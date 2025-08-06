Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars lideran las nominaciones a los VMAs 2025

MIAMI.- Los Premios MTV a los Videos Musicales 2025 presentó la lista de nominados de cuadragésima segunda edición. Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars lideran la lista con 12 y 11 menciones respectivamente. Le siguen Kendrick Lamar con 10, ROSÉ y Sabrina Carpenter con ocho, Ariana Grande y The Weeknd con siete, y Billie Eilish con seis.

Este año, los VMAs añadieron una categoría para música country, y como ya es tradición se mantiene por noveno año consecutivo las categorías neutrales en cuanto a género.

Embed Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Video Music Awards (@vmas)

Los VMAs se realizarán el domingo 7 de septiembre a las 8:00 p.m. ET/PT en el UBS Arena en Elmont, Nueva York. Se emitirán por primera vez por CBS, y además, se transmitirán de forma simultánea por MTV y Paramount+.

La votación para los fanáticos estará abierta hasta el 5 de septiembre en 19 categorías, menos las seis técnicas; mientras que para mejor artista nuevo se mantendrá activa durante la gala.

A continuación, DLA presenta los nominados a los Premios MTV a los Videos Musicales 2025.

Video del Año

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

Artista del Año

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – Interscope Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records

Canción del Año

Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records

Lorde – “What Was That” – Republic Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Tate McRae – “Sports Car” – RCA Records

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

Mejor artista nuevo

Alex Warren – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records

Gigi Perez – Island

Lola Young – Island

sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records

The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records

Mejor colaboración

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records

Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink” – Mercury Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Mejor Álbum

Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar – GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – Mayhem – Interscope Records

Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – Island

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records

Mejor Video en Formato Largo

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” – Rimas Entertainment

Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES” – Sony Italy/Arista Records

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism” – Warner Records

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful” – Columbia Records

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records

Video para Bien

Burna Boy – “Higher” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

Charli xcx – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish – Atlantic Records

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Zach Hood feat. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking” – Arista Records

Actuación Push del Año de MTV

August 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

September 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin Records/Republic Records

October 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together” – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music

November 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard” – Artist Partner Group Inc.

December 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye” – Warner Records

January 2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – HYBE/Geffen Records

February 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI” – 300 Entertainment

March 2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records

April 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow” – Republic Records

May 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer” – Sony Italy/Arista Records

June 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island

July 2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” – Interscope Records

Categorías por Géneros

Mejor Artista Pop

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Charli xcx – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings

Lorde – Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Mejor Pop

Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Record

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Mejor Hip-Hop

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

Drake – “NOKIA” – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic

Eminem feat. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records

GloRilla feat. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – CMG/Interscope Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

LL COOL J feat. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux” – Def Jam Recordings

Travis Scott – “4X4” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Mejor R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – gamma.

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l” – OVO Sound

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman” – LVRN/Interscope Records

SZA – “Drive” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records

Mejor Alternativo

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up” – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records

Lola Young – “Messy” – Island

mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road” – EST 19XX/Interscope Records

sombr – “back to friends” – SMB Music/Warner Records

The Marías – “Back to Me” – Nice Life/Atlantic Records

Mejor Rock

Coldplay – “All My Love” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)” – Netflix Music

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard” – Reprise Records/Warner Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey” – © 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” – Warner Records

twenty one pilots – “The Contract” – Fueled By Ramen

Mejor Latin

Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Rimas Entertainment

J Balvin – “Rio” – Capitol Records

KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA” – Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?” – Sony Music US Latin

Shakira – “Soltera“ – Sony Music US Latin

Mejor K-Pop

aespa – “Whiplash” – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group

JENNIE – “like JENNIE” – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records

Jimin – “Who” – BIGHIT MUSIC

JISOO – “earthquake” – Warner Records

LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom” – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic

ROSÉ – “toxic till the end” – Atlantic Records

Mejor Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott – “Active” – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE

Burna Boy feat. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.

Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records

Tems feat. Asake – “Get It Right” – RCA Records/Since ’93

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records

Wizkid feat. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece Of My Heart” – Starboy/RCA Records

Mejor Country

Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You” – Mercury Nashville

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You” – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville

Jelly Roll – “Liar” – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU” – Broken Bow Records

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records

Morgan Wallen – “Smile” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Categorías Técnicas

Mejor Dirección

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Charli xcx – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Mejor Dirección de Arte

Charli xcx – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Lorde – “Man Of The Year” – Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – “End of the World” – Columbia Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Mejor Cinematografía

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover” – Columbia Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Mejor Edición

Charli xcx – “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)” – Atlantic Records

Mejor Coreografía

Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records

FKA twigs – “Eusexua” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records

Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly” – Epic Records

Mejores Efectos Visuales

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records