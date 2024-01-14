lunes 15  de  enero 2024
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Lista de ganadores

La ceremonia de entrega de los Critics Choice Awards tuvo lugar el domingo 14 de enero en el Barker Hangar, en Santa Monica, California

El actor Harrison Ford es premiado en los Critics Choice Awards por los logros en su carrera.&nbsp;

El actor Harrison Ford es premiado en los Critics Choice Awards por los logros en su carrera. 

AFP/ Michael Tran
Por REDACCIÓN/Diario Las Américas

MIAMI.- La edición 81 de los Golden Globes inauguró la temporada de premiación 2024 en Hollywood. Este domingo 14 de enero se celebraron los Critics Choice Awards, galardones que reconocen lo mejor del cine y la televisión según la crítica cinematográfica.

La ceremonia de entrega tuvo lugar en el Barker Hangar, en Santa Monica, California. Succession y The Morning Show arrasaron en las categorías de televisión, con seis nominaciones cada una, mientras que, en el cine, Barbie acaparó 18 candidaturas. Harrison Ford fue premiado por los logros en su carrera con el Career Achievement Award. Por su personaje en Barbie, América Ferrera recibió el premio especial que se otorga a mujeres que abogan por la igualdad de género a través de roles que rompen estereotipos.

A continuación la lista de ganadores:

Televisión

Mejor serie de drama

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Succession (HBO Max) - GANADORA

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en serie de drama

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) - GANADOR

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO Max) - GANADORA

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO Max)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) - GANADOR

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX) - GANADORA

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX) - GANADOR

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - GANADORA

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie limitada

Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Mejor película hecha para la TV

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu) - GANADORA

Reality (HBO Max)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para TV

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) - GANADOR

Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de TV

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de TV

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime) - GANADOR

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO Max)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de TV

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix) - GANADORA

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix) - GANADORA

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Mejor serie animada

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) - GANADORA

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO Max)

Mejor talk show

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max) - GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Mejor especial de comedia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) - GANADOR

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)

Cine

Mejor Película

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers - GANADOR

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things - GANADORA

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers - GANADORA

Mejor Actor Joven

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers - GANADOR

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Mejor Cast

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer - GANADOR

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction - GANADOR

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guion Original

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie - GANADOR

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor Fotografía

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie - GANADORA

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Mejor Edición

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie - GANADORA

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

Barbie - GANADORA

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Mejores Efectos Visuales

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer - GANADORA

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor película de comedia

American Fiction

Barbie - GANADORA

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Mejor Película Animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - GANADOR

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Mejor película de Habla No Inglesa

Anatomy of a Fall - GANADORA

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Canción

Dance the Night – Barbie

I’m Just Ken – Barbie - GANADORA

Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom – Rustin

This Wish – Wish

What Was I Made For – Barbie

