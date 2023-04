Nikola Jokic recorded his 3rd career playoff game with 25+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists, tying Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson for 2nd most in NBA history.



LeBron James (4)

Wilt Chamberlain (3)

Oscar Robertson (3)

Nikola Jokic (3) pic.twitter.com/b4s657R510