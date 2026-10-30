AVA MediterrAegean: Mediterranean Flavors in the Heart of Coconut Grove

MIAMI.- Fine dining offers an opportunity to gather and discover new flavors. But it can also be a way to contribute to a cause that extends beyond gastronomy. With this in mind, Riviera Dining Group (RDG) partnered with Susan G. Komen , an organization dedicated to fighting breast cancer, throughout October in an initiative that combines culinary experiences with support for research.

As part of the Florida Goes Pink campaign, several of the group's establishments added special desserts to their menus, with a donation made for each one sold. Among the participants was AVA MediterrAegean in Coconut Grove, a restaurant where Mediterranean flavors are complemented by a carefully curated cocktail program and attentive service.

Located on Grand Avenue, AVA is part of Riviera Dining Group, and its concept centers on the pleasure of gathering around the table, with a culinary approach that places particular emphasis on ingredients, preparation techniques, and presentation.

A Feast for the Senses

We began with a bread service accompanied by olive oil from Crete and fresh rosemary, cut right in front of us. It was a simple detail that anticipated one of AVA's most appealing features: the opportunity to watch certain dishes receive their finishing touches right before the guests.

AVA MediterrAegean. Grethel Delgado/DLA

Our server, Alec, was knowledgeable about the menu and an expert at recommending delicious dishes. Together with Tamara, he ensured that the evening unfolded with impeccable service.

As a welcome, a delicate tuna tartare introduced us to a dinner filled with nuanced flavors.

Tuna tartar. Grethel Delgado/DLA

We selected two mezzes. First came the Grilled Mykonos Octopus (Htapódi Mykonou sti Schára), grilled octopus served with green mojo sauce, aioli, and Omani lemon. Its presentation brought a theatrical element to the table. The tenderness of the octopus and the harmony of its accompanying flavors were memorable.

Next was The Greek Spreads (Ellinikó Aleimmara), an ideal choice for exploring Mediterranean cuisine: hummus, baba ganoush, spicy pepper feta, and crispy lavash.

For the main course, we enjoyed Florida red snapper prepared Spetsiota style, a Greek-inspired recipe featuring roasted tomato sauce, wild oregano, and a selection of seasonal shellfish. We ordered lemon and oregano potatoes as a side dish. This was one of the most special moments of the evening. Alec brought the fish to a side table, where he carefully removed the bones before serving it. Watching the process up close allowed us to appreciate the skill required to present a whole fish. Once again, we saw that the shared dining experience is central to AVA, which, incidentally, also features an open kitchen.

Florida red snapper. Grethel Delgado/DLA

The small gestures won us over. At one point during dinner, my companion stepped away for a few minutes. Almost immediately, Alec approached, folded his napkin, and gently placed it on the table. It was a thoughtful gesture that spoke volumes about the restaurant's philosophy. Excellence also lies in those details that make guests feel genuinely cared for.

The team stood out for its professionalism and kindness. The sommelier, the person in charge of the beverage program, and the restaurant's captain, Nestor Nieves, also stopped by our table. This personal attention reinforced the idea that hospitality is not merely about providing excellent service but also about creating a genuine connection.

Cocktails and Greek Mythology

The cocktail program deserves a chapter of its own. Designed by Manuel Zuluaga, Riviera Dining Group's Director of Mixology, the menu evokes the spirit of gathering among friends.

We sampled four creations whose names draw inspiration from Greek mythology.

Dionysian Cup, a tribute to Dionysus, the god of wine and celebration, combines Maker's Mark bourbon, browned butter, toasted barley, walnut bitters, and maple syrup. Elegant and full of character. This was my favorite.

Chloris' Bloom, dedicated to Chloris, the goddess of flowers and spring, features Centinela Blanco tequila, Sipsmith gin, MUYU Vetiver liqueur, Metaxa ouzo, Granny Smith apple, cucumber, lime juice, and sage. A refreshing touch to accompany dinner.

Nyx's Ember draws inspiration from the goddess of the night and combines Código Reposado tequila, Aguamiel bacanora, applewood smoke, beeswax, honey, turmeric, ginger, lemon, and bee pollen atop an ice cube carved in the shape of a honeycomb. The presentation was a visual spectacle worthy of the cocktail itself.

Finally, Eros' Whim, inspired by the god of love and desire, features El Tesoro Blanco tequila, Rosaluna mezcal, MUYU Chinotto liqueur, snow peas, lemon, green cardamom, and sesame oil. The preparation also incorporates carbon dioxide and is served in a tall, simple, transparent glass that allows guests to appreciate the three ice spheres inside. Smooth on the palate, yet intense after the final sip.

A Sweet… and Happy Ending

The desserts arrived in generous portions, ideal for sharing.

The Baklava was accompanied by pistachio and orange blossom ice cream. We let the ice cream slowly melt over the pastry, creating an irresistible combination of textures. I must confess that when I took a bite, I closed my eyes and heard the Allegro molto from Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 5. And yes, some flavors can evoke that kind of emotion, as though, for a few moments, the palate had its own soundtrack.

The second dessert was the Chocolate Mousse Soufflé, a warm chocolate creation served with Dubai-style pistachio praline and malt ice cream. Like a meeting between two worlds, the intensity of the chocolate contrasted with the freshness of the ice cream, which slowly melted in the mouth.

Chocolate Mousse Soufflé. Grethel Delgado/DLA

Throughout October, this dessert was part of Riviera Dining Group's initiative supporting Susan G. Komen. In this way, the pleasure of a sweet creation also took on a charitable dimension.

The pastry program, conceived by Etienne Le Bastard, Riviera Dining Group's Corporate Pastry Chef, draws inspiration from Greek tavernas and sweet childhood memories.

Desserts in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

AVA Coconut Grove's participation in Florida Goes Pink was part of a broader campaign involving other Riviera Dining Group establishments.

At Claudie in Brickell, the offering included an Italian-inspired tiramisu, while CASA NEOS, along the Miami River, participated with a Lava Cake.

MILA Miami, in Miami Beach, added a Raspberry Cheesecake to its dinner menu and a limited-edition pink coffee called Sakura Bloom to its Sunday brunch throughout October.

Beyond South Florida, AVA Winter Park joined the initiative with a Lavender Olive Oil Cake.

More About Riviera Dining Group

Riviera Dining Group was born from Gregory Galy's vision of creating spaces where gastronomy, culture, entertainment, and social life come together. In 2020, Gregory and Marine Galy opened MILA in Miami Beach. The group subsequently launched establishments such as AVA, Claudie, and CASA NEOS, as well as MM Members Club.

Although each concept has its own identity, they all share a commitment to culinary quality and attention to detail, as we experienced firsthand that evening.

Gathering around the table is also a way to celebrate life and create memories. And when that gathering contributes to a good cause, what more could one ask for?

Bon appétit.

AVA Coconut Grove. 3015 Grand Avenue, Miami, FL 33133.