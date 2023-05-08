Lista de ganadores de los MTV Movie y TV Awards 2023

Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI ganadora
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor serie de televisión
Stranger Things
The Last of Us ganadora
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
Mejor actuación en una película
Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick ganador
Mejor actuación en una serie de televisión
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday ganadora
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Mejor héroe
Diego Luna — Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us ganador
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor villano
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ganadora
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear
Mejor beso
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks ganadores
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actuación de comedia
Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2 ganador
Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Actuación revelación
Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – “Stranger Things” ganador
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Mejor pelea
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI ganadores
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5- Andor
Actuación más aterradora
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus ganadora
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile
Mejor dúo
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us ganadores
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor elenco
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things ganador
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Mejor canción
Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing) ganadora
Mejor serie de docu-realidad
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians ganadora
Vanderpump Rules
Mejor serie de competencia
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars ganadora
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
Mejor presentador/a
Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show ganadora
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Mejor equipo de programa de telerrealidad en pantalla
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal y Devin Walker - The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage - RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules ganadores
Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mejor documental de música
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me ganador
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
