Policía pide ayuda para encontrar a niña de 11 años

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen 11yo Regina McGill? She was last seen Friday at 3pm in the 1700 block of NW 3rd Ave in Pompano Beach. She was wearing a white sweater/black pants.



Anyone with information should call 954-764-HELP (4357). https://t.co/ezxGQQAzZa pic.twitter.com/HNMALKDbWs