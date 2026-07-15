miércoles 15  de  julio 2026
TRAVEL

Food & Wine Festival in Texas

Taking place October 22–25, the festival showcases the best of the Texas Hill Country's food, wine, craft beverages

Meierstone Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Meierstone Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Becker Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Becker Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Becker Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Becker Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Fredericksburg, Texas.

Becker Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Becker Vineyards, Fredericksburg, Texas.

Texas Hill Country has become one of Texas' most popular travel destinations, and this fall, Fredericksburg will once again host the 2026 Food & Wine Festival, offering a weekend packed with exceptional food, wine, and unforgettable experiences.

Taking place October 22–25, the festival showcases the best of the region's food, wine, craft beverages, and signature Texas hospitality in the heart of one of the country's premier fall destinations.

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What makes the Fredericksburg Food & Wine Festival stand out is its commitment to showcasing local talent. Every participating winery, chef, brewery, and distillery must be based in the Texas Hill Country, giving guests an authentic taste of the region rather than a lineup of traveling national brands.

The festivities begin Thursday, October 22, with Opening Night at Contigo Ranch. Set atop a scenic bluff, the evening features a signature cocktail from LALO Tequila, curated bars by LALO and Tito's Handmade Vodka, and chef-crafted bites paired with wines from Hill Country producers, including Turtle Creek Vineyard and Prochnow Winery.

On Friday, October 23, the festival's signature Street Dinner transforms downtown Fredericksburg into an elegant open-air dining experience, with a long communal table stretching through the heart of town. Guests will begin the evening with sparkling wine and cocktails from Garrison Brothers and Dietz Distillery before enjoying a four-course dinner paired exclusively with Texas Hill Country wines. New for 2026, the Après Garden Party add-on extends the celebration with artisan cheeses, chocolate, bubbles, and martinis.

Saturday, October 24, brings the festival's largest event yet: the Grand Tasting at Marktplatz. More than 75 wineries, restaurants, breweries, and distilleries will offer tastings throughout the day. Featured experiences include the Grape Creek VIP Lounge, the Heath Sparkling Garden, a whole-hog roast presented by Jesse Griffiths x Millscale, the new Rosé Garden, the Surtierra Tequila Cantina, and a Silent Disco hosted by Slate Theory.

The weekend concludes Sunday, October 25, with the Waterfront Brunch at Fischer & Wieser Farmstead. Guests can enjoy chef-prepared brunch bites, Fischer & Wieser wines, and live music in the picturesque setting behind Das Peach Haus, providing a relaxed finale to a weekend celebrating the flavors of the Texas Hill Country.

For more information, please visit fbgfoodandwine.com on line.

How to get there

Fredericksburg is easily accessible by car. Travelers can also fly into San Antonio or Austin and rent a car for a scenic drive into the Hill Country.

Accommodation

Fredericksburg offers a range of hotels, locally owned motels, small inns, short term rentals, guesthouses and traditional bed and breakfasts.

We stayed at the Hoffman Haus with the award-winning public relations firm Geiger & Associates, one block off Main Street where most of the action is, yet private and peaceful.

The Hoffman Haus blends traditional Texan and contemporary architecture where rustic wood is the main component to create an inviting stay.

Breakfast is delivered to your door each morning and presented in a picnic basket.

Visit Fredericksburg Convention & Visitor Bureau for more information.

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