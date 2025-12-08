"One Battle After Another" lidera candidaturas a los Golden Globes

En esta edición se reconocerá por primera vez al mejor podcast.

Lista de Nominados

A continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presenta la lista de nominados a la edición 2026 de los premios:

Mejor Película Dramática

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Mejor Película Animada

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Logros Cinematográficos y de Taquilla

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Misión: Imposible La Sentencia Final

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Mejor Película de habla no inglesa

It Was Just an Accident – Francia

No Other Choice – Corea del Sur

The Secret Agent – Brasil

Sentimental Value – Noruega

Sirt – España

The Voice of Hind Rajab – Túnez

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película dramática

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una película dramática

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Mejor interpretación femenina en una película musical o de comedia

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una película musical o de comedia

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en cualquier película

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Mejor interpretación masculina de reparto en cualquier película

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Mejor Director de Película

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Mejor Guion de Película

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Mejor Banda Sonora Original de Película

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Kangding Ray (Sirt)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)

Mejor Canción Original de Película

Dream as One – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You – Sinners

No Place Like Home – Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble – Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Mejor Serie de Televisión Dramática

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Mejor Serie de Televisión Musical o Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película para televisión

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de televisión dramática

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de televisión - Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Mejor interpretación femenina en una serie de televisión musical o comedia

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor interpretación masculina en una serie de televisión musical o comedia

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor interpretación femenina en serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Mejor interpretación masculina en serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Mejor interpretación femenina de reparto en televisión

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Mejor interpretación masculina en un papel secundario en televisión

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)

Mejor interpretación en una comedia stand-up en televisión

Bill Maher (Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?)

Brett Goldstein (Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life)

Kevin Hart (Kevin Hart: Acting My Age)

Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts)

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Mortality)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Postmortem)

Mejor Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First