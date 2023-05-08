Lista de ganadores de los MTV Movie y TV Awards 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI ganadora

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor serie de televisión

Stranger Things

The Last of Us ganadora

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Mejor actuación en una película

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick ganador

Mejor actuación en una serie de televisión

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday ganadora

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Mejor héroe

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us ganador

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor villano

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ganadora

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Mejor beso

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks ganadores

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actuación de comedia

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2 ganador

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Actuación revelación

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things” ganador

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Mejor pelea

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI ganadores

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

Actuación más aterradora

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus ganadora

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

Mejor dúo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us ganadores

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor elenco

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things ganador

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Mejor canción

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing) ganadora

Mejor serie de docu-realidad

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians ganadora

Vanderpump Rules

Mejor serie de competencia

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars ganadora

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Mejor presentador/a

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show ganadora

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Mejor equipo de programa de telerrealidad en pantalla

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal y Devin Walker - The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules ganadores

Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mejor documental de música

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me ganador

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

FUENTE: REDACCIÓN