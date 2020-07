Cat's Meow Café, en Miami, nuevo concepto para adoptar gatos

View this post on Instagram

Let’s find our sassy girl Felicity a home! This pretty lady has been in our lounge for a little over two months. And while we love her presence, we know that she deserves a loving forever home of her own. Our lovely friend @art__by__rey has curated a custom portrait of Felicity that will go home with her new parents and @thehippiebuddha has graciously covered Felicity‘s adoption fee!! Please give these ladies a follow, they both are amazing artists and crafters