORA

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - GANADOR

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) - GANADORA

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO Max)

The Bear (FX) - GANADORA

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de drama

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) - GANADOR

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de drama

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) - GANADORA

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO Max)

The Bear (FX) - GANADORA

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO Max)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) - GANADOR

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX) - GANADORA

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX) - GANADOR

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - GANADORA

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie limitada

Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Mejor película hecha para la TV

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu) - GANADORA

Reality (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para TV

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) - GANADOR

Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de TV

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de TV

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime) - GANADOR

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de TV

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix) - GANADORA

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Mejor serie animada

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) - GANADORA

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO Max)

Mejor talk show

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max) - GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor especial de comedia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) - GANADOR

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

Cine

Mejor Película

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers - GANADOR

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things - GANADORA

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers - GANADORA

Mejor Actor Joven

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers - GANADOR

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Mejor Cast

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction - GANADOR

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guion Original

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie - GANADOR

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor Fotografía

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie - GANADORA

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Mejor Edición

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie - GANADORA

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

Barbie - GANADORA

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Mejores Efectos Visuales

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor película de comedia

American Fiction

Barbie - GANADORA

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Mejor Película Animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - GANADOR

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Mejor película de Habla No Inglesa

Anatomy of a Fall - GANADORA

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Canción

Dance the Night – Barbie

I’m Just Ken – Barbie - GANADORA

Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom – Rustin

This Wish – Wish

What Was I Made For – Barbie