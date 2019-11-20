Lista de nominados al Grammy en las principales categorías

Grabación del año: “Hey, Ma'', Bon Iver; “Bad Guy'', Billie Eilish; “7 Rings'', Ariana Grande; “Hard Place'', H.E.R.; “Talk'', Khalid; “Old Town Road'', Lil Nas X con Billy Ray Cyrus; “Truth Hurts'', Lizzo; “Sunflower'', Post Malone y Swae Lee.

Canción del año (premio a los compositores): “Always Remember Us This Way'', Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey y Lori McKenna; “Bad Guy'', Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell; “Bring My Flowers Now'', Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth y Tim Hanseroth; “Hard Place'', H.E.R., Rodney Jerkins, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth y D. Arcelious Harris; “Lover'', Taylor Swift; “Norman (grosería) Rockwell'', Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff; “Someone You Loved'', Lewis Capaldi, Tom Barnes, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn y Sam Roman; “Truth Hurts'', Lizzo, Ricky Reed, Tele y Jesse Saint John.

Mejor nuevo artista: Black Pumas; Billie Eilish; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalía; Tank and the Bangas; Yola.

Mejor interpretación pop solista: “Spirit'', Beyoncé; “Bad Guy'', Billie Eilish; “7 Rings'', Ariana Grande; “Truth Hurts'', Lizzo; “You Need to Calm Down'', Taylor Swift.

Mejor interpretación pop de un dúo/grupo: “Boyfriend'', Ariana Grande y Social House; “Sucker'', Jonas Brothers; “Old Town Road'', Lil Nas X con Billy Ray Cyrus; “Sunflower'', Post Malone y Swae Lee; “Señorita'', Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello.

Mejor álbum pop vocal: “The Lion King: The Gift'', Beyoncé; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'', Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next'', Ariana Grande; “No. 6 Collaborations Project'', Ed Sheeran; “Lover'', Taylor Swift.

Mejor álbum pop vocal tradicional: “Si'', Andrea Bocelli; “Love (Deluxe Edition)'', Michael Bublé; “Look Now'', Elvis Costello & The Imposters; “A Legendary Christmas'', John Legend; “Walls'', Barbra Streisand.

Mejor álbum dance/electrónico: “LP5'', Apparat; “No Geography'', The Chemical Brothers; “Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)'', Flume; “Solace'', Rüfüs Du Sol; “Weather'', Tycho.

Mejor álbum de rock: “Amo'', Bring Me the Horizon; “Social Cues'', Cage the Elephant; “In the End'', The Cranberries; “Trauma'', I Prevail; “Feral Roots'', Rival Sons.

Mejor álbum de música alternativa: “U.F.O.F.'', Big Thief; “Assume Form'', James Blake; “I,I'', Bon Iver; “Father of the Bride'', Vampire Weekend; “Anima'', Thom Yorke.

Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo: “Apollo XXI'', Steve Lacy; “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe Edition)'', Lizzo; “Overload'', Georgia Anne Muldrow; “Saturn'', NAO; “Being Human In Public'', Jessie Reyez.

Mejor álbum de R&B: “1123'', BJ the Chicago Kid; “Painted'', Lucky Daye; “Ella Mai'', Ella Mai; “Paul'', PJ Morton; “Ventura'', Anderson .Paak.

Mejor álbum de rap: “Revenge of the Dreamers III'', varios artistas; “Championships'', Meek Mill; “I Am I Was'', 21 Savage; “Igor'', Tyler, The Creator; “The Lost Boy'', YBN Cordae.

Mejor álbum country: “Desperate Man'', Eric Church; “Stronger Than the Truth'', Reba McEntire; “Interstate Gospel'', Pistol Annies; “Center Point Road'', Thomas Rhett; “While I'm Livin''', Tanya Tucker.

Mejor álbum de jazz vocal: “Thirsty Ghost'', Sara Gazarek; “Love & Liberation'', Jazzmeia Horn; “Alone Together'', Catherine Russell; “12 Little Spells'', Esperanza Spalding; “Screenplay'', The Tierney Sutton Band.

Mejor álbum de jazz instrumental: “In the Key of the Universe'', Joey DeFrancesco; “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul'', Branford Marsalis Quartet; “Christian McBride's New Jawn'', Christian McBride; “Finding Gabriel'', Brad Mehldau; “Come What May'', Joshua Redman Quartet.

Mejor álbum de góspel: “Long Live Love'', Kirk Franklin; “Goshen'', Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City Singers; “Tunnel Vision'', Gene Moore; “Settle Here'', William Murphy; “Something's Happening! A Christmas Album'', CeCe Winans.

Mejor álbum de pop latino: “Vida'', Luis Fonsi; “11:11'', Maluma; “Montaner'', Ricardo Montaner; “(hash)ELDISCO'', Alejandro Sanz; “Fantasía'', Sebastián Yatra.

Mejor álbum de rock, música urbana o alternativa latina: “X 100PRE'', Bad Bunny; “Oasis'', J Balvin y Bad Bunny; “Indestructible'', Flor de Toloache; “Almadura'', iLe; “El mal querer'', Rosalía.

Mejor álbum de comedia: “Quality Time'', Jim Gaffigan; “Relatable'', Ellen DeGeneres; “Right Now'', Aziz Ansari; “Son of Patricia'', Trevor Noah; “Sticks & Stones'', Dave Chappelle.

Mejor banda sonora: “The Lion King: The Songs''; “Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood''; “Rocketman''; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse''; “A Star Is Born''.

Productor del año, no clásico: Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; John Hill; Finneas; Ricky Reed.

Mejor video musical: “We've Got to Try'', The Chemical Brothers; “This Land'', Gary Clark Jr.; “Cellophane'', FKA twigs; “Old Town Road (Official Movie)'', Lil Nas X y Billy Ray Cyrus; “Glad He's Gone'', Tove Lo.

Mejor película musical: “Homecoming'', Beyoncé; “Remember My Name'', David Crosby; “Birth of the Cool'', Miles Davis; “Shangri-La'', varios artistas; “Anima'', Thom Yorke.