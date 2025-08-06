Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars lideran las nominaciones a los VMAs 2025

Este año, los VMAs añadieron una categoría para música country, y como ya es tradición se mantiene por noveno año consecutivo las categorías neutrales en cuanto a género.
Los VMAs se realizarán el domingo 7 de septiembre a las 8:00 p.m. ET/PT en el UBS Arena en Elmont, Nueva York. Se emitirán por primera vez por CBS, y además, se transmitirán de forma simultánea por MTV y Paramount+.
La votación para los fanáticos estará abierta hasta el 5 de septiembre en 19 categorías, menos las seis técnicas; mientras que para mejor artista nuevo se mantendrá activa durante la gala.
A continuación, DLA presenta los nominados a los Premios MTV a los Videos Musicales 2025.
Video del Año
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
Artista del Año
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records
Canción del Año
Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records
Lorde – “What Was That” – Republic Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Tate McRae – “Sports Car” – RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
Mejor artista nuevo
Alex Warren – Atlantic Records
Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records
Gigi Perez – Island
Lola Young – Island
sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records
The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Mejor colaboración
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records
Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink” – Mercury Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Mejor Álbum
Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment
Kendrick Lamar – GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – Mayhem – Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – Island
The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records
Mejor Video en Formato Largo
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” – Rimas Entertainment
Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES” – Sony Italy/Arista Records
Mac Miller – “Balloonerism” – Warner Records
Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful” – Columbia Records
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records
Video para Bien
Burna Boy – “Higher” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
Charli xcx – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish – Atlantic Records
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Zach Hood feat. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking” – Arista Records
Actuación Push del Año de MTV
August 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
September 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin Records/Republic Records
October 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together” – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
November 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard” – Artist Partner Group Inc.
December 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye” – Warner Records
January 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – HYBE/Geffen Records
February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI” – 300 Entertainment
March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow” – Republic Records
May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer” – Sony Italy/Arista Records
June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island
July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” – Interscope Records
Categorías por Géneros
Mejor Artista Pop
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Charli xcx – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings
Lorde – Republic Records
Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
Mejor Pop
Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Record
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Mejor Hip-Hop
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Drake – “NOKIA” – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
GloRilla feat. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – CMG/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
LL COOL J feat. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux” – Def Jam Recordings
Travis Scott – “4X4” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Mejor R&B
Chris Brown – “Residuals” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – gamma.
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l” – OVO Sound
Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman” – LVRN/Interscope Records
SZA – “Drive” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
Mejor Alternativo
Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island
Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up” – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
Lola Young – “Messy” – Island
mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road” – EST 19XX/Interscope Records
sombr – “back to friends” – SMB Music/Warner Records
The Marías – “Back to Me” – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Mejor Rock
Coldplay – “All My Love” – Atlantic Records
Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)” – Netflix Music
Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard” – Reprise Records/Warner Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Honey” – © 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” – Warner Records
twenty one pilots – “The Contract” – Fueled By Ramen
Mejor Latin
Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Rimas Entertainment
J Balvin – “Rio” – Capitol Records
KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA” – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?” – Sony Music US Latin
Shakira – “Soltera“ – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor K-Pop
aespa – “Whiplash” – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
JENNIE – “like JENNIE” – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
Jimin – “Who” – BIGHIT MUSIC
JISOO – “earthquake” – Warner Records
LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom” – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
ROSÉ – “toxic till the end” – Atlantic Records
Mejor Afrobeats
Asake & Travis Scott – “Active” – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
Burna Boy feat. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
Tems feat. Asake – “Get It Right” – RCA Records/Since ’93
Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records
Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece Of My Heart” – Starboy/RCA Records
Mejor Country
Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You” – Mercury Nashville
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You” – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
Jelly Roll – “Liar” – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU” – Broken Bow Records
Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records
Morgan Wallen – “Smile” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Categorías Técnicas
Mejor Dirección
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Charli xcx – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Mejor Dirección de Arte
Charli xcx – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
Lorde – “Man Of The Year” – Republic Records
Miley Cyrus – “End of the World” – Columbia Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Mejor Cinematografía
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover” – Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Mejor Edición
Charli xcx – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish – Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)” – Atlantic Records
Mejor Coreografía
Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
FKA twigs – “Eusexua” – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records
Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly” – Epic Records
Mejores Efectos Visuales
Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)” – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records